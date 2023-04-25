The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Effie South Africa calls for 2023 Awards jury members

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) is calling for representatives of the marketing and communications industry to apply for consideration to be appointed to the 2023 Effie Awards South Africa judging panel. The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA, recognise marketing communication that is not only creative, but most importantly, effective.

The rigorous judging process includes two rounds of evaluation from a jury of senior industry executives focused on identifying the industry’s most effective work.

“Participating in the Effie Awards judging process provides immeasurable benefits to both agencies and clients in terms of deepening their understanding of what it takes to conceptualize and roll out an effective campaign. The Effie Jury is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the industry’s ability to deliver against business objectives, whilst also ensuring that the judging process is conducted according to the highest possible industry standards,” said Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.

Interested agency and client representatives are invited to apply online via the Judges tab on the Effie South Africa website before 17h00 on the 25 May 2023. Key dates for the 2023 adjudication process are:

Application Deadline: 25th May, 2023

Judges Induction: 5th July, 2023

Judging Round 1: 19th July, 2023

Judging Round 2: 26th July, 2023

Grand Effie Judging: 30th August, 2023

Winners of the 2023 Effie Awards will be announced on the 15th September 2023.

Helm and DStv go gold at 2023 Smarties

The MMA SA Smarties Awards honours the most effective modern marketing in South Africa, and DStv Assist was recognised, receiving Gold and Bronze Smarties Award on the night. Helm backed their tag as Africa’s leading customer experience innovation experts by bagging a gold in the Customer Experience category, having co-created a bot-based solution for DStv that has changed the self-service game. The intelligent assistant has sent and received over 1.4 billion messages and helped over 1.2 million DStv customers every month since its launch in 2019. With DStv’s understanding of their customers and Helm’s understanding of user behaviour, technology was used to radically simplify self-service for over a million people every month. DStv’s self-service assistant was built using Helm Engine, an AI-powered conversational platform – the likes of which have received a lot of attention recently thanks to Chat GPT – that is smart enough to understand and reply to users thanks to Natural Language Understanding. “Having gathered data and learnt language nuances from millions of unique users, DStv Assist completes tasks in a matter of seconds,” says Helm’s Arno van Hyssteen. Saret Marais, executive head of group digital enablement at MultiChoice, along with her team, worked with Helm to develop the bot. “Our WhatsApp bot is one of the simplest and easiest ways for our customers to learn about our products and services and manage their DStv accounts. Together with Helm, we have been on a multi-year journey to make this the best customer experience possible and the high usage of this platform is testament to what we have achieved together.” DStv Assist received Smarties Awards for:

– Gold – Creative: Customer Experience (CX)

– Bronze – Impact Media: Social Messaging, Chat Apps, Text Messaging

Ogilvy PR shines at 2023 Africa Sabre Awards, with eight awards

Ogilvy PR South Africa is demonstrating how it’s putting work and people at the centre, winning three awards at the 2023 Africa Sabre Awards, and certificates of excellence in five categories.

The Sabre Awards, organised by the Holmes Report, recognises excellence in public relations and communications in the Africa region. The awards are highly competitive and attract entries from top agencies across the continent.

Ogilvy’s win in the Media Relations category for the innovative Anything for The Taste campaign for KFC was inspired by the urban legend of a fake KFC food inspector. This media myth was hilariously turned on its head with an earned-first, media-relations approach to launch this ground-breaking through-the-line campaign.

Another win was in the Public Education category for the Repurpose The Surplus campaign for NGO Food Forward South Africa. This campaign reframed how we look at surplus food to address the real challenge of hunger.

Ogilvy PR also won in the Food and Beverage category for the More Than Water campaign for Coca-Cola Bottling South Africa. This is an awareness campaign that addresses the water crisis in the country.

The team also secured a certificate of excellence in this category for KFC’s Anything for The Taste campaign.

Standard Bank headline partner for Youth-Owned Brand Awards

Standard Bank is the headline partner for the second annual edition of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brand Awards. This is a significant step for the awards, as they shine a light on youth excellence.

The youth play a huge role in economic growth and putting Africa on the map. Through the partnership between Standard Bank and the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards, the platform hopes to shine a light on the strides the youth is making in South Africa with these awards.

“The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are an essential platform in today’s South Africa as they celebrate entrepreneurship, particularly given limited employment opportunities faced in the marketplace. These awards are for the ones who worked tirelessly at their craft and stopped at nothing to grow their brand to what it is today. We are delighted to have Standard Bank as the headline partner for this year’s awards contributing to the gold standard of youth excellence,” said Pat Mahlangu, the founder and CEO of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards.

” We’re honoured to support the entrepreneurial energy and drive that are inherently present in the next generation of business leaders as the Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards’ headline sponsor. We’re thrilled to be taking part in yet another significant relationship as part of the 10% movement since it enables us to invest in their potential and assist them in laying the foundation for a more promising and creative future. “, said Global Marketing Head for Personal and Private Banking at Standard Bank, Lindy-Lou Alexander.

The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards will be taking place on the 14th & 15th of June 2023. The awards show will be preceded by a two-day festival whereby the largest number of youth-owned brands will be showcasing therein the history of the country.

HOT 102.7FM flies the SA flag on world stage with global recognition

South African radio station HOT 102.7FM is celebrating an historic night in Las Vegas, after being honoured as a finalist in four categories at the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the United States.

After initially being nominated in seven categories, four of the station’s entries made it through to the final stage and were awarded ‘finalist’ status – the only South African radio station to feature at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The four finalists were: Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show, for ‘Best Music/Personality Show’ in the Morning Drive/Afternoon Programming category; the HOT 102.7FM station sound for ‘Best Station ID Imaging’; and two entries from the News department – ‘Best News Documentary/Special’ for the ‘Jenny Boekwurm’ series and ‘Best News Special Report’ for ‘The Bully Chain’.

“We’re blown away by this global recognition, but it’s no more than my team deserve,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “A lot of hard work has gone into crafting the sound and overall offering of HOT 102.7FM and to be recognised on the world stage is just great affirmation of the path the station is on, which includes building a loyal listenership and delivering results for our commercial partners.”

The New York Festivals Radio Awards honours radio content in all lengths and formats and across all platforms, from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from around the globe.

Starbucks, Cadbury’s and KFC top Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards

Kantar has revealed the winners of the 2023 Creative Effectiveness Awards, recognising the most impactful ads of last year. The Creative Effectiveness Awards are unique in being judged by consumers. Throughout 2022, Kantar’s Link creative testing platform was used to evaluate more than 13,000 digital and social, TV and print and outdoor ads. The awards celebrate those that were most effective at driving sales and increasing long-term brand equity.

The winning ads also embody the key trends which set apart the most effective ads, acting as a creative beacon for the industry during a time when creativity and effectiveness are ever-more important. New analysis recently co-published by Kantar and WARC[i] found that the most creative and effective ads generate greater than 4X profitability.

This year’s winning ads come from a diverse range of brands, categories, and markets using different creative approaches to engage consumers and be memorable:

Digital and social

TV

Print and Outdoor

Brand Country Spot Agency 1 Starbucks Chilled Coffee UK Starbucks chilled coffee – OOH Landor & Fitch 2 The North Face UK It’s More than a Jacket – Summit Series The North Face Creative Team 3 Occhio Germany Largo Martin et Karczinski

KLA announces winners for 2023 Q1 Quarterly Buzz

KLA, YouGov’s exclusive sub-Saharan partner, has released the second set of results from their Quarterly Buzz, which is an evaluation of the top brands according to public perception, measured daily over a three-month period. The first Quarterly Buzz was announced in January 2023.

Quarterly Buzz is powered by YouGov’s BrandIndex tool which continuously measures the public’s perception of more than 190 brands across seven sectors in South Africa. It tracks the top 10 performing brands across all sectors as well as the top five brands within each sector.

“This insight, along with greater depth of the other metrics tracked, aims to support marketers in making informed decisions about their brands that feed into marketing strategies and brand positioning,” says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant of Insights at KLA.

In the latest Quarterly Buzz, telecommunications and fuel brands are a new feature. However, grocery retailers continue to feature prominently with four brands, namely Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay and Shoprite in the top 10. Takealot (specifically the automotive department that includes the sale of car accessories) and Woolworths Food continue to dominate this quarter.

While maintaining performance, both Takealot and Woolworths Food experienced a gradual softening on Buzz performance this quarter. Takealot declined on ‘reputation and consideration’, with a slide across all 16 metrics, while Woolworths Food was down on ‘ad awareness and quality’ perceptions, but up on ‘purchase intent’. Notably, a decline was seen across all the top 10 brands, with six declining on Buzz performance.

“These results are reflective of the tough economic environment that South African consumers are faced with, like fuel price hikes, aggravated load shedding, and the subsequent impact on the pricing of necessity items,” adds Naik.

Vodacom moved into the top 10 this quarter – it was placed at 16 in the last quarter, with a significant growth in ‘value for money’ perceptions.

Engen also features in the top 10, improving by 5 rank positions from the previous Quarterly Buzz, with a significant improvement in Customers Purchase Intent.

Nominations open for SA Bar & Beverage Awards

Nominations have officially opened for the inaugural South African Bar & Beverage Awards 2023. Recognising South Africa’s finest cocktail bars, most talented mixologists and the best local beverage producers, the awards will culminate in a hotly anticipated gala ceremony later this year.

As with the globally renowned Tales of The Cocktail Spirited Awards, the Bar & Beverage Awards judging panel will be comprised of highly respected captains of industry, led by drinks writer and educator Leah van Deventer. With a robust panel of 32 expert judges, which boasts a 50/50 gender split, there will be various stages of judging to ensure transparency and professionalism across all categories of the awards.

The awards will cover various categories in an effort to acknowledge the talent, creativity and excellence that exists within the local bar and beverage industry; from bartenders and bar owners to brands, ambassadors and hospitality professionals who have made a significant impact on the South African bar and beverage sector.

For more information about the Bar & Beverage Awards visit www.barandbeverageawards.co.za