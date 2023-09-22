[PRESS OFFICE] The coolest brands, according to South Africa’s youth, were announced at the 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards, held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on 20 September 2023.

Nike was celebrated as the Coolest Brand Overall, claiming top spot in three of the 76 categories awarded, and building on the success achieved in 2022. Apple and Samsung placed second and third overall, respectively.

The Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and inspirational and delivers insights that are valued by brand management, advertising, and marketing professionals.

“With some 200 million people aged between 15 and 24, Africa has the youngest population in the world. Clearly, understanding the brand decisions of the youth will be critical to future business success,” says Pule Molebeledi, Acting CEO at Arena Holdings, which owns and manages the Sunday Times GenNext brand.

“The 2023 GenNext Survey conducted by our partner Yellowwood clearly identifies what brands are sought after in keeping with youth trends of Now, Next and New – where businesses can actually be proactive rather than simply reactive, when it comes to dealing with the challenge of relevance.”

The Awards also celebrate personal brands, and in the celebrity categories MacG (Coolest Local Online Influencer), Siya Kolisi (Coolest Local Sportsperson), Thando Thabethe (Coolest Local Radio Personality), and Trevor Noah (Coolest Local Celebrity) were awarded.

The complete list of winning brands will be published in the Sunday Times GenNext Supplement on 24 September 2023.

The Sunday Times GenNext Youth Marketing Conference will take place in Johannesburg on 28 September 2023. To book your tickets to attend, please visit www.quicklink.co.za/youthtickets

Herewith the 2023 results:

Coolest Brand Overall 1 Nike 2 Apple 3 Samsung 4 Adidas 5 BMW 6 Louis Vuitton 7 Coca-Cola 8 Gucci 9 Puma 10 Vans Coolest Advertising Medium 1 Google Ads 2 TikTok 3 Instagram 4 YouTube 5 Twitter 6 Posters / Flyers / Pamphlets / Brochure 7 Magazines 8 Newsletter 9 Facebook 10 Email Advertising/ Email Marketing

Coolest Alcohol Brands 1 Jägermeister 2 Savanna 3 Brutal Fruit 4 Hennessy Cognac 5 Heineken 6 Smirnoff 7 Tanqueray Gin 8 Cruz Vodka 9 4th Street Wines 10 Belgravia London Dry Gin

Coolest Banks 1 Capitec Bank 2 FNB/ First National Bank 3 TymeBank 4 Standard Bank 5 Nedbank 6 ABSA 7 Discovery Bank 8 Old Mutual 9 African Bank 10 Investec Bank

Coolest Brand That Cares About my Community 1 Vodacom 2 Sasko 3 Gift of the Givers 4 Adidas 5 Unilever 6 Pick n Pay 7 Impala Community Development Trust 8 Spar 9 Blue Ribbon 10 Woolworths

Coolest Breakfast Cereals 1 Nestlé Cheerios 2 FUTURELIFE Cereal 3 Bokomo Corn Flakes 4 Nestlé Milo Cereal 5 ProNutro 6 Kellogg’s Coco Pops 7 Kellogg’s All Bran 8 Morvite 9 Kellogg’s Froot Loops 10 Kellogg’s Rice Krispies

Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 1 KFC’s Add Hope 2 Adidas Impossible is Nothing 3 R350 Sassa SRD Grant 4 Vodacom NXT LVL Get A Gig 5 HYDC Harambee Youth Development 6 LoveLife 7 Mr Price Foundation 8 MTN Pulse/ #OnThePulse 9 Global Citizen 10 Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day

Coolest Cartoon Shows 1 Mr. Bean: The Animated Series 2 Tom & Jerry 3 Regular Show 4 Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) 5 Supa Strikas 6 SpongeBob SquarePants 7 Teen Titans Go! 8 Mickey Mouse 9 Sofia The First 10 Cocomelon

Coolest Cellphones Brands 1 Samsung 2 iPhone 3 Huawei 4 Xiaomi 5 Nokia 6 Oppo 7 Hisense 8 LG 9 Itel 10 Mobicel

Coolest Chocolates 1 KitKat 2 Ferrero Rocher 3 BAR ONE 4 Lindt Lindor 5 Cadbury Dairy Milk 6 Dairy Milk Bubbly 7 Cadbury Lunch Bar 8 Nestlé Aero 9 Cadbury Top Deck 10 Cadbury P.S.

Coolest Clothing Brands 1 Nike 2 Adidas 3 ZARA 4 Lacoste 5 Mr Price 6 Redbat 7 Louis Vuitton 8 Fabiani 9 Puma 10 Chanel

Coolest Clothing Stores 1 Mr Price / MRP 2 Nike 3 Sportscene 4 H&M 5 ZARA 6 Markham 7 Cotton On 8 Woolworths 9 Studio 88 10 The Fix

Coolest Cold Beverage 1 Coca-Cola 2 Appletiser 3 Cappy 4 Sprite 5 Liqui Fruit 6 Stoney 7 Pepsi 8 Tropika 9 Jive Cooldrinks 10 Lipton Iced Tea

Coolest Colleges 1 Tshwane North TVET College 2 IIE Rosebank College 3 Boston City Campus 4 City Varsity College 5 Damelin College 6 Harvard Business School Online 7 Capricorn College / Capricorn TVET College 8 Richfield College 9 SWGC – South West Gauteng College 10 Stanford College Online

Coolest Company to Work For 1 Google 2 Mercedes-Benz 3 Apple 4 Transnet 5 Coca-Cola 6 Anglo American Platinum 7 SABC 8 Sasol 9 Microsoft 10 Nike

Coolest Console Games 1 FIFA 2 Grand Theft Auto / GTA 3 Call of Duty 4 WWE 5 Subway Surfer 6 Need for Speed 7 NBA 8 Dragon Ball Games 9 Street Fighter 6 10 Ludo

Coolest Daily Newspapers 1 Daily Sun 2 Sowetan 3 The Citizen 4 Daily News 5 The Star 6 Isolezwe 7 Daily Dispatch 8 Cape Times 9 Cape Argus 10 Die Son

Digital Learning Platforms 1 YouTube 2 K53 3 Mindset Learn 319 4 LinkedIn Learning 5 Google Play Books 6 Vodacom e-School 7 Moodle 8 Google Classroom 9 Skillshare 10 Coursera

Coolest Energy Drinks 1 Switch Energy Drink 2 Energade 3 Score Energy Drink 4 Predator 5 Red Bull 6 Lucozade 7 Dragon 8 Mofaya 9 Prime 10 Reboost

Coolest Fast-Food Places 1 McDonald’s 2 KFC 3 Burger King 4 Debonairs Pizza 5 Spur Steak Ranches 6 RocoMamas 7 Nando’s 8 Chicken Licken 9 Steers 10 Hungry Lion

Coolest Female Deodorants 1 Nivea 2 Oh So Heavenly 3 Dove 4 PlayGirl 5 Avon 6 Mitchum 7 Elizabeth Arden Red Door 8 Yardley 9 Revlon 10 Sanex

Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 1 Kotex 2 Always 3 Lil-Lets 4 GynaGuard 5 Stayfree 6 Nivea Intimo 7 Avon Feminine Wash 8 Femagene Intimate Wash 9 Libresse 10

Coolest Fitness Apps 1 Virgin Active 2 Google Fit 3 30 Day Fitness Challenge 4 Samsung Health 5 Nike Training Club 6 SweatCoin Fitness App 7 Apple Fitness 8 Huawei Fitness / Huawei Health 9 Daily Yoga 10 Planet Fitness live

Coolest Food Delivery Apps 1 Uber Eats 2 Mr D 3 Checkers Sixty60 4 Debonairs Pizza 5 KFC 6 McDelivery 7 Nando’s 8 Pick n Pay ASAP! F9 Takealot Food Delivery Service 10 Bolt Foods

Coolest Gaming Consoles 1 Playstation 5 / PS5 2 Playstation 4 / PS4 3 Xbox Series X and Series S 4 Xbox One 5 Xbox 360 6 PSP / Sony PSP 7 Playstation 3 / PS3 8 Playstation 2 / PS2 9 Nintendo Switch 10 Steam Deck

Coolest Grocery Stores 1 Woolworths 2 Food Lovers Market 3 Game Stores 4 Boxer Super Stores 5 Checkers 6 Usave 7 Makro 8 Pick n Pay 9 Shoprite 10 OK / OK Foods

Coolest Haircare Products 1 Dark and Lovely 2 TRESemmé 3 Sofn’free 4 Aunt Jackie’s 5 Dove 6 Organics Hair Care 7 Native Child 8 Revlon 9 Black Chic 10 L’Oréal

Coolest Specialist Health & Beauty Store 1 Clicks 2 Dis-Chem 3 Woolworths 4 Edgars 5 Sorbet 6 Foschini 7 The Body Shop 8 Signature 9 M.A.C Cosmetics 10 Miladys

Coolest Hot Beverage 1 Nestlé Milo 2 Mugg & Bean Coffee 3 Nestlé Hot Chocolate 4 Nescafé 5 Cadbury Hot Chocolate 6 Jacobs Krönung Coffee 7 Nespresso 8 Hug in a Mug 9 Freshpak Rooibos Tea 10 Starbucks Coffee

Coolest Hotel Brands 1 Protea Hotels by Marriot 2 City Lodge 3 Sun International 4 Southern Sun 5 Manhattan Hotel 6 Hilton Hotel 7 Radisson Blu Hotel 8 Marriott 9 Garden Court 10 Hotel 224

Coolest Ice Cream 1 Magnum 2 Woolworths Tin Roof 3 Milky Lane Ice Cream 4 Oreo 5 Woolworths Blueberry 6 Ola 7 Cornetto 8 Farmhouse 9 Dairy Milk 10 Country Fresh

Coolest Insurance Brands 1 Old Mutual 2 AVBOB 3 Discovery 4 OUTsurance 5 1st For Women 6 Assupol 7 Clientéle 8 1Life Insurance 9 Sanlam Insurance 10 MiWay Insurance

Coolest Kids TV Channels 1 Cartoon Network (301) 2 Disney Jnr (309) 3 Disney Channel (303) 4 NickToons (308) 5 Boomerang (302) 6 Disney XD (304) 7 Nickelodeon (305) 8 eToonz (311) 9 Jim Jam (310) 10 SABC 1 (191)

Coolest Local Celebrities 1 Trevor Noah 2 AKA 3 DJ Zinhle 4 Makhadzi 5 DJ Kabza De Small 6 Nomzamo Mbatha 7 Connie Ferguson 8 Bonang Matheba 9 Black Coffee 10 Somizi Mhlongo

Coolest Local Entertainment Destination 1 Gold Reef City 2 Sun City 3 Kruger National Park 4 uShaka Marine World 5 Konka 6 Table Mountain 7 Robben Island 8 The Sudwala Caves 9 V&A Waterfront 10 Montecasino

Coolest Local Radio Personalities 1 Thando Thabethe 2 Dineo Ranaka 3 DJ MoFlava 4 Somizi Mhlongo 5 Skhumbuzo Hlophe (Skhumba) 6 Thuso Motaung 7 Anele Mdoda 8 DJ Fresh 9 Lerato Kganyago / LKG 10 Selbeyonce

Coolest Local TV Programmes/Series 1 Skeem Saam 2 The River 3 The Wife 4 Uyajola 9/9 5 Blood & Water 6 The Queen 7 Uzalo 8 House Of Zwide 9 Imbewu: The Seed 10 Durban Gen

Coolest Local Sportspeople 1 Siya Kolisi 2 Percy Tau 3 Caster Semenya 4 Thembinkosi Lorch 5 Benni McCarthy 6 Itumeleng Khune 7 Themba Zwane 8 Wayde van Niekerk 9 Bryan Habana 10 AB De Villiers

Coolest Loyalty Programme 1 Shoprite Xtra Savings 2 Pick n Pay Smart Shopper 3 Checkers Xtra Savings 4 Clicks ClubCard 5 Capitec Live Better 6 FNB eBucks 7 VodaBucks 8 Spar Rewards 9 The North Face XPLR Pass Loyalty Programme 10 Woolworths Wrewards

Coolest Make-Up Brands 1 L’Oréal 2 Maybelline 3 Avon 4 Clinique 5 Revlon 6 Estée Lauder 7 Signature Cosmetics & Fragrance 8 M.A.C Cosmetics 9 Yardley London 10 Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Coolest Male Deodorants 1 Nivea Men 2 Hugo Boss 3 Diesel 4 Yardley English Blazer 5 Solo 6 Brut 7 Playboy 8 Old Spice 9 Sanex 10 Shield for Men

Coolest Motor Vehicles Brands 1 Mercedes-Benz 2 BMW 3 Audi 4 Range Rover 5 VW 6 Lamborghini 7 Toyota 8 Porsche 9 Rolls-Royce 10 Jeep

Coolest Music Store/Website/Streaming 1 iTunes 2 MP3 Juices 3 Spotify 4 JOOX 5 Fakaza 6 Deezer 7 Google Play Music 8 SoundCloud 9 YouTube Music 10 Amazon Music

Coolest Online Accommodations Booking Sites 1 Booking.com 2 airbnb 3 Trivago 4 Sho’t Left 5 Safari.com 6 Computicket 7 Tripadvisor 8 Travelstart 9 KAYAK 10 Travel.com

Coolest Travel Destinations 1 Cape Town 2 Durban 3 Maldives 4 Dubai 5 New York 6 Mpumalanga 7 Mauritius 8 Zanzibar 9 Paris 10 Johannesburg

Coolest Local Online Influencers 1 MacG 2 Nomzamo Mbatha 3 Connie Ferguson 4 Zozibini Tunzi 5 Boity Thulo 6 Neevan Ferris 7 Cassper Nyovest 8 Somizi Mhlongo 9 Mihlali Ndamase 10 Seemah

Coolest Online Stores 1 SHEIN 2 Takealot 3 Superbalist 4 Mr Price/MRP 5 Amazon 6 Sportscene 7 Zando 8 The FIX 9 ZARA 10 Woolworths

Coolest Petrol Stations 1 Engen 2 Sasol 3 BP 4 Shell 5 Caltex 6 TotalEnergies 7 Puma 8 Astron Petrol 9 Viva Garage 10 Elegant Petrol Station

Coolest Public Transport Brands 1 Uber 2 Gautrain 3 Bolt 4 Greyhound 5 City to City 6 InDriver 7 INTERCAPE 8 MyCiti 9 Translux 10 Metrobus

Coolest Radio Stations 1 5FM 2 Thobela FM 3 Radio 2000 FM 97.5 4 Motsweding FM 5 Good Hope FM 94.7 6 Heart 104.9 FM 7 Lesedi FM 88.4 8 METRO FM 96.4 9 KFM 94.5 10 Gagasi FM 99.5FM

Coolest Sit-Down Restaurants 1 Spur Steak Ranches 2 Mugg & Bean 3 McDonald’s 4 RocoMamas 5 Ocean Basket (OB) 6 Nando’s 7 KFC 8 Wimpy 9 Debonairs Pizza 10 Panarottis

Coolest Sauces Brands 1 Nando’s 2 All Gold 3 Steers 4 Spur Sauce 5 Mrs Ball’s 6 Wellington’s 7 BBQ Six Gun Grill 8 Maggi 9 Crosse & Blackwell 10 Knorr

Coolest Savings & Investment Platforms 1 Capitec 2 EasyEquities 3 TymeBank 4 FNB Investor Platform 5 Old Mutual Invest 6 African Bank 7 Standard Bank 8 Nedbank 9 JSE / Johannesburg Stock Exchange 10 Sanlam

Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 1 Nike 2 Adidas 3 Puma 4 Air Jordan 5 Vans 6 Converse 7 Gucci 8 Timberland 9 Bathu 10 Drip Footwear

Coolest Shopping Malls 1 Mall of Africa 2 Sandton City 3 V&A Waterfront 4 Menlyn 5 Canal Walk 6 Gateway 7 Pavillion 8 Maponya 9 Eastgate Shopping Centre 10 Mall of the North

Coolest Shower Gel 1 Nivea 2 Oh So Heavenly 3 Dove 4 Avon 5 Radox 6 Protex 7 Lux 8 Vaseline 9 Sanex 10 Satiskin

Coolest Skincare Products 1 Nivea 2 Vaseline 3 Dove 4 Avon 5 Neutrogena 6 Gentle Magic 7 Dawn 8 Portia M 9 L’Oréal 10 Eucerin

Coolest Snack Brands 1 Simba 2 Go-Slo’s 3 Oreos 4 Pringles 5 Doritos 6 Cadbury Dairy Milk 7 Maynards 8 #Hello! 9 Fritos 10 BB Snacks

Coolest Soap Bars 1 Protex 2 Dove 3 Dettol 4 Palmolive 5 Sunlight Bar Soap 6 Nivea 7 Johnson & Johnson Soap 8 Sunlight Green Bar 9 Lifebuoy 10 Lux

Coolest Social Media Apps 1 WhatsApp 2 TikTok 3 Facebook 4 Instagram 5 YouTube 6 X (formerly known as Twitter) 7 LinkedIn 8 Snapchat 9 MoyaApp 10 Telegram

Coolest Spreads 1 Rama 2 Nutella 3 Melrose 4 Black Cat Peanut Butter 5 Stork 6 Yum Yum Peanut Butter 7 Flora Margarine Spread 8 Sunshine D 9 Blossom 10 Chocnut Spread

Coolest Stationery Store 1 CNA 2 PNA 3 Shoprite 4 Makro 5 Typo 6 PEP Stores 7 Game Stores 8 The Crazy Store 9 Van Schaik Bookstore 10 Checkers

Coolest Sweets 1 Maynards 2 Cadbury Eclairs 3 Yogueta 4 Pin Pop 5 M&M’s 6 Beacon Sweets 7 Manhattan Marshmallows 8 Skittles 9 Amajoya 10 Stumbo

Coolest Technology Brands 1 Apple 2 Samsung 3 Huawei 4 Google 5 TikTok 6 META (Facebook) 7 LG 8 Hisense 9 Tesla 10 Sony

Coolest Tinned Food 1 KOO 2 Lucky Star 3 Woolworths 4 All Gold 5 Rhodes 6 Bull Brand 7 Pot O’ Gold 8 Glenryck 9 Heinz 10 Saldanha

Coolest Telecomms Providers 1 Vodacom 2 MTN 3 Telkom 4 Rain 5 Cell C 6 VOX Telecom 7 China Mobile 8 Mweb 9 Green Telecoms 10 Vuma

Coolest Toy Stores 1 Toys R Us 2 The Crazy Store 3 Makro 4 Takealot 5 Game 6 Toy Kingdom 7 ToyZone 8 Babies R Us 9 Shoprite 10 Baby City

Coolest TV Channels 1 Mzansi Magic 2 Moja Love 3 MTV Base 4 Disney Channel 5 Studio Universal 6 Cartoon Network / CN 7 Channel O 8 M-Net 9 TLC Entertainment 10 BET

Coolest TV/ Streaming/Content Platforms 1 Netflix 2 Showmax 3 TikTok 4 YouTube 5 DStv Now 6 META (Facebook) 7 Spotify 8 Instagram 9 Disney Plus / Disney + 10 X (formerly known as Twitter)

Coolest Universities 1 University of Venda / UNIVEN 2 Yale University 3 Stanford University 4 University of Oxford 5 University of Fort Hare / UFH 6 UNISA / University of South Africa 7 North West University / NWU / PUKKE 8 Mangosuthu University of Technology / MUT 9 Sol Plaatje University 10 Central University of Technology / CUT University

Coolest Weekly Newspapers 1 Sunday Times 2 City Press 3 Sunday World 4 Mail & Guardian 5 Rapport 6 Rising Sun 7 TygerBurger Newspaper 8 9 10