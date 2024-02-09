[PRESS OFFICE] Join us in shaping the future of advertising and media at Dentsu. Proudly partnering with Red & Yellow, South Africa’s premier creative school, we’re revolutionising professional development.

Our full-time internship programme goes beyond gaining experience; it’s your career launchpad. With firsthand learning, personalised mentorship, and a unique collaboration with Red & Yellow’s (R&Y) expert faculty, we’re empowering the next generation of talent.

But we don’t stop there. We’re committed to nurturing our interns into permanent roles, leveraging their potential and passion to drive innovation across the region.

Introducing the ACA-endorsed MAC Industry Grad Programme – a groundbreaking initiative resulting from our collaboration with Red & Yellow and ACA. This 12-month, blended course is designed to turbocharge your skills and readiness for the dynamic world of advertising and media.

Fully accredited

Fully accredited and developed around the R&Y National Certificate in Advertising (NQF5), the curriculum covers all disciplines across media, creative, and digital.

“We’re thrilled to partner with R&Y by enrolling our 2024 intern cohort in the first MAC Industry Grad Program delivered by R&Y. This partnership enhances our successful internship program by exposing interns to a curriculum specifically developed to give them a practical and well-rounded view of the industry,” said Saskia Daniels, B-BBEE specialist, and learning & development manager, dentsu.

“We’re pleased to see a curriculum covering all disciplines, including fundamental topics like agency structures and functions, project management and finance fundamentals, along with assistance for young talent in navigating career development and work readiness.”

Elevate your career

Roxana Ravjee, CEO of Dentsu South Africa, added: “Since 2015, we’ve welcomed 155 interns, with 70% joining our team. Among them, several rising stars and change agents, who are already considered industry thought leaders, strategists, digital experts, and creative innovators. Mentorship and a nurturing environment ensure their limitless growth.”

Get ready to elevate your career, expand your network, and become a leader in the industry. Join us at Dentsu, where the future begins now.