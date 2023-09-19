The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

KFC South Africa and Ogilvy scoop Grand Effie Winner award at Effie Awards

The 2023 Effie Awards South Africa Gala, held on 15 September at Urban Brew Studios in Randburg, marked the third year of this esteemed global awards programme on local shores.

The crowning moment of the evening was the unveiling of the Grand Effie Winner, an exceptional campaign from Ogilvy South Africa and KFC South Africa that emerged as the epitome of marketing effectiveness, setting new standards for the entire industry and showcasing the power of strategic, results-driven marketing.

The full list of the 2023 Effie Awards South Africa winners is below.

AWARD LEVEL AGENCY CAMPAIGN CLIENT BRAND CATEGORY Grand Effie and Gold Ogilvy South Africa How KFC reclaimed its Fame by turning its Taste from sales killer into business driver. KFC South Africa KFC South Africa Restaurants Gold Grey Advertising Africa How Some “Spice” Served Savanna Unprecedented Growth Distell Savanna Premium Cider Beverages – Alcohol Gold Ogilvy South Africa VW Polo Game On Volkswagen SA Volkswagen South Africa Social Media Gold Ogilvy South Africa How KFC sparked a social media frenzy by seeding a taste story KFC South Africa KFC SA Social Media Silver Joe Public Big John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach. Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Current Events Silver Ogilvy South Africa VW Polo Game On Volkswagen SA Volkswagen South Africa Automotive – Vehicles Silver Joe Public Big John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach. Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Restaurants Silver Ogilvy South Africa VW Polo Game On Volkswagen SA Volkswagen South Africa Experiential Marketing: Live & Digital Silver Joe Public Big John Beats Yahunga Forever: hijacking the cultural moment through a blockbuster marketing approach. Chicken Licken Chicken Licken Multicultural – Products, Services Silver Ogilvy South Africa Where There’s a Bucket, There’s a Family KFC KFC South Africa Seasonal Marketing – Products, Services Silver Ogilvy South Africa Where there’s a bucket, There’s a Family KFC KFC South Africa Youth Marketing Silver VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Bright Sides Campaign Nando’s South Africa Nando’s South Africa Current Events Silver Joe Public The Real Maternity Issue Amnesty International Amnesty International Small Budgets – Non-Profit, Products, Services Silver VMLY&R South Africa Nando’s Bright Sides Campaign Nando’s South Africa Nando’s South Africa Timely Opportunity Bronze Joe Public The Real Maternity Issue Amnesty International Amnesty International Disease Awareness & Education: Non-Profit Bronze Joe Public Newbank: How Nedbank launched a fake new bank to accelerate brand reappraisal and digital usage Nedbank Nedbank Finance Bronze Joe Public Democratising The Difference Woolworths South Africa Woolworths Multi-Brand Shopper Solution / Commerce & Shopper Effies Bronze Joe Public Black Conversations: A branded platform savouring blackness ABInbev Castle Milk Stout Brand Content & Entertainment

Effie Worldwide COO, Allison Knapp Womack, graced the occasion with her presence, emphasizing the global significance of the Effie Awards South Africa in recognising marketing excellence.

Knapp Womack commented on the remarkable winning campaigns, saying, “The winning campaigns showcased tonight demonstrate the vibrancy and health of the marketing sector in South Africa. They rightfully claim their place on the global stage by contributing to the Effie Index, solidifying South Africa’s presence in the global context of marketing effectiveness.”

SANEF announces winners of the Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism 2023

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) gathered in Sandton on Saturday to celebrate the exceptional winners of the 25th Nat Nakasa Awards for Courageous Journalism.

The Nat Nakasa Awards recognise a special element in journalism – courage, fearlessness, and an unyielding commitment to serving the people of South Africa despite insurmountable obstacles.

The Nat Nakasa Award for Media Integrity was presented to the news agency GroundUp’s journalists, Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons. The award for the Nat Nakasa Award for Community Media went to Anton van Zyl, the publisher of the Limpopo Mirror and the Zoutpansberger.

“Your courage and dedication inspire us all. Courage and bravery are not easy to come by. This year, our distinguished panel of judges has chosen to honour individuals whose work embodies these principles,” said Sbu Ngalwa, SANEF chairperson. “These awards stand as a testament to the unwavering dedication of journalists who go above and beyond in their pursuit of truth, even in the face of daunting challenges”

The awards’ sponsor, Gaffar Hassam, Group Executive – Corporate Affairs, SanlamAllianz, noted, “Sanlam’s partnership with SANEF is on its 8th year and continues to grow in recognition of Sanlam’s ‘s commitment to media freedom.”

In their citation on Anton van Zyl, the judges remarked, “It is very difficult to operate in the space of community media. There is not that much money to make because advertisers focus on commercial media to reach out to consumers. The challenges remain despite the government having made promises that part of its advertising should go to community media. When a journalist like Anton van Zyl, who is the publisher of the Limpopo Mirror and the Zoutpansberger, continues to make a difference in this space, we need to commend them for the good work.”

The judges’ citation of Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons reads, “When the Thabo Bester story broke, it was unbelievable. We congratulate GroundUp‘s efforts not to give up on the suspicions that Bester was not dead but living large after escaping from jail. He faked his death. The GroundUp stories were so accurate in reflecting the difference that media can make in life. The story touched on bravery as well as social justice.”

“Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons rocked the boat of corruption that happened at Mangaung Correctional Centre, which involved senior officials managing the prison. Since the breaking of the story, the government arrested several officials at the centre for assisting Bester to escape. His girlfriend, Dr. Nandipha Magudumane, assisted him to fake his death and escape from jail. They skipped the country, arrested in Tanzania, and brought back to South Africa and now stand trial.

“We need to applaud Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons for the sterling work of exposing this prison corruption without fear or favour.”

Ngalwa also presented the in-house Stephen Wrottesley Award for honouring dedicated members to community media subcommittee chairperson Dunisani Ntsanwis, awarded for playing a key and definitive role in Sanef’s Community Media Digitisation project for always putting the issues and interests of community media on the agenda; playing a key role in the inaugural Sanef Indigenous Languages Seminar and ensuring that the Association of Independent Publishers continues to be an active and relevant organisation.

Eighty20 scoops best loyalty data agency at the South African Loyalty Awards

In its fifth year, the South African Loyalty Awards was developed to celebrate loyalty excellence and innovation, by recognising top talent in the loyalty industry and reflecting on the ever-evolving loyalty landscape of CRM, consumer behavioural change, data insights and loyalty.

“Globally, post Covid-19 we have seen consumer behaviour and preferences not only change quite significantly, but also become more diverse and nuanced. In a South African context, add in our unique circumstances of low growth, load shedding, strong regional differences and incredibly diverse socio-economic population, brands are needing more than ever to understand their customers in near real-time and translate this into dynamic and agile strategies,” said Steve Burnstone, CEO at Eighty20.

Eighty20 is a South African data-driven consumer analytics and research business providing a range of services and data products, including a detailed view of all 42 million adult South Africans representing almost R4 trillion in earnings per annum.

Over the years Eighty20 has advised and supported more than half of South Africa’s leading loyalty programmes from the 2022 Truth and BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper.

The accolade is awarded to the best loyalty data company in South Africa based on achievements in data analytics for the brands they have worked on with proven success in statistical analysis, market research, analytics and programme performance measurements.

For the full Winners Report of the 2023 South African Loyalty Awards, click here.

Food Lover’s Market and Hamilton’s in Creative Company wins retail design award for world-class Bothasig store

Food Lover’s Market Bothasig, the state-of-the-art store that opened in October 2022 to a record number of shoppers in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, has won the coveted SACSC Retail Design & Development Award in the category C-Retail Design. The award is given in recognition of exceptional store design.

Said Paul Fouché, Food Lover’s Market commercial director, “We set out to create a truly unique shopping experience in Bothasig. In line with our aim to be the best store in any community we serve, we set out to become a community shopping destination that would encourage shoppers to browse, share and interact with the brand beyond just purchasing a product.”

The store’s design was a collaborative effort between the Food Lover’s Market Development Team and Hamiltons in Creative Company, who worked closely with contractors to bring the design vision to life. The Hamiltons Team was responsible for all visual touchpoints in the store.

Extraordinary journalism and factual productions set to be rewarded in the AIBs 2023 as 80 companies in 23 countries compete

The extraordinarily varied shortlist for the 19th annual AIBs has been revealed by the Association for International Broadcasting. Over the (northern hemisphere) summer, hundreds of hours of TV, radio and podcasts have been watched and listened to by the shortlisting team and now work from a remarkable 23 countries has reached the final judging.

Each year, the not-for-profit AIBs search out the world’s best journalism and factual productions and this year’s shortlisted work cover an immense range of subjects. The war in Ukraine, unsurprisingly, features across many categories as the devastation and its effect on Ukrainians of all ages is reported – often in horrific detail – to audiences globally.

There are documentaries on Britain’s health service and protests in New Zealand against Covid vaccinations. The desperate flight of migrants and the effects of climate change are other subjects within the extensive shortlist, alongside lighter stories on great pandas and the Tasmanian tiger.

“Each year the AIB is honoured to be allowed to showcase the most extraordinary work and remarkable stories produced by journalists and programme makers in all parts of the world,” says Simon Spanswick, chief executive of the Association for International Broadcasting. “It is truly humbling that so many organisations choose to submit entries to the AIBs, and to ask our global panel of judges to evaluate their work. As an organisation, we pay tribute to their bravery and tenacity in telling stories that really matter to audiences in all parts of the world.”

Demonstrating the international flavour of the competition, work in this year’s AIBs has been produced in English and 19 other languages and 80 organisations are represented in the shortlist.

The complete shortlist, covering 20 categories, is available at https://theaibs.tv/AIBs-2023/Shortlist-2023/AIBs-2023-shortlist.pdf.