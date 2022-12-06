WATCH: 2.3 million TikTok views over the weekend

Do brands even exist if they’re not on TikTok? For Gen Z, that might be the case.

For Ultra Pet, one of the world’s fastest growing social platforms was the launchpad for its new campaign. A collaboration between viral specialists Retroviral and Panther Punch, My Best Friend is a one-minute film detailing the often hilarious relationship between man and dog.

Well, sort of dog. In this instance, the hound is played by Cape Town character actor WillyBalls, whose TikTok handle @_willyballs was the foundation of the new campaign.

Retroviral’s Mike Sharman says we all need a light-hearted story right now, “and that’s exactly what serves up in this collaboration”, but still, 2.3 million views in one weekend? How on earth did they do it?

“Mix of remarkable content and the insane algorithm and a touch of paid media to ignite the fire – but don’t tell anyone the secret ;),” says Sharman.

Check it out here:

