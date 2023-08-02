[PRESS OFFICE] In celebration of Women’s Month, MediaHeads 360 is once again paving the way for female empowerment with the launch of its highly anticipated annual Women’s Month Bursary competition.

This year’s competition, which began on 1 August 2023, offers a life-changing opportunity for women in the media and marketing industry to excel in the fast-paced world of marketing.

As a company that truly champions diversity, MediaHeads 360 boasts an impressive workforce that is 79% female, setting an exemplary standard for gender equality within the industry.

This female-led organisation is proud to have supported 20 women in achieving their goals through further study since the inception of the bursary programme, a testament to their unwavering commitment to empowering women.

Comittment to uplifting women

For the fifth consecutive year, MediaHeads 360 reaffirms its commitment to uplifting women and young talents by offering three coveted bursaries to study Digital Marketing at the esteemed Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

This empowering initiative aims to equip women with the essential marketing skills to thrive in the dynamic landscape of the 21st Century.

Candy Dempers, the visionary managing director of MediaHeads 360, commented on the significance of this initiative.

“It’s our duty to create an environment that fosters the growth and prosperity of women in the media industry. As we continue to transform the landscape of this dynamic sector, our commitment to empowering women remains resolute,” she said.

Full potential

Kantha Govender, the general manager of MediaHeads 360, further emphasised the impact of the bursary campaign.

“Each year, we witness the exceptional talent and passion displayed by the applicants. It’s not just about inspiring these women; it’s about enabling them to reach their full potential,” she said.

All current female employees of advertising or media agencies are encouraged to seize this golden opportunity. To participate, entrants must submit a motivational email of up to 100 words explaining why they deserve this bursary.

How to submit entry

Submissions can be sent to talent@mediaheads360.co.za, and the deadline for applications is 8 August 2023.

As the applications close on 8 August 2023, MediaHeads 360 will diligently review the entries and announce the esteemed bursary recipients on 17 August 2023.

MediaHeads 360’s commitment to female education and empowerment continues to foster a brighter future for women in the media and marketing industry. For more information and to stay updated on the competition, please visit www.mediaheads360.co.za.

Press Contact:

Kantha Govender

General Manager

MediaHeads 360

011 590 4553

kantha@mediaheads360.co.za

About MediaHeads 360

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Their services are inspired by their 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non-traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, they leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.