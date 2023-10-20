[PRESS OFFICE] The Edge Bouquet embraces diversity and inclusion with a colourful world of exclusive content and has something for everyone.

Reflecting the dynamic and inclusive nature of the content and programming on the channels found on the bouquet, Edge symbolises a forward-thinking approach, pushing boundaries and embracing a variety of perspectives.

The Edge Bouquet is our way of broadening our scope while staying true to our commitment to quality entertainment and representation. It features two channels: OUTtv and Fuse.

What about OUTtv

OUTtv is the world’s leading LGBTQI lifestyle channel featuring a variety of scripted drama series, raw reality, impressive documentaries, hysterical telenovelas, gay romcoms, award winning films, and OUT originals.

Some of the colourful shows include The Browns, Call me Mother, Dr Jackie, Comedy Queens, Finding Prince Charming, and Hot Haus

OUTtv is also launching its first local original: The G-List. The G-List will be the network’s first local original production, made right here in South Africa and releases at the end of October.

The G-List is a captivating reality series that delves into the lives of three dynamic queer individuals navigating the vibrant world of South African entertainment and media – Kyle Clark, a charismatic media mogul and brand influencer; Mthaux, a bold, non-binary fashionista challenging norms and Lula Odiba, a vivacious YFM DJ blazing a trail for women in broadcast.

From career highs and lows to relationships and self-discovery, the show offers an intimate look at their lives in the spotlight. With humour, heart, and plenty of drama, The G-List is a riveting exploration of success, identity, and the pursuit of dreams in the colourful realm of South African media and entertainment and the country’s bustling LGBTQI scene.

The first episode of The G-List will also be available for everyone in South Africa to stream on eVOD.

Igniting Fuse

Fuse ignites culture with vibrant entertainment that celebrates and amplifies fresh, young voices. It shares the stories that empower diverse young adults. Stacked with movies, documentaries, competition shows, and compelling Fuse original series like Dating Factory, Made from Scratch, Rihanna Rebirth, Eminem Count me in and the always fabulous ‘Big Freedia’ which will thrill viewers from beginning to end.

First time users can explore The Edge Bouquet’s content with a free 3-day trial period, whereafter a monthly fee will apply. Subscribers will have the option of cancelling the subscription at any time. There is also an open window, every day between 9PM-11PM, to allow audiences the opportunity to sample the content.

Openview still offers the best of both – one decoder, two worlds.

Openview’s ‘freemium’ service

Openview launched a satellite-first in South Africa with an added Pay TV option earlier this year. Viewers can experience a new world of curated premium entertainment using the same decoder, simply opting in for additional bouquets of content for a monthly subscription, whilst retaining and enjoying the free Openview content on their decoder.

This revolutionary new ‘freemium’ service is giving audiences viewing power by giving them the choice of free or paid content, at their discretion.

Unlike other services, Openview allows viewers to find exclusive niche content, conveniently in one place, opting-in for stand-alone bouquets that satisfy their desires.

For more information and to get a glimpse of the Edge content visit www.openview.co.za