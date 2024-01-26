While South Africans consumed less online mainstream media during the December holidays, according to the latest statistics from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard, DStv Online Sport increased by 4 563 850 pageviews from November to December.
Media24 and Maroela Media remained in the top three online publishers for December alongside DStv Online Sport while eNCA nudged SABC out to claim a strong standing position amongst the top 10 in the Top Online Publishers rankings for the month.
The Top 10 Online Publications (except for DStv Online Sport and Netwerk24) saw decreased readership numbers. Netwerk24 increased from 88 2033 437 pageviews in November to 89 349 073 pageviews in December.
The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard was developed in partnership with dY/dX. The Dashboard reports on the top publishers across South Africa as well as trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others.
Below, view South Africa’s biggest online publishers and publications for December 2023*:
|
South Africa’s Top Online Publishers — December 2023
|
Media24
|
259,239,904
|
Maroela Media
|
36,233,361
|
DStv Online Sport
|
35,610,188
|
Broad Media
|
22,487,044
|
Arena Holdings – 360
|
19,905,976
|
Citizen
|
13,682,869
|
Caxton Local News Network
|
12,612,337
|
The South African
|
11,466,019
|
Daily Maverick
|
8,452,365
|
eNCA
|
4,627,555
|
South Africa’s Top Online Publications — December 2023
|
News24
|
143,158,199
|
Netwerk24
|
89,349,073
|
Maroela Media
|
36,232,905
|
SuperSport
|
35,610,188
|
SNL24
|
24,213,333
|
Citizen
|
13,682,869
|
Business Tech
|
12,406,335
|
The South African
|
11,460,265
|
TimesLIVE – Arena – Web & App
|
10,076,281
|
Daily Maverick
|
8,452,365
*As at 19 January 2024.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Measurement Dashboard is a three-year partnership with dY/dX, a digital transformation company that provides product and service design, and content and digital sales optimisation solutions. The partnership provides a standardised audience measurement currency for publishers that can be used across the South African online industry.