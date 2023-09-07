In the world of advertising and marketing, blending comedy with business isn’t just a funny idea – it’s a powerful way for capturing audiences’ attention.

Comedy has the unique ability to break down barriers, create relatability, and make a lasting impression. Yamba Mbizule, regional network director at dentsu africa, recently had an insightful conversation with Tumi Morake, a successful actress, writer, and global comedian, as part of dentsu Wisdom.

This discussion revealed that humour is more than just entertainment; it acts as a link between businesses and their audiences, incorporating relatable stories into brands.

Morake, an innovative international comedian, shared her journey and the universal aspect of humour. Her experiences highlighted how comedy’s shared language brings cultures together and removes boundaries.

Beyond the stage, Morake emphasised humour’s strategic value in business, showing how it can bring lightness to challenges. With Morake showcasing the blend of comedy and global business, the event highlighted comedy’s ability to unite, resonate, and connect in a meaningful way.