Judges announced for the highly-anticipated DStv Content Creator Awards 2023
- African Ginger: Artist
- Agisanang Masekela: MultiChoice Group Senior Manager of Content Discovery, Product & Marketing
- Alfreda Webb: MultiChoice Group Specialist: Sponsorships Customer Group: Marketing
- Amber Cupido: BAT Multicategory Deployment Executive
- Austin Malema: Photographer
- Ayanda Sotshisa: Communications and Influncer Specialist
- Barbara Friedman: Primedia Broadcasting Digital Content Editor, Text and Planning
- Bongani Ntshingila: MTN Senior Manager, Sponsorship and Events
- Bradley Kees: H&M South Africa Influencer Specialist, Press & Communications
- Busisiwe Mabuza: Standard Bank Senior Manager: Digital & Social Media Marketing Consumer & High Net Worth South Africa
- Catherine Grenfell: Audio Militia, Executive Producer
- Charis Coleman: DStv Head of Content, Group Digital
- Ciro De Sienna: Cars.co.za Presenter & Head of Video Department
- Craig Wells: INJOZI Design Lead
- Daniel Rheed: Creative Director, Designer
- El Broide: The Platinum Club Managing Director
- Gillian Attwood: Gillstrawberry Influencer Marketing Strategist & Coach
- Greg Walsh: G&G Productions CEO
- Jack Parow: Afrikaans Rapper, Great Guy, Legend
- Jon Savage: InBroadcasting CEO
- Jonathan Moldan: Source Food Managing Director
- Kalliebree Keynerd: Nando’s Digital Marketing Manager
- Kim Jayde: KJ Productions Media Personality & Founder
- Kirsty Niehaus: Nando’s Marketing Manager: Internal Brand Experience & Creativity Portfolio
- Lee-Roy Wright: The Platinum Club Managing Director
- Lindi-Anne Hilliar: Volkswagen Customer Experience Manager
- Matthew van der Valk: VMLY&R South Africa Executive Creative Director
- Michelle Govender: Spotify Social Media Manager – Sub-Saharan Africa
- Mpumelelo Macu: Commercial Photographer
- Nabeel Osman: Goodyear Marketing Manager
- Nathan Molefe : Digital Creator
- Ncebakazi Manzi: Spotify Podcast Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa
- Nene Mahlangu: Visual Creative
- Nic Burger: Universal Music South Africa, Digital Director South Africa & Sub Saharan Africa
- Nondwe Maqubela: 947 Digital Content Producer
- Ongeziwe Jonas: YouthFluence Social Media Coordinator
- Phi McCann: People Have Influence CEO & Founder
- Renaldo Schwarp: MultiChoice Group Principal Multiplatform Video Specialist
- Shanaaz Prince: Media 24 News Editor at YOU Magazine
- Simo Nalane: SuperSport Commercial Manager
- Sir Vincent: Blank Kanvas Culture Activist
- Tecla Ciolfi: Texx and the City Founder
- Tshepiso Sethekge: MultiChoice Group Senior Manager for Sponsorships
- Vivian Chuene: TikTok Content Partnerships Manager: Entertainment (South Africa)
- Warrick Wyngaard: Sol Brand Manager Sol
- Zaheera Mohamed: 947 Commercial Manager
Be part of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards and share your favourites
Kfm 94.5 has announced the launch of the highly anticipated Kfm Best of the Cape Awards for the third consecutive year. The awards set out to uncover the crème de la crème of the region’s businesses, entrepreneurs, activities, and services, to showcase the absolute pinnacle of what the Cape has to offer.
The station’s more than 1.1 million listeners (BRC RAMS) are invited to first nominate and then vote for outstanding businesses across 30 categories. The best sights, tastes, experiences, and simply what they believe to be the best of the best in the Cape!
Kfm Mornings Host Darren Simpson says the campaign’s success depends entirely on the station’s listeners.
“The true magic of the Kfm Best of the Cape Awards lies in the power of our listeners. It’s their participation and enthusiasm that makes this event so exceptional. The people of the Cape get to choose their favourites based on their personal experiences. Last year’s response was amazing, with an incredible 130,000 votes flooding in. We can’t wait to see the Cape community rally together once more to celebrate and showcase the gems that define this remarkable region,” says Simpson.
Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Hennie Myburgh says the awards have proven to be a game-changer for the region’s local businesses and home-grown entrepreneurs. “These awards offer a golden opportunity for deserving enterprises to receive the recognition needed to thrive. The exposure they receive, both on-air and in terms of digital, propels them into the spotlight. It means they can continue to make a lasting impact and deliver outstanding experiences to their valued customers,” says Myburgh.
Simpson says each of the 30 categories celebrates the exceptional individuals and establishments that contribute to the Cape’s allure. To make your voice heard and nominate the business you believe to be the best, visit kfm.co.za and scroll through the categories. Nominations are open and close on Friday, 14 July.
The finalists will be announced on Tuesday, 25 July, and voting will open on Wednesday, 26 July for the public to decide who will certifiably be the best of the Cape!
Meet the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalists
Veuve Clicquot has selected six entrepreneurial women as finalists for the annual Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award in South Africa. For over 50 years, true to the heritage of its trailblazing leader, Madame Clicquot, the Bold programme has highlighted and empowered remarkable women in business.
In honour of her audacious spirit, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award was launched to celebrate daring businesswomen like Madame Clicquot, who, at just 27 years of age, took over the reins of the House. In the year 1805, women were not allowed to work, yet her widow status permitted her to do so. She seized the opportunity and dared to invent new processes such as the riddling table, the first vintage champagne, and the very first blend of rosé champagne. Within a few years Madame Clicquot made her name into a brand of excellence and irrevocably became the “Grande Dame of Champagne’’.
To gather insights and provide concrete data on the evolution of female entrepreneurship, the Bold Barometer by Veuve Clicquot provides a unique, multicultural, and intergenerational dataset. Now in its third year, over 49,000 women and men in 25 countries were surveyed. The 2023 South African edition reveals, promisingly, that of the women surveyed, 61% are entrepreneurs, a figure on the rise since 2019. Further, 88% of South African female entrepreneurs believe that role models are a must-have element of entrepreneurial success. This data provides a powerful litmus and is a compelling study that continually drives the Bold programme to support and champion the women who dare to become entrepreneurs.
To facilitate the essential connection highlighted by the Bold Barometer, the finalists took part in an immersive adjudication and mentorship process. The esteemed jury panel who had the challenge of engaging with each finalist included: former Bold Woman Award winners Amanda Dambuza (Founder & CEO of Uyandiswa) and Gugu Sithole (Founder of Glamping Adventures); industry leaders Erik Kruger (Founder of Modern Breed and co-host of The Expansive Podcast), Nomndeni Mdakhi (Founder of Agenda Women) and Happy Ralinala (Director of Palesa Mbali Group); as well as brand representatives Carole Bildé (Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Veuve Clicquot) and Aimee Kellen (Head of Consumer Engagement, Moët Hennessey Africa and Middle East).
Effie South Africa sparks dialogue on maximising marketing value through procurement
Effie South Africa is bringing together a distinguished panel of senior advertising and marketing leaders to delve into the interplay between marketing effectiveness and the procurement of marketing services. The dialogue aims to explore whether efficiency is working against the growth mindset.
The panel, consisting of industry experts, includes:
- Edna Mohale-Maphita, Marketing Director at Tiger Brands Consumer Limited
- Lunga Mooi, Africa Head of Digital Marketing, Media & D’Commerce Hub at Unilever
- Tarryn Norris, CEO of Waria
Karabo Songo, ACA Chair and Deputy Chair Effie South Africa, will moderate the panel discussion, posing tough questions on how to best implement procurement practices to drive marketing effectiveness.
This interactive dialogue and Q&A session will take place on Thursday, 20th July at GIBS, commencing at 17:30. Limited seats are available, and interested attendees are kindly requested to RSVP directly to lwanda@acasa.co.za.
The procurement of valuable marketing services plays a pivotal role in enabling brands to invest confidently while navigating conflicting goals such as cost savings and growth. Efficiency within advertising spend should not diminish brand impact but rather effectively contribute to growth, innovation, and brand awareness objectives.