[PARTNER CONTENT] DStv Media Sales is proud to announce that a slate of prestigious brands have signed on in support of the MultiChoice Original Production SHAKA ILEMBE, the largest ever prime-time drama series undertaken by Africa’s leading storyteller.

Chief among those is headline sponsor Telkom, a uniquely South African business whose support for this uniquely South African story sends a powerful message about the value of African creatives reclaiming African narratives.

“As a pioneering ICT service provider, Telkom has built its success and network capacity by investing deeply in local knowledge, experience, and expertise. SHAKA ILEMBE does the same. Both in front of and behind the cameras, it is homegrown talent that is driving this sweeping story that encompasses an entire era of African Kings and Queens,” says Piwe Motshegoa, Head of Sales, General Entertainment.

She continues, “SHAKA ILEMBE is told through a pre-Colonial lens, is filmed in isiZulu, and was shot entirely on location. It’s a significant achievement and we must thank Telkom, associate sponsors Grant’s Whisky and LottoStar, and tactical sponsors Toyota and Santam for embracing and sharing our vision for what this series will deliver to our viewers.”

For Grant’s Whisky, partnering with DStv and Mzansi Magic to bring the iconic SHAKA ILEMBE to life on South African TV, aligns with their philosophy that building and sharing success is one of life’s greatest triumphs. For LottoStar, the SHAKA ILEMBE strategic partnership is fuelled by their belief in the narrative of the story, which speaks to Africans betting on Africans to tell African stories.

Meanwhile Toyota, which has undoubtedly become a key part of South Africa’s vibrant culture, is confident that the story of SHAKA ILEMBE will drive further positive engagement with a key figure in South African history. Rounding off the SHAKA ILEMBE sponsor roster is Santam who, as South Africa’s largest and oldest short-term insurer, is committed to supporting initiatives telling authentic and relevant South African stories.

Produced by Bomb Productions, SHAKA ILEMBE debuts on Sunday June 18 at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) and will feature a talented ensemble cast – Nomzamo Mbatha, Lemogang Tsipa, Ntando Zondi, Senzo Radebe, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube, Khabonina Qubeka, Dawn Thandeka King, Hope Mbhele, Mondli Makhoba and Sthandiwe Kgoroge.

