What an extraordinary story. Riky Rick took his own life on 23 February 2022. Now his family have launched the Riky Rick Foundation for the promotion of ‘artivism’.

The Foundation supports young creatives of all ages and backgrounds to be free in their art. To highlight its work, a new Riky Rick track was created. Titled ‘Stronger’, it was made by using artificial intelligence.

How did it all happen? Nick Hamman and the 5 Drive team spoke to the team behind the campaign, including his brother. They discussed how the team used tweets and Instagram posts made by Riky to create a new track performed “by him”… all to shine a light on the Riky Rick Foundation.

They talk about the process of creating the track, the message of mental health behind it, how they spoke to professionals to make sure that they avoid triggers, how the family felt about it and more.