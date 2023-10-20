[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu is calling for aspiring creators who see themselves as South Africa’s brightest, newest stars as it launches the Dentsu School of Influence.

Creators have the power to shape conversations and make societal impact. And with that comes great responsibility.

Through a custom, first-of-its-kind programme, dentsu is putting out a call for young creators who have the drive to become powerful, responsible, creative voices in influencer marketing to join the Dentsu School of Influence.

Selected participants will be taken on an eight-month journey that will supercharge their careers, providing skills, tools and connections in content creation, and lessons on how to work with brands, manage money and deal with the fine print.

Mentored and coached by award-winning photographers, stylists, legal experts, experienced influencers and brand custodians, the creators will have access to the best in the business.

“As a new generation of creators begin their careers on social media, dentsu has a vision to empower them with the skills to maximise their income opportunities while becoming conscious of the impact they have on everything from buying decisions to their followers’ self-worth,” says DENTSU CREATIVE’s Content Strategy Director Emma Odendaal.

“On graduation, these creators will have had well-rounded exposure to how to produce world-class content and build audiences, as well as an appreciation for the responsibility that comes with it.”

The top performers will be offered opportunities to continue their work with dentsu and its partners.

Each successful applicant is required to be based in Cape Town for the duration of the programme from 1 February to 30 September 2024 and will receive a monthly stipend. Applications are open to all South African citizens over the age of 21 with a matric qualification.

Applications close on 6 November 2023. Judging will take place in November 2023. For more information and to apply, click here.