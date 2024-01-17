[PRESS OFFICE] e.tv’s first 8pm news bulletin was broadcast on 17 January 1999. Since then it’s become part of millions of households’ daily news update, and a reliable and trusted source of local and international affairs.

Many faces have come and gone, but one of the anchors who has been with the station since the beginning is Melanie Rice. She was a young reporter for e.tv when the first bulletin aired.

“My first story was the story of Siamese twins who were successfully separated at Red Cross Children’s Hospital,” she recalls.

Her first lead story was the helicopter crash in Cape Town CBD. A helicopter was airlifting an air-conditioning unit onto a building when the rotor clipped a billboard and the helicopter spun out of control and crashed, killing all four men on board. Rice moved on to become the anchor for the 8pm NEWS.

Veteran journalist

With 25 years of experience in the broadcasting industry, Rice is a veteran journalist, executive producer and anchor. She graduated from Stellenbosch University with an Honours degree in English. She went on to complete her Master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in Chicago.

Rice started her career as a Washington correspondent before joining e.tv in 1998. She hosted several shows on Cape Talk/ 702, and worked as an international correspondent for global network, TRT World.

She is best known as a reporter and documentary maker. In addition, she’s been an anchor and executive producer of Judge for Yourself for almost two decades