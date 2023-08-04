[PRESS OFFICE] The Financial Mail’s annual Creative Challenge is open and runs until 28 September 2023.

The Creative Challenge shares its theme this year with the Adfocus Awards, and will also celebrate the Alchemy of AI, data and DNA – but there’s a twist.

“The Financial Mail hopes to see creatives take this idea of alchemy and mix some serious fizz bang into their work,” says Jadi Tillim, Adfocus Awards project director. “Plus, it’s fine for agencies to use tools like AI for this, it’s the creative ingenuity and thinking behind the ad that will really count.”

All creatives are invited to enter a full page, tactical ad on behalf of a client which is based on an article from the current news cycle. Those ads, which make a big impact on the editors, will be published weekly in the Financial Mail over the next eight weeks.

The Creative Challenge was introduced just over a decade ago, originally as an initiative of the Times newspaper. When the Times became a digital only paper, the Creative Challenge moved to another group title, Financial Mail.

Fizz bang

Sarah Buitendach, Financial Mail contributing editor, explains that the FM snatched the opportunity to own the Creative Challenge, recognising a synchronicity between the competition and the FM.

“The FM has developed a reputation for its award-winning covers tackling all kinds of topics, so we’re used to dealing with the power of one single page to visually sell a magazine every week,” she explains.

Explaining what the judges look for, she reveals that ads that convey their message quickly and simply tend to do well.

“We look for fun, cheek, personality, a bit of fizz bang – and a message that turns a brand or topic on its head and still mirrors the ethos of Financial Mail which is about both excellence and taking risks.”

Entries to the Creative Challenge close at midnight on 21 September.

Further information on the 2023 FM Creative Challenge, entry criteria and closing dates can be found at www.cc.fm.co.za.

Or email Jadi Tillim – Adfocus Project Director at tillimj@arena.africa