The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Judges announced for the highly-anticipated DStv Content Creator Awards 2023

The DStv Content Creator Awards, South Africa's leading platform celebrating the talented individuals, influencers, brands, and agencies that captivate us, is honoured to announce the esteemed panel of judges for this year's event. Building upon the success of year one, the awards are set to recognise and honour exceptional content creators who have pushed the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

The DStv Content Creator Awards have attracted an overwhelming response, with a multitude of captivating entries pouring in from creators across the country. As the entries closed on 19 June 2023, the spotlight now turns to the next milestone in road to the main awards: the selection of nominees in each category by our selected panel of judges.

Our judges are a group of experts, each recognised for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields. Their collective expertise will lend invaluable insights, ensuring a comprehensive and fair evaluation of the extraordinary content submitted.

African Ginger: Artist

Agisanang Masekela: MultiChoice Group Senior Manager of Content Discovery, Product & Marketing

Alfreda Webb: MultiChoice Group Specialist: Sponsorships Customer Group: Marketing

Amber Cupido: BAT Multicategory Deployment Executive

Austin Malema: Photographer

Ayanda Sotshisa: Communications and Influncer Specialist

Barbara Friedman: Primedia Broadcasting Digital Content Editor, Text and Planning

Bongani Ntshingila: MTN Senior Manager, Sponsorship and Events

Bradley Kees: H&M South Africa Influencer Specialist, Press & Communications

Busisiwe Mabuza: Standard Bank Senior Manager: Digital & Social Media Marketing Consumer & High Net Worth South Africa

Catherine Grenfell: Audio Militia, Executive Producer

Charis Coleman: DStv Head of Content, Group Digital

Ciro De Sienna: Cars.co.za Presenter & Head of Video Department

Craig Wells: INJOZI Design Lead

Daniel Rheed: Creative Director, Designer

El Broide: The Platinum Club Managing Director

Gillian Attwood: Gillstrawberry Influencer Marketing Strategist & Coach

Greg Walsh: G&G Productions CEO

Jack Parow: Afrikaans Rapper, Great Guy, Legend

Jon Savage: InBroadcasting CEO

Jonathan Moldan: Source Food Managing Director

Kalliebree Keynerd: Nando’s Digital Marketing Manager

Kim Jayde: KJ Productions Media Personality & Founder

Kirsty Niehaus: Nando’s Marketing Manager: Internal Brand Experience & Creativity Portfolio

Lee-Roy Wright: The Platinum Club Managing Director

Lindi-Anne Hilliar: Volkswagen Customer Experience Manager

Matthew van der Valk: VMLY&R South Africa Executive Creative Director

Michelle Govender: Spotify Social Media Manager – Sub-Saharan Africa

Mpumelelo Macu: Commercial Photographer

Nabeel Osman: Goodyear Marketing Manager

Nathan Molefe : Digital Creator

Ncebakazi Manzi: Spotify Podcast Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa

Nene Mahlangu: Visual Creative

Nic Burger: Universal Music South Africa, Digital Director South Africa & Sub Saharan Africa

Nondwe Maqubela: 947 Digital Content Producer

Ongeziwe Jonas: YouthFluence Social Media Coordinator

Phi McCann: People Have Influence CEO & Founder

Renaldo Schwarp: MultiChoice Group Principal Multiplatform Video Specialist

Shanaaz Prince: Media 24 News Editor at YOU Magazine

Simo Nalane: SuperSport Commercial Manager

Sir Vincent: Blank Kanvas Culture Activist

Tecla Ciolfi: Texx and the City Founder

Tshepiso Sethekge: MultiChoice Group Senior Manager for Sponsorships

Vivian Chuene: TikTok Content Partnerships Manager: Entertainment (South Africa)

Warrick Wyngaard: Sol Brand Manager Sol

Zaheera Mohamed: 947 Commercial Manager Here they are (in alphabetical order):

“We have carefully selected our judges for their wealth of experience, deep industry knowledge, and distinct perspectives. They are undertaking the crucial task of adjudicating the submissions. Their discerning judgment will determine the nominees, setting the stage for an exhilarating event,” says Manuela Dias de Deus, CEO of the DStv Content Creator Awards.

The judging process is currently underway, with the announcement of the nominees slated for Thursday 20 July 2023 at Hallmark House in Johannesburg.

Be part of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards and share your favourites

Kfm 94.5 has announced the launch of the highly anticipated Kfm Best of the Cape Awards for the third consecutive year. The awards set out to uncover the crème de la crème of the region’s businesses, entrepreneurs, activities, and services, to showcase the absolute pinnacle of what the Cape has to offer.

The station’s more than 1.1 million listeners (BRC RAMS) are invited to first nominate and then vote for outstanding businesses across 30 categories. The best sights, tastes, experiences, and simply what they believe to be the best of the best in the Cape!

Kfm Mornings Host Darren Simpson says the campaign’s success depends entirely on the station’s listeners.

“The true magic of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards lies in the power of our listeners. It’s their participation and enthusiasm that makes this event so exceptional. The people of the Cape get to choose their favourites based on their personal experiences. Last year’s response was amazing, with an incredible 130,000 votes flooding in. We can’t wait to see the Cape community rally together once more to celebrate and showcase the gems that define this remarkable region,” says Simpson.

Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Hennie Myburgh says the awards have proven to be a game-changer for the region’s local businesses and home-grown entrepreneurs. “These awards offer a golden opportunity for deserving enterprises to receive the recognition needed to thrive. The exposure they receive, both on-air and in terms of digital, propels them into the spotlight. It means they can continue to make a lasting impact and deliver outstanding experiences to their valued customers,” says Myburgh.

Simpson says each of the 30 categories celebrates the exceptional individuals and establishments that contribute to the Cape’s allure. To make your voice heard and nominate the business you believe to be the best, visit kfm.co.za and scroll through the categories. Nominations are open and close on Friday, 14 July.

The finalists will be announced on Tuesday, 25 July, and voting will open on Wednesday, 26 July for the public to decide who will certifiably be the best of the Cape!

Meet the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalists

Veuve Clicquot has selected six entrepreneurial women as finalists for the annual Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award in South Africa. For over 50 years, true to the heritage of its trailblazing leader, Madame Clicquot, the Bold programme has highlighted and empowered remarkable women in business.

In honour of her audacious spirit, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award was launched to celebrate daring businesswomen like Madame Clicquot, who, at just 27 years of age, took over the reins of the House. In the year 1805, women were not allowed to work, yet her widow status permitted her to do so. She seized the opportunity and dared to invent new processes such as the riddling table, the first vintage champagne, and the very first blend of rosé champagne. Within a few years Madame Clicquot made her name into a brand of excellence and irrevocably became the “Grande Dame of Champagne’’.

To gather insights and provide concrete data on the evolution of female entrepreneurship, the Bold Barometer by Veuve Clicquot provides a unique, multicultural, and intergenerational dataset. Now in its third year, over 49,000 women and men in 25 countries were surveyed. The 2023 South African edition reveals, promisingly, that of the women surveyed, 61% are entrepreneurs, a figure on the rise since 2019. Further, 88% of South African female entrepreneurs believe that role models are a must-have element of entrepreneurial success. This data provides a powerful litmus and is a compelling study that continually drives the Bold programme to support and champion the women who dare to become entrepreneurs.

To facilitate the essential connection highlighted by the Bold Barometer, the finalists took part in an immersive adjudication and mentorship process. The esteemed jury panel who had the challenge of engaging with each finalist included: former Bold Woman Award winners Amanda Dambuza (Founder & CEO of Uyandiswa) and Gugu Sithole (Founder of Glamping Adventures); industry leaders Erik Kruger (Founder of Modern Breed and co-host of The Expansive Podcast), Nomndeni Mdakhi (Founder of Agenda Women) and Happy Ralinala (Director of Palesa Mbali Group); as well as brand representatives Carole Bildé (Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Veuve Clicquot) and Aimee Kellen (Head of Consumer Engagement, Moët Hennessey Africa and Middle East).

Effie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through procurement

Effie South Africa is bringing together a distinguished panel of senior advertising and marketing leaders to delve into the interplay between marketing effectiveness and the procurement of marketing services. The dialogue aims to explore whether efficiency is working against the growth mindset.

The panel, consisting of industry experts, includes:

Edna Mohale-Maphita, Marketing Director at Tiger Brands Consumer Limited

Lunga Mooi, Africa Head of Digital Marketing, Media & D’Commerce Hub at Unilever

Tarryn Norris, CEO of Waria

Karabo Songo, ACA Chair and Deputy Chair Effie South Africa, will moderate the panel discussion, posing tough questions on how to best implement procurement practices to drive marketing effectiveness.

This interactive dialogue and Q&A session will take place on Thursday, 20th July at GIBS, commencing at 17:30. Limited seats are available, and interested attendees are kindly requested to RSVP directly to lwanda@acasa.co.za.

The procurement of valuable marketing services plays a pivotal role in enabling brands to invest confidently while navigating conflicting goals such as cost savings and growth. Efficiency within advertising spend should not diminish brand impact but rather effectively contribute to growth, innovation, and brand awareness objectives.