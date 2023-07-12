[PRESS OFFICE] Directed by Liese Kuhn and brought to life by the bold writing of Andrico Goosen, SECONDS tells the heartfelt story of Seconds Khumalo, an ageing boxer from the East Rand of Johannesburg.

In Seconds, we delve into the complex dynamics of the Khumalo family and the Van Tonder family, for whom Seconds has trained as a boxer while working at their family butchery. As the story unfolds, long-buried secrets and unresolved traumas begin to surface, causing tensions to rise.

As Seconds’ son, Lukas Khumalo (played by Nicholas Moitoi), embarks on a promising political career, his aspirations unknowingly strain his father’s relationship with Pa Van Tonder (played by Toni Caprari), the patriarch of the family. What follows is a journey of self-discovery, as Seconds fights not only for his boxing career but also for the restoration of his family and reclaiming his own life.

A tapestry of human emotions

SECONDS exposes a compelling tapestry of human emotions, revealing the complexities of love, loyalty, and the search for identity. It’s a story where genuine connections and personal growth take centre stage, offering a reflection of our own lives and the battles we face.

Produced by the powerhouse collaboration of esteemed teams at Full Circle Productions and Free Women Films, this feature-length gem features stellar performances by Vusi Kunene, Mmabatho Mogomotsi, Carel Nel and Adrian Alper — casting by Wesley Gainer WGM.

Stream the eVOD original film Seconds from 13 July, subscription free.

