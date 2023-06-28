[PRESS OFFICE] In an era of constant media consumption and global connectivity, it’s easy to lose touch with the unique identities and stories of our local communities.

However, there is a movement underway, spearheaded by Purely Local in partnership with the Sunday Times, to reignite the passion for community-driven media.

By customising content for regions such as KwaZulu-Natal, Jozi North, Cape Town, and the Eastern Cape, Purely Local aims to celebrate the individuals, businesses and organisations that are making a genuine impact in their communities.

With a beautifully designed platform that seamlessly integrates print and digital, Purely Local invites advertisers and readers alike to join a journey of co-creation, collaboration, and inspiration.

Read latest issues here

Embracing authenticity and diversity

At Purely Local, our fundamental mission is to embrace the people, places, and things that make our communities truly authentic. Our content reflects the vibrant tapestry of each region, ensuring that readers can connect with stories that resonate with their hearts.

From community game-changers and local heroes to innovative brands and businesses, we shine a spotlight on those making a real difference. By fostering a sense of community pride and collaboration, we strive to build inspiring narratives that showcase the unique essence of communities across South Africa.

Powerful connections and collaboration

As super connectors, Purely Local serves as a catalyst for collaboration within and between communities. We believe that media innovation thrives on collective effort, where quality content and relevant advertising intersect. By joining forces with us, you become part of a movement dedicated to positive change, heartfelt inspiration, and tactical messaging that can reshape the face of community content in South Africa.

The Purely Local experience

Our platform offers a comprehensive media experience that encompasses both print and digital channels. With our hyper-localised distribution in print, we ensure that your content reaches the right audience in the right place.

Seamlessly integrated with our intuitive digital platform, we provide advertisers with a results-driven solution for effective targeting and engagement. By geolocating and targeting messages, we maximise the impact of your digital campaigns and amplify your brand’s visibility.

Join the journey and make your mark

To celebrate the beauty of our country this June, Purely Local is offering a special opportunity for advertisers. The first 50 entries will have a chance to win one of four two-night, five-star getaways, including local flights. By partnering with us, you not only gain exposure and access to our engaged readership but also contribute to the positive transformation of community content.

Enter here

It’s time for community media to regain its purpose and become a powerful force for change. Purely Local is at the forefront of this movement, championing the co-creation of inspiring stories that capture the hearts and minds of South African readers.

Let us join forces and tell your story in all the right places, bridging the gap between quality content and relevant advertising. Together, we can embrace the new future of community-focused media and create a lasting impact that resonates with communities across South Africa.

For more information contact:

Managing director, Jason Whitehouse: Arena Property Publishing

WhitehouseJ@arena.africa

+27 60 518 4201

Or visit www.purelylocal.co.za