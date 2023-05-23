The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Effie South Africa hosts dialogue on Creative & Effective Marketing with leading industry experts

Effie South Africa has assembled a leading panel of senior advertising and marketing leaders to discuss Creative & Effective Marketing ahead of the upcoming Effie Awards. In the first of the Effie dialogue series exploring collaboration in pursuit of marketing communication effectiveness, the panel will be uncovering and sharing their different views and approaches in terms of ensuring marketing delivers on both metrics of creativity and effectiveness.

The Creative & Effective Marketing Effie dialogue will be steered by leading C-Suite members of the sector and includes:

Camilla Clerke – executive creative director, Ogilvy South Africa

Nomsa Chabeli – GM brand and communication, MTN

Vaughan Croeser – vice president of marketing, SAB

Xolisa Dyeshana – chief creative officer and partner, Joe Public United

Pete Case, CEO and creative chairman of Ogilvy South Africa takes up the task of moderating the panel discussion and asking the tough questions.

The first dialogue takes place on Thursday, 25 May at GIBS, with proceedings kicking off at 17h30. Seats are limited, and those wishing to attend are requested to RSVP directly to Lwanda@acasa.co.za

Santam Women of the Future nominations close in two weeks.

There are less than two weeks left to enter or nominate an entrepreneur for the annual Santam Women of the Future Awards, in association with FAIRLADY and TRUELOVE.

These annual awards, now in their ninth year, recognise and celebrate the achievements of exceptional women in South Africa who are breaking barriers, driving change and shaping the future of their respective industries.

Santam is once again offering its valuable support by awarding the three winners a total of R220 000 in prize money. Santam understands that the first 1 000 days of running a business are the hardest – if you’re still in business by day 1 001, they believe you’re in it for the long haul.

Entrepreneurs can enter one of three categories:

The Santam Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older whose business is more than 1 000 days old and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise. The Santam Rising Star title is awarded to an entrepreneur between 16 and 30 years old who is still within her first 1 000 days, but whose business, our judges believe, will flourish way beyond them. The Santam Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to an entrepreneur aged 30 or older who is making a real difference in her community. Her business/social enterprise/NPO has survived the first 1 000 days.

To showcase your business or to nominate an entrepreneur you know and admire, head to www.womenofthefuture.co.za.

Meet the judges for the 2023 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

The Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are back, and the anticipation is palpable. This year’s panel of judges are, again, renowned experts in their respective fields, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.

The team consists of acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs and industry professionals who will travel the country to rate and evaluate the best restaurants.

Meet the 2023 judging panel

ABIGAIL DONNELLY: Abigail is a culinary visionary whose expertise and creativity have made her a household name in the industry. Her artistic flair and innovative approach have redefined the way we think about food.

JOSEPH DHAFANA: Meet Joseph Tongai Dhafana, the remarkable sommelier, wine judge and founder of Mosi Wines and Spirits. Originally from Zimbabwe, Joseph’s journey is nothing short of inspiring.

MARISA MUNRO: Marisa Munro grew up on a farm in Limpopo. As a child, her love for food was sparked by paging through cookbooks. Since then, her adventurous palate has taken her around the world in search of new and exciting flavours.

MOKGADI ITSWENG: Mokgadi Itsweng is an accomplished chef, food activist and author. With more than 17 years of experience in the food industry, she has been a prominent voice in food media, sharing her knowledge and passion for healthy, sustainable eating.

HERMAN LENSING: Growing up in the town of Upington in the Northern Cape, Herman had big dreams of becoming a chef. At just 22 years old, Herman landed the role of food editor at SARIE magazine, where he quickly made a name for himself with his innovative recipes and bold flavour combinations.

KAREN DUDLEY: Karen Dudley is a chef, author and food entrepreneur, widely known for her exceptional culinary creations and innovative approach to food – especially vegetables. A born-and-bred Capetonian, Karen developed an early love for food and cooking.

Joburg’s Best Cheesecake winner announced at grand finale event with Anele and the Club on 947

The highly anticipated Best of Joburg Cheesecake grand finale with Anele and the Club on 947 took place today at Montecasino, The winning Cheesecake was presented by Salvation Café on 44 Stanley, culminating weeks of excitement and fierce competition. The event held special significance as it coincided with the birthday of Anele Mdoda, the beloved show host. To add to the joyous atmosphere, Primedia’s partners Monte Casino surprised Anele with a birthday cake, creating a memorable celebration.

The grand finale brought together the top five finalists, renowned for their exceptional cheesecakes, to compete for the prestigious title of Joburg’s Best Cheesecake. The competition showcased the culinary creativity, skill, and passion of these establishments, making it a highly anticipated event on the city’s culinary calendar.

After an intensive evaluation process by a panel of esteemed judges, including celebrity chef and cook Moshe Ndiki , the reputable Precious the Planner, and representing 947 listeners Lesedi Moatshe who drove all the way from Mafikeng to be part of the judging panel . It was battle of the most tantalising Cheesecake with the last three finalists [Upcycled Café, Salvation café and Croydon Bakery] to get the last two as there was a tie in two of the top three finalists. The grand finale and decider on “ The Best in Jo’burg all things Cheesecake” was then between [Salvation café as well as Croydon Bakery] to decided who the winner would be.

The winner of Joburg’s Best Cheesecake with Anele and the Club on 947 was revealed to be Salvation Café JHB after much fanfare. Their cheesecake creation impressed the judges with its impeccable taste, innovative flavours, and exceptional presentation.

Sandton City nominated for global award

Adding to its already impressive repertoire of endorsements and accolades, Sandton City has now been recognised on a global scale. Africa’s leading retail and lifestyle destination has been nominated for a prestigious international industry award.

Toyland Factory, the centre’s festive season 2021 campaign, conceptualised and executed by Excellerate Brand Management (EBM), Sandton City’s strategic property marketing agency, has been nominated in the experiential category, for a 2023 MAXI Award. This distinguished awards programme is run by the International Council of Shopping Centres. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Las Vegas later this month.

Sandton City’s Toyland Factory, that included a festive-themed, family-centric entertainment hub designed to not only deliver an immersive experience, but to also increase foot traffic, drive greater digital engagement, and increase turnover, led to a 217% increase in visitors to the festive activation compared to the pre-lockdown 2019 season. Hosted for one month, Toyland Factory broke a five-year festive season foot traffic record, resonated with audiences, garnered incredible social media engagement, and increased tenant turnover. The campaign yielded a 13% increase in overall turnover in the centre, a 793% increase in publicity value, and a 22% increase in funds raised for charity over the same period in 2019.

Tastic announces 2023 education bursary fund winners

Tastic collaborated with Thandiswa Mazwai and other iconic South African artists to host the Tastic Heritage Festival in 2022 in order to raise funds for the Tastic Education Fund assists deserving tertiary students to continue with their studies.

The Tastic Education Fund confirmed 60 recipients of the Tastic Education Bursary Fund for the 2023 academic year have been chosen. A total of 60 students will now be able to further their studies in various fields at South African institutions. The Tastic Education Fund has been awarding students with bursaries for the past three years. The programme has currently benefited over 100 students since it was first introduced.

The Fund aims to provide students from disadvantaged background the opportunity to access quality tertiary education. These bursaries were awarded on merit after an extensive application screening process for potential candidates.

Some of the 2023 winners of the Tastic Bursary Education fund are Aphiwokuhle Ngcobo, Sigwado Rotshitdzwa, Simanga Mngomezulu, Jabulani Mabasa and Kitso Mohoto. Winners will also be announced weekly on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. All applicants are encouraged to check Tastic social media pages to see if they are selected.

Tiger Brands Marketing Director; Rice and Pasta, Thembi Sehloho, said in a press statement: “Despite the challenging times we now find ourselves in due to the current global economic distress, we at Tastic Education Fund understand that now more than ever is the time for us to hold hands and plough back into our communities.”

MOST Awards: Save the date!