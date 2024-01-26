While South Africans consumed less online mainstream media during the December holidays, according to the latest statistics from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa’s Measurement Dashboard, DStv Online Sport increased by 4 563 850 pageviews from November to December.

Media24 and Maroela Media remained in the top three online publishers for December alongside DStv Online Sport while eNCA nudged SABC out to claim a strong standing position amongst the top 10 in the Top Online Publishers rankings for the month.

The Top 10 Online Publications (except for DStv Online Sport and Netwerk24) saw decreased readership numbers. Netwerk24 increased from 88 2033 437 pageviews in November to 89 349 073 pageviews in December.

The IAB Industry Measurement Dashboard was developed in partnership with dY/dX. The Dashboard reports on the top publishers across South Africa as well as trends across gender, age and interests, amongst others.

Below, view South Africa’s biggest online publishers and publications for December 2023*:

South Africa’s Top Online Publishers — December 2023 Media24 259,239,904 Maroela Media 36,233,361 DStv Online Sport 35,610,188 Broad Media 22,487,044 Arena Holdings – 360 19,905,976 Citizen 13,682,869 Caxton Local News Network 12,612,337 The South African 11,466,019 Daily Maverick 8,452,365 eNCA 4,627,555

South Africa’s Top Online Publications — December 2023 News24 143,158,199 Netwerk24 89,349,073 Maroela Media 36,232,905 SuperSport 35,610,188 SNL24 24,213,333 Citizen 13,682,869 Business Tech 12,406,335 The South African 11,460,265 TimesLIVE – Arena – Web & App 10,076,281 Daily Maverick 8,452,365

*As at 19 January 2024.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Measurement Dashboard is a three-year partnership with dY/dX, a digital transformation company that provides product and service design, and content and digital sales optimisation solutions. The partnership provides a standardised audience measurement currency for publishers that can be used across the South African online industry.