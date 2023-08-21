Research supplier TrendER/InfoQuest recently partnered with In On Africa (IOA), an Africa-focused research and business advisory firm, to conduct research on ChatGPT usage and future AI concerns among working South Africans.

The research is based on 3 032 working South Africans across all demographics and industries. Respondents were sourced from TrendER/InfoQuest’s online panel of over 40 000 South Africans and the research conducted during June 2023.

This article focuses on the influence of ChatGPT in the work environment, while a follow-up article will show the insights as they pertain to ChatGPT on a personal basis.

Three quarters (74%) of those that use ChatGPT in the workplace believe that it has enhanced the quality of their work, with the main benefits being speed and productivity.

More specifically, the quality of business writing, research support, content creation and resolving common problems are the main uses. However, job security is the main concern expressed by respondents, especially in the Admin & Support, Financial Services and ICT & Telecoms industries.

“There is no doubt that ChatGPT offers several benefits in the workpace, revolutionising communication and productivity. Moreover, ChatGPT can serve as an on-demand knowledge repository, providing quick answers to question, thus enhancing decision-making and problem-solving,’ says Mogorosi Mashilo, MD of TrendER/InfoQuest.

“However, alongside these advantages, there are some potential threats to consider. Some employees may feel threatened by the automation as it influences their jobs and job security. ChatGPT could also hinder critical thinking and human creativity if employees become overly dependent on the tool for generating ideas.”

While ChatGPT holds great potential to streamline workplace communication and efficiency, careful consideration of its limitations is essentially to maximise its benefits and mitigate its threats.

Link to article: https://www.inonafrica.com/chatgpt-in-south-africa/