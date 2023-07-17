[PRESS OFFICE] RISE fm, Mpumalanga’s hottest radio station, is pleased to announce its exciting new line-up for 2023.

“We believe it is important to keep the sound of the station fresh while at the same time not being disruptive to the listener,” said RISE fm general manager, Lance Claasen.

“We have accomplished that by introducing some fantastic new talent. We are excited to introduce Carol Hobbs, the 2023 winner in the TV and Radio category of M&G 200 young people under 35, to the afternoon drive to be paired with Bonginkosi Zulu (Thebigzill Onair). We have also added the talented Khutso Mamabolo (Vibe) on Saturday afternoons.”

The hot new shows officially kicked off on 1 July 2023, and Claasen thanked the staff leaving the station, wishing them well in their new endeavours.

Claasen also announced the station’s ongoing hunt for up-and-coming talent.

“For listeners with ambitions of being a presenter on RISE fm, go to the myRISEfm app and send a voice message with your best radio link. Spots are still available in the RISE fm line-up for Mpumalanga’s hidden talents, and you could be the next big thing!”

Weekdays: Monday – Friday

06h00 – 09h00

RISE fm will have an all-female breakfast team with Jennifer Lubisi (JT) hosting, Zilungile Mnisi on news and Nosipho Hadebe on sport. JT is now Mpumalanga’s Official Aunty with the advent of the Kids-in-60sec quiz every morning at 07h10. She recently hosted a breakfast for kids from Emalahleni (Witbank) and Middleburg.

09h00 – 12h00

The dynamic Tlotlang Moletsane will inspire and motivate the province between 09h00 and 12h00 on weekdays.

12h00 -15h00

Kedebone Mkhabela (The Fabulous Mizz K) will continue to keep audiences laughing and entertained with a mixture of entertainment news and fun talk topics.

15h00 -17h00

Carol Hobbs and Thebigzill Onair will take listeners home, ensuring they get updated on news and traffic, all with a mountain of laughs.

17h00 – 17h30

Taking Care of Business is hosted by the energetic Wandile Mazibuko He keeps the province updated on all the business news Mpumalanga has to know. Broadcasting from Monday to Thursday, he keeps business leaders on their toes.

17h30 – 19h00

Marawa Sports Worldwide, hosted by the multiple award-winning Robert Marawa, is the leading sports show in SA and connects fans to their sporting heroes.

19h00 – 20h00

RISE fm in 60 Minutes is hosted by Musa Sikhosana, keeping the Mpumalanga political leaders accountable with an in-depth look at Mpumalanga and SA politics.

20h00 – 23h00

Fezile Manzini navigates through domestic issues, helping listeners with everything from coping in their relationships to finding jobs.

Weekends

06h00 – 09h00

The young and spritely Princess Mobeng (Princess M) will take her audience on a tour of Mpumalanga every tour weekend, whether it be the Panorama Route or the coalfields of Emalahleni. She will explore every part of the province.

09h00 – 12h00

Lilly Makofane (Lilly Wa Ga Makofane) makes her way from the afternoon drive to host the RISE fm top 30. Lilly is always full of energy and will drive listeners to the top songs in SA.

12h00 – 15h00

Vibe is a new-old voice on the station. Returning to RISE fm after many years, he brings a familiar fresh sound to weekend afternoons.

15h00 – 18h00

Sibo ‘The Queen’ Pilson comes earlier to get the weekend started. Known for her mixes, she will get her listeners dancing in their seats.