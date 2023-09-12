The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

36 Footprint Awards cement Liberty Two Degrees as retail marketing leaders

The co-owned malls of Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), a precinct focused, retail-centred real-estate investment trust, marketed by Excellerate Brand Management, have once again been recognised for their retail marketing excellence, this year, with an impressive 36 wins at the 2023 Footprint Marketing Awards, hosted by the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC), including jointly winning the highly esteemed Spectrum Award.

The annual Footprint Marketing Awards recognise outstanding performance in shopping centre marketing, innovation and creativity, as well as financial success within the commercial South African property industry.

The awards ceremony, attended by industry players, stakeholders and members of the media, took place on Friday, and recognised initiatives that had been implemented between 1 January 2022 and 28 February 2023.

Heloise Mgcina, Marketing Executive at L2D commented, “As we look to continuously push boundaries in the creation of experiential environments, we are delighted to witness the remarkable recognition garnered by numerous campaigns and projects executed throughout the L2D portfolio, in collaboration with our marketing partner, Excellerate Brand Management. This serves as a splendid validation of the significant influence our properties are exerting within their communities, and it underscores the exemplary retail marketing proficiency that resonates across our entire group.”

Protea Hotels wins in City Press 2023 Readers Choice Awards

South African d hospitality brand Protea Hotels by Marriott has clinched yet another victory, this time in the City Press 2023 Readers Choice Awards as winner of the Hotel Groups category.

The City Press Readers’ Choice Awards are now in its third year and recognise brands for their world-class offerings and exceptional levels of service to customers and guests.

“South African brands look to the prestigious City Press Reader’s Choice Survey as an opportunity to gauge how their brands are performing in the local market in relation to consumer sentiment, brand reputation and service delivery. We are delighted to be recognised for our efforts in this arena.” said Sean Maher, Market Vice President: South Africa, Marriott International. “Winning this coveted accolade is testament to the hard work and commitment of our hotel teams.” Protea Hotels by Marriott continues to be recognised as a hotel brand of choice in South Africa, winning several accolades including the Sunday Times Next Gen Awards for nine consecutive years.

INMA unveils 30 Under 30 Award recipients … and one is from South Africa

The International News Media Association (INMA) has honoured 30 young professionals as rising stars in the news media industry in its annual 30 Under 30 Awards. And South Africa’s Cwayita Nondula, acting content editor for Africa Community Media, was recognised in the ‘newsroom’ category.

The 30 Under 30 Awards is part of INMA’s Young Professionals Initiative, and this year’s competition garnered a record 270 applications in July and August.

Now in its fourth year, members of the association’s Young Professionals Committee reviewed applications and voted on five award recipients in six categories: Advertising, Data, Newsroom, Reader Revenue, Leadership, and Product.

“The news media industry is rapidly changing, and these are the rising stars who are leading the charge,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “With this 30 Under 30 Awards competition, INMA is proud to elevate these young professionals and help them blaze a path forward at this critical juncture for our industry.”

Advertising

Rosalinde Czysnok, Client Solutions Director, News Corp Australia, Australia

Nusrat Jahan, Digital Marketing Executive, Prothom Alo, Bangladesh

Ann Marie Metzendorf, Product Marketing Manager, Wall Street Journal, United States

Md. Rayhan Ullah Rabin, Assistant Manager Digital Media, Channel 24, Bangladesh

Maria Inês Reis, Marketing Specialist, Público, Portugal

Data

Jakob Halm, Product Manager Testing & Growth, Der Spiegel, Germany

Mayu Kato, Global Senior Analyst, Vogue Condé Nast, United Kingdom

Isabel Ng Yi Rou, Audience Specialist, SPH Media, Singapore

Maria Sakki, Lead Data Analyst, Financial Times, United Kingdom

Mac Wilson, Development Team Lead – Data & Ad Tech, NZME, New Zealand

Leadership

Lucy Blakiston, CEO, Shit You Should Care About, New Zealand

Gerardo Garza Castilla, Chief Product Officer, Vanguardia, Mexico

Siu Kwan Katherine Cheung, Director, Student Business, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong

Corsin Heinzmann, Senior Manager Strategy & Business Development, Ringier, Switzerland

Harun Momanyi, Founder & CEO, Tranquil Media Group, Kenya

Newsroom

Johannes Skov Andersen, Digital Storytelling Editor, Politiken, Denmark

Edna Mwenda, Business and Data Journalist, Nation Media Group, Kenya

Cwayita Nondula, Acting Content Editor, Africa Community Media, South Africa

Elyse Popplewell, Content Strategy Director, News Corp Australia, Australia

Nicola Wenz, News Producer, ZDF Germany, Germany

Product

Emma Jungerth, Business Developer, Ad Product Strategy, Schibsted, Sweden

Harini Manickam, Product Manager, HT Labs, India

Germán Salazar, Product Designer, Gannett, United States

Go Takagi, Software Engineer, Nikkei, Japan

Francesca Wallace, Director of Digital Strategy and E-Commerce, News Corp Australia, Australia

Reader Revenue

Emma Bianchi, Senior Marketing Coordinator, Brand & Community Affairs, Boston Globe Media Partners, United States

Mitch Gaylord, E-mail Marketing Manager, The Washington Post, United States

Moritz Johannes Klein, Head of Memberships, The Pioneer, Germany

Jonah Listokin, E-Mail Marketing Associate, Bloomberg, United States

Alexander Nordström, Business Developer B2C, Stampen Media, Sweden

Gerety Awards Announce the 2023 Winners

The 2023 Gerety Awards jury have awarded 4 Grand Prix, 27 Gold, 69 Silver, 65 Bronze, with 159 entries remaining on the shortlist.

The campaigns taking home the Grand Prix represent creativity at its best for big world issues like climate change, refugees and immigration, diversity but also humour, a cherished and missed trait in the industry today.

Grand Prix were Awarded to The Monkeys, Edelman, McCann and DDB:

Grand Prix for Alternative media in the Innovation Cut: The First Digital Nation for The Government of Tuvalu, by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

The First Digital Nation for The Government of Tuvalu, by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Grand Prix for Integrated Campaign in the Experience Cut: See My Skin, Vaseline Healing Jelly for Unilever by Edelman

See My Skin, Vaseline Healing Jelly for Unilever by Edelman Grand Prix for Strategy in the Work For Good Cut: Where To Settle for Mastercard by McCann Warsaw

Where To Settle for Mastercard by McCann Warsaw Grand Prix for Integrated Campaign in the Humour Cut: Apologize the Rainbow for Skittles by DDB Chicago

Globally the most Awarded piece of work is THE GLITCH for Alzheimer Forschung Initiative by BBDO Germany, winning 3 Gold, 3 Silver and a Bronze.

The second most awarded piece of work is Apologize the Rainbow for Skittles by DDB Chicago winning 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, and a Silver.

Shout for Movistar by VMLY&R Mexico is the third most awarded piece of work picking up 1 Gold, 4 Silvers and a Bronze.

The most awarded brand in the world at the 2023 Gerety Awards is McDonald’s. Joan Colletta Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing McDonald’s had the following to say: “Being recognised by the Gerety awards in this way is especially meaningful given McDonald’s relentless focus on building more relevant connections with our diverse fan base around the world. Congratulations to all the brands recognized this year and we’re proud to be in your company.”

This year’s winners come from 34 different countries, with the USA, France, Germany, Spain, UK and Canada being the most awarded.

The Gerety Awards, is the only creative prize to reward advertising campaigns that resonate most with a female audience. With judging sessions held around the world each year Gerety brings together some of the greatest creative leaders to look at work from a powerful perspective.