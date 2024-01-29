MasterChef South Africa is coming back … and it has a new home on S3 (previously SABC3). Scheduled for June 2024, the world’s most popular cooking competition is being produced by Homebrew Films for Primedia Studios.

With a R1-million prize up for grabs, the show is calling for entries from South African citizens over the age of 18 who has never earned a living as a professional chef.

MasterChef celebrates the passion and creativity of cooking by following a group of amateur chefs on their journey to become culinary champions. These home cooks are tested in various food-making techniques throughout the season – from creating signature dishes to mastering complex recipes.

The judging panel – comprising the crème de la crème of the culinary industry – evaluates the dishes based on taste, presentation, and originality and then eliminates contestants along the way until the grand finale, where the winner scoops the title of ‘MasterChef’ and the prize money that comes along with it.

MasterChef South Africa producers will whittle down all the entries via different audition phases. Eventually, 20 contestants from different walks of life will wear MasterChef’s iconic apron representing South Africa’s rich and varied food culture. These lucky amateur chefs will then be able to impress the show’s three celebrity judges with their culinary creations from the ingredients stocked in the kitchen’s Pick n Pay Pantry. Pick n Pay remains the sponsor of the popular show.

Visit the official MasterChef South Africa website at www.masterchefsa.tv, where you’ll find all the instructions. Also, make sure you use this exact website address. Since MasterChef is a global phenomenon produced in many countries, there are dozens of show and fan pages on the internet.

The closing date for entries is 15 March 2024.