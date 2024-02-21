The IAB South Africa has released Best Practices for Influencer Marketing in South Africa, a new white paper by the industry body’s Digital Influencer Marketing Committee.

Influencer marketing is more than another trend; the global influencer marketing industry is estimated at US$21.1 billion&, and the South African industry increased by 11.6% annually.*

“This white paper underscores the Influencer Marketing Committee and IAB South Africa’s commitment to advancing the industry and empowering stakeholders with the knowledge and tools necessary for success,” said Pierre Cassuto, head of the IAB South Africa Influencer Marketing Committee.

“While we’ve attempted to provide a concise overview of the current influencer landscape in South Africa, the document is simultaneously a comprehensive and detailed framework for brands, marketers and influencers that will assist them to effectively collaborate and create impactful campaigns.”

Released in late 2023, the paper follows the Committee’s Definitions Document of 2021, which aimed to develop a common set of definitions and terms for the industry, and further acts as a guide towards ethical, capable influencer marketing strategies.

Succinct in its purview, it provides actionable recommendations to navigate the intricacies of influencer marketing and serves as a foundational guide for stakeholders seeking to harness the full potential of influencer partnerships while upholding quality.

Cassuto added, “We are extremely proud to present the industry with a document that benchmarks best practices by both providing valuable insights and guidelines for navigating the dynamic landscape and elevating the standards of influencer marketing in the country.”