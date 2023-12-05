From football clubs to fellow journalists, the sudden death of Jermaine Craig has hit hard. An outpouring of grief and anecdotes across social media illustrated Craig’s undoubted impact on journalism, and sports writing in particular.

In a statement, Craig’s family said, “Jermaine collapsed while at gym and was rushed to the Sandton Medi Clinic where efforts to revive him failed.

“Information regarding funeral and other arrangements will follow in due course. We ask that you keep Michelle, Matthew, Christian, Jermaine’s Mom and the rest of the family in your prayers.

The family requests privacy and deeply appreciates your messages of support during this difficult time.”

The South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) in a statement said the entire media industry passed its condolences to Michelle, the children, friends and colleagues, and the rest of the Craig family.

SANEF’s treasurer general, Tshamano Makhadi, said he met Craig in the early 2000s “while working for eNCA, he was at The Star, and we would regularly exchange notes”.

Themba Sepotokele, a former journalist and member of the Press Council, remembers Jermaine as one of the “approachable and affable” colleagues in the media.

Sepotokele said he was the alma mater at Cape Peninsula University of Technology, formerly Peninsula Technikon. He later joined Saturday Star as a soccer writer. “He frequently visited The Star newsroom to chat about developments around football. Together with another brilliant writer, Matshelane Mamabolo, they brought life into football writing for Independent Media,” Sepotokele said.

Sepotokele worked closely with Craig as part of the Gauteng 2010 Communications Team, and he was working with veteran journalist Rich Mkhondo in profiling the World Cup on behalf of the Local Organising Committee. “Throughout his career, Jermaine remained grounded and his passion for football saw him land different positions,” Sepotokele said.

“I called Jermaine last year to discuss a documentary film I was working on that involves Phillip (Ndou) and Floyd (Mayweather). He availed himself for research and as a character to tell the story.

“Production has just concluded, and he is featured as one of the key characters to drive the story. The doccie is scheduled for TX in January 2024,” Makhadi said. Craid had covered the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Phillip Ndou in Michigan, US. “This was a big boxing bout of the two champions who were a mirror of each other – born the same year and attended their first Olympic Games in 1996 in Atlanta in the presence of Mohammad Ali,” Makhadi explained.

Craig began his career as a general reporter on the Cape Argus. He would return as its editor in 2013 after stints at The Star in Johannesburg and his role in the 2010 World Cup. He is described as a “brave’ editor for former Argus editor, Gasant Abarder. Both had attended Salt River High School too. Abarder, quoted on IOL, said: “Jermaine Craig had a firm value system, he stood strong, he fought for justice and he lived a good life. It’s just sad at the age of 47 we lose somebody of his stature like this.”

Craig had recently worked with Kaizer Chiefs on their marketing. The club said on Facebook, “Kaizer Chiefs Family is shocked and distraught on hearing of the sudden and devastating passing of Jermaine Craig this morning. He was at the Hall of Fame event at FNB Stadium 2 weeks ago. RIP.”

The Kaizer Chiefs Family is shocked and distraught on hearing of the sudden and devastating passing of Jermaine Craig this morning. No words can describe the despair we feel at losing a valued colleague and dear friend. Right now our thoughts and prayers are with his family and… pic.twitter.com/GZYLUzw8Nu — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 4, 2023

Craig was on the judging panel of the Vodacom Journalism Awards from 2019. Convener Mapi Mhlangu said: “Judging the Vodacom journalism awards is a truly intense and demanding task. Over the course of four weeks, judges tirelessly juggle their daily responsibilities while carefully sifting through a daunting 1300 entries. Jermaine approached this role with unwavering dedication and insight, and it was a genuine privilege to have shared this experience with him.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to his wife and children for their generous support, understanding and willingness to lend him to us during this time. It is evident that they truly comprehended his passion for storytelling and the significance of honouring journalists for their invaluable work. Jermaine’s presence will be profoundly missed, but his legacy as an exceptional journalist will endure.”