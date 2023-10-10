The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

5FM bags 13 nominations at 2023 Radio Awards

5FM has bagged a cool 13 nominations at the 2023 Radio Awards. This follows the station winning the award for Coolest Radio Station at the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext Awards, as well as earning a Silver Award in the Rapport Jou Keuse readers’ choice awards. The awards that the station has been nominated for are: ▪ Best Afternoon Drive Presenter: Roger Goode

▪ Best Afternoon Drive Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5 ▪ Best Community Project: 5 Drive Heritage Tour

▪ Best Content Producer: 5 Lunch, Leshabe Rampedi

▪ Best Drama Programme: 5 Breakfast, Thabonovella

▪ Best Music Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5

▪ Best Night-Time Show: The Roger Goode Show on 5

▪ Best Podcast: 5 Unscripted

▪ Best Radio Documentary: 5 Drive, Matrics in Antarctica

▪ Best Radio Innovation: 5 Drive, 5 Sensation

▪ Best Radio Innovation: 5 Breakfast, Long Distance Love

▪ Best Radio Innovation: 5 Drive, Matrics in Antarctica

▪ Best Traffic Presenter: Yonaka Theledi

In addition, three new members of the 5FM team were also nominated for the campus radio station work they did before joining the 5FM team: Tshepang Moji, now host of 5FM Weekend Early Mornings on Saturdays, was nominated for Best Breakfast show Presenter, Best Afternoon Drive Presenter and Best Afternoon Drive Show.

Jodell Tantij, who now hosts 5FM Weekend Early Mornings on Sundays, was nominated for Best Afternoon Drive Show and Best Content Producer.

Palesa Lemeke, who mans the news desk on 5 Weekend Early Mornings and 5 Weekend Breakfast, was nominated for Best News Bulletin Reader.5FM’s acting business manager, Michael Bossenger, said, “5 FM has seen substantial growth, especially in recent months, and these nominations, as well as the diversity of categories we’ve been nominated in, serve as strong, humbling confirmation that we’re on the right track in delivering the absolute best in youth radio to our listeners and clients.” Good Hope FM receives 7 nominations for 2023 Radio Awards Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, has been awarded with a great set of seven nominations at the 2023 Radio Awards. This after being announced as one of the Top 5 coolest radio stations in South Africa at the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The awards that Good Hope FM and its talent were nominated for are: ▪ Best Afternoon Drive Presenter: Khanya ‘Kyeezi’ Siyengo Best Breakfast Show: The BIG Breakfast Show

▪ Best Content Producer: The Hit 30, Delucia Daniels

▪ Best Music Show: The Hit 30 ▪ Best Sports Presenter: Dalin Oliver

▪ Best Station Imaging

▪ Best Weekend Radio Show: The Hit 30 Good Hope FM’s programme manager, Gerard Muller, says, “This year, we celebrated being Cape Town’s Original – as well as hottest and best – since 1965 with a fresh and exciting rebrand. These nominations, along with making the Top 5 list of coolest radio stations in SA, show that the station’s COOL goes way more than skin deep. We reach, we engage, we impact and we MOVE.”

HOT 102.7FM Receives 12 SA Radio Awards Nominations!

HOT 102.7FM has once again been rewarded for producing outstanding radio, with 12 nominations in the 2023 SA Radio Awards, a little over two years after going live as Johannesburg’s newest commercial radio station. Those nominations include three of the station’s most popular shows – ‘Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show’, ‘The Mark Pilgrim Show’ and ‘Breakfast with Rob Vega’.

In the presenter categories, Tony Murrell is up for ‘Breakfast Presenter’, John Walland is up for ‘traffic presenter’ and Tara Penny has been nominated in the ‘Field News reporter’ and Sports presenter” categories.

The HOT1027 news team have been nominated for 4 awards for their internationally recognized ‘Bully Chain’ series and their in-depth coverage of ‘The Journey to K2’.

In a nod to the unique sound of the station, HOT1027 has also been nominated for the coveted ‘Imaging’ award.

“We are humbled and so grateful to receive these nominations. Thank you to our audience who are an essential part of this HOT1027 family. We couldn’t do this without you. Thank you for your support as you share this journey with us. We will continue to be world-class and shoot for the stars as Joburg’s best Old Skool and R&B station.” said Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of HOT 102.7FM. “

SAB celebrates outstanding achievements in sustainability at the inaugural Beyond Awards

In a celebration of commitment to championing sustainability, the South African Breweries (SAB), in partnership with ESG Africa Events, hosted the inaugural Beyond Awards in Johannesburg. This sustainability platform shines a spotlight on African organisations and individuals who have made a noteworthy impact through their sustainability initiatives.

In her opening address, SAB Director of ESG, Barbara Copelovici said, “We should all strive to make a positive and lasting impact in our communities, advancing initiatives in areas such as sustainability, safety, responsibility, recycling, and more. We can always go beyond, and that’s what we’re here to celebrate.”

The sustainability awards seek to shed light on the outstanding sustainability initiatives taking place in Africa, highlighting the dedication of organisations and individuals to address critical issues. Furthermore, this award ceremony aspires to position sustainability at the forefront of Africa’s corporate landscape, sharing global best practices in areas such as returnable packaging, entrepreneurship, water stewardship, and the institutionalization of sustainability for sustainable economic growth.

Winners and finalists for each category were as follows:

Sustainable Development Goals Champion Award. This prestigious award recognizes the organization with the most comprehensive and impactful overall contribution towards the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Winner: Woolworths Holdings Limited.

Finalists: Shoprite Checkers, Re-Purpose, Woolworths (Pty)Limited, Impact Catalyst, and AECI.

Sustainability Report Of The Year Award:This award celebrates the most comprehensive, relevant, and engaging sustainability report.

Winner: Sun International.

Finalists: Woolworths (Pty) Limited, Sun International, AECI, Sanlam Life Limited, and Oceana Group.

Sustainability Project Of The Year Award:This award recognises an initiative in the sustainability area which has had outstanding impact in the African continent and is scalable and sustainable.

Winner: Tweak Carbon

Finalists: eThekwini Municipality, WaterCAN, Tweak Carbon, Woolworths (Pty) Limited, and AECI.

African Trailblazer Award: This special recognition goes to remarkable individuals who have significantly contributed to advancing sustainability in Africa. These individuals may come from various fields, including business leaders, media personalities, civil society activists, or government officials, and they have all left a lasting footprint in the realm of sustainability.

Winner: Dr. Jaisheila Rajput.

Finalists: Murendeni Mafumo, Willem Wegelin, Dr. Jaisheila Rajput, Thapelo Phiri, and Kavita Pema.

IMM Awards to honour South Africa’s top marketers

The Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) will again showcase and celebrate the achievements of South Africa’s top marketers and their organisations when it presents the esteemed annual IMM Marketing Excellence Awards on 8 November 2023.

The IMM invites all marketing industry role players to submit nominations for the different categories in this year’s awards.

The top award will once again be the prized Marketer of the Year, which recognises the individual marketing professional who has demonstrated unrivalled excellence in their field. The industry’s top rising star who shows exceptional promise and potential will be rewarded with the Emerging Marketer of the Year award. The Marketing Student of the Year category celebrates the outstanding achievements of marketing students who are the future of the industry.

The Corporate Marketing Team of the Year category recognises the collaborative efforts of a high-performing marketing team within a corporation. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a seasoned marketing professional in recognition of their lifelong contribution to the field.

Award nominations close on 16 October 2023. To submit your nominations, visit: https://imminstitute.co.za/awards

Three finalists will be selected for each category. The winners will be announced on 8 November 2023 at a gala event that forms part of the annual IMM Marketing Conference.

The 9th edition of the African Women Writers Symposium launches its own Award

The 9th African Women Writers’ Symposium takes place from 8 to 20 of October 2023, featuring keynote addresses, panels, workshops and more on all things literature.

The Symposium kicked off on Sunday 8 October at the Soweto Theatre and will result in the launch of the first ever African Women Writers Literary Award. The occasion featured a special talk by Rhodessa Jones (San Francisco, USA), writer, activist, actor and theatre director of the Medea Project: Theatre for incarcerated Women.

The second major part of the African Women Writers Symposium will move to the Auditorium (Market Photo Workshop, at the Market Square, Newtown) on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 October 2023. Writer and academic Professor Barbara Boswell will deliver the Nadine Gordimer In Memoriam Lecture on Friday 13 October, followed by a Q&A facilitated by Joanne Joseph. Music, poetry and workshops will also take place.

Saturday 14 October will feature various literary international and local panel discussions on contemporary issues as well as master class workshops. Some of the highlights to look out for include a talk led by Egyptian activist and feminist Mona Eltahawy on social media and misogyny, a panel on independent book publishing, workshops on poetry writing beyond the stage, on scriptwriting and filmmaking, and much more.

DDB and Omnicom Take Top Honors at the 2023 Gerety Awards

DDB Worldwide has been awarded Global Network of the Year, DDB Chicago won Global Agency of the Year and Omnicom has won Holding Company of the Year.

Agency of the year: DDB CHICAGO

2nd place: BBDO Germany

3rd place: Cossette

Network of the year: DDB

2nd place: VMLY&R

3rd place: McCann Worldgroup

Holding Company of the year: OMNICOM

2nd place: WPP

3rd place: IPG

Agency, Network and Holding Company of the year are the Gerety top awards and earned for the highest combined score from points given to Shortlist, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Grand Prix, and Agency of the year by country awards.

The Eco-Logic Awards announce 2023 finalists

On Thursday the 9 November, a gathering of like-minded eco-champions will come together for the 12th annual Eco-Logic Awards. These awards pay tribute to South African individuals and organisations that continue to make positive contributions to the environment, their local communities, and the planet through their skills, products, or services.

The televised awards show will take place at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, where the bronze, silver, and gold award winners across 12 categories, selected by esteemed environmentally conscious judges, will be announced.

For those unable to attend the awards in person, there will be an opportunity to watch the event on DSTV’s People Weather Channel 180 and Open View Channel 115 later in November and December.

Proudly introducing the 2023 Eco-Logic Award finalists:

Nature Conservation Award | Sponsored by Ford WildLife

Grootbos Green Futures Foundation

Tale of Two Leopards: Cape Leopard Trust & Endangered Wildlife Trust

The Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW)

Climate Change | Sponsored by Daily Maverick: Our Burning Planet

AfriSAM

GreenCape’s SA Climate Change Champs project

Mary Scholes

Eco-Innovation | Supported by NCPCSA

EWT: A high-tech solution that saves threatened birds from power line collisions

Urban Surfer

Wetland-in-a-Box: Vertical Up Flow Modular Constructed Wetland Water Treatment System

Circular Economy & Waste Innovation | Sponsored by Interwaste

ACEN (African Circular Economy Network)

AECI Women in Waste Management Project

Sun international – Time Square

Water Conservation | Sponsored by Rand Water

JoJo

The Water Hub

Vergelegen Wine Estate

Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle | Sponsored by Pick n Pay Clothing

LEVI

The Joinery

The Legacy Collection

Eco-Health and Wellness

Esse Skincare

SOiL Organic Aromatherapy

The Apothecary Skin & Personal care range

Eco-Friendly Products | Sponsored by ElectroLux SA

Bokashi Bran

Ener-G-Africa – Clean Cooking Stove Implementation Programmes

ProNature Paints

Eco-Friendly Community | Sponsored by Enviropaedia

Backyard Farms

Kabega Primary

Mosselbank River Conservation Team

Eco-Angel | Sponsored by The Endangered Wildlife Trust

Helen Turnbull – CEO Cape Leopard Trust

Jane Trembath – Korsman Conservancy

Jonathan Leeming

Eco-Warrior | Sponsored by PolyCo SA

All Rise Attorneys

Ntsindiso Nongcavu – Coastal Links

Makoma Lekalakala – Earthlife Africa

Winners of the SAPOA 2023 property journalism winners announced

The South African Property Owners Association has announced winners for the 2023 SAPOA Journalism Awards for Excellence and Property Awards for Innovative Excellence, the most prestigious recognition in commercial real estate. The winners were showcased at the SAPOA Annual Convention and Property Networking in Sun City from 20 to 21 September 2023. PROPERTY NEWS JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR Winner: Londiwe Buthelezi

Runner-up: Joan Muller PROPERTY FEATURE JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR Winner: Allistair Anderson

Runner-up: Londiwe Buthelezi PROPERTY PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR Winner: +Impact Magazine

Runner-up: Real Estate Investor Magazine PROPERTY NEWS WEBSITE OF THE YEAR Winner: Property Wheel The annual awards recognise some of the most innovative property developments that enhance the country’s built environment. Interest in the awards is always high, and this year was no different, with 49 entries across the various categories received. SAPOA says the quality of the entries was exceptional and showcased some of the best property developments in the country.

Point Group Celebrates Multiple Nominations at the Inaugural SHOP! Awards

The Point Group, inclusive of its creative agency, Iconic Collective, has been shortlisted for several categories in the inaugural Shop! Awards. These nominations underline the Point Group’s commitment to driving results through innovative and creative shopper marketing solutions.

The Shop! Awards have long been celebrated internationally, having run for 65 years; however, this year marks the debut of South Africa’s involvement, allowing brands and agencies in the nation to shine. The awards acknowledge creativity, innovation, and excellence, whether in-store, online or as a part of a broader shopper experience. With its focus on campaigns and programmes that transform shopper behaviour and yield tangible results, these awards are considered the benchmark for success.

Point Group’s nominations at the awards are a testament to its expertise. Iconic Collective’s ‘Voice of Makro’ and ‘Makro Birthday Trolley Dash’ were both nominated in the Digital Campaign category. And it’s ‘Makro Black Friday’ campaign was nominated in the Grocery and Shopper Marketing Campaign category. Point Group’s ‘Nestle Dairy Ramadan’ was also nominated in the Grocery and Shopper Marketing Campaign category.

These nominations reflect the consistent calibre of work produced by Point Group and Iconic Collective teams.

Acer’s ebii E-bike and Computer Products Honoured in 2023 Good Design Awards

A mix of Acer products received the 2023 Good Design Awards, headlined by its sustainability-focused products in the Acer ebii e-bike and several devices from the eco-conscious Vero line which include monitors, a set of peripherals, and an energy-saving projector.

Awards were also handed to the Acer TravelMate P6 14 business laptop, Predator Triton 17 X gaming laptop, Acer Aspire S Series all-in-one desktop, Acer Revo Box mini-PC, and the Acer Connect Enduro M3 Mobile Wi-Fi. This year’s list of winning products highlights the company’s design innovation in serving multiple segments and lifestyles.

Samsung announces the winner of the Solve for Tomorrow schools competition

Mbilwi Secondary School from Venda, Limpopo was announced as the winner of the Solve for Tomorrow schools competition at a ceremony at Birchwood Conference Centre in Johannesburg.

The competition, which was run in partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), was aimed at giving grade 10 and 11 learners from underserved communities an opportunity to gain invaluable skills while using Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), to solve some of the challenges within their communities.

For their efforts, Mbilwi walked away with a prize of R100 000 cash, while in second place, Maphuthaditshaba Secondary from Acornhoek (Mpumalanga) received R50 000 and Umlazi Comprehensive Tech from KwaZulu-Natal got R30 000 for completing the top three places. The cash prizes will go towards STEM equipment for each school, according to their various unique needs. Samsung sweetened the deal by rewarding each of the learners in the top three teams with a Samsung device.