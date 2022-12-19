Big Brother Titans: The giants are coming!

[PARTNER CONTENT] MultiChoice and DStv have announced what will most certainly be one of the Biggest seasons of the Big Brother franchise yet…BIG BROTHER TITANS!…which will commence on Sunday, 15 January 2023, live on DStv.

This special edition of the Big Brother franchise will feature selected housemates from South Africa and Nigeria in one House, playing the game for the ultimate prize.

Announcing the commencement of the show and prize money, executive head of programming: M-Net Channels Nomsa Philiso, has disclosed that Big Brother Titans edition will run for until April and the winner will cart home a cash prize of 100 000 USD.

“Big Brother Titans is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BB Mzansi and BBNaija. We are bringing housemates from two GIANT nations, South Africa and Nigeria, under one roof, to give entertainment audiences across the continent a show of intense drama like never before.

We are telling our audience to be ready for the biggest takeover on TV starting from 15 January 2023. It promises an abundance of South African and Nigerian swag, banter, romance, and everything in between.

“This is a meeting of the Titans, and the winner will take home a sum of 100 000 USD plus other prizes. As usual, DStv viewers will have to vote to keep their favourite housemates on the show. The winner will also be determined by viewers’ votes across Africa after 72 days,” Philiso said.

The BB Titans edition is sponsored by Lotto Star, Flutterwave, Bamboo, Nigerian Breweries, Pernod Ricard, Pepsi, Tolaram and Skechers. And of course, popular Big Brother Mzansi host Lawrence Maleka and BBNaija’s Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will co-host this debut season.

Fans of Big Brother Mzansi & BBNaija in the diaspora are not left out as Showmax will stream the show in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and about 50 other countries. Fans can also catch up on previous seasons of Big Brother Mzansi & BBNaija on the streaming platform as they wait for BBTitans’ debut season.

