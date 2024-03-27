Good Hope FM has announced its 2024 line-up changes. The regional station, positioned as ‘Cape Town’s Original’, says the line-up remains virtually unchanged, keeping with a recipe that has seen audience numbers, as well as the time that listeners spend tuned to the radio station, steadily increasing.
“We’ve seen some solid growth at the station, both in terms of audience numbers and revenue, and, being the first station to bring exciting events like R&B lunches to South frocaA, being the preferred media partner to one of the biggest dance festivals on the planet, ULTRA, and being nominated for seven SA Radio Awards, were making some serious waves,” said Good Hope FM’s programme manager, Gerard Muller.
“So, we’ve kept changes to a minimum, making only minor tweaks to make sure that we give listeners an unbeatable on-air experience and clients maximum bang for buck.”
The changes
Weekends will see two show changes: On Saturday Lord Veezus (‘LV’) will present a brand-new, pumping dance show called The Clubhouse from 10pm to 1am. Fauzia Bull will move to Sundays 10 pm to 1 am for her new relaxed vibes only show called Sunday Chilla.
There will also be two changes in weekend news programming, with former part-time news presenter, Meghan Hector, presenting news on Weekend Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday between 6am and 9am, as well as on The Sunday Feela with Rinaldo Felaar, Sunday mornings from 9am to 12 noon.
Fabulous new addition to the Good Hope FM team, Zahraa Schroeder, will present news on The Weekend Specia” with Carissa Cupido, Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm to 6 pm.
Dalin departs
Dalin Oliver will sadly be leaving Good Hope FM.
“Broadcasting is an art form that is very dear to me. My journey at Cape Town’s Original has been nothing short of amazing,” he said.
“Twelve official years with the station, nine of them on the Breakfast Show – filled with beautiful memories and moments, connecting with amazing people, my wonderful on-air family and, of course, our awesome and beloved listeners. The love they’ve shared over the years is something I am deeply thankful for. It was a season of chasing my dreams – I joined the station when I was a boy fresh out of varsity and here I am, a whole, married adult!”
“I hope to see everybody I’ve had the privilege of meeting and working with at the shows I’m lining up. This is not necessarily a final farewell to the studio mic, but it’s time for a new chapter and I can’t wait to see what happens next!”
Rock the Mother City
Muller added, “Dalin has been a massive asset to the station with his do-good heart, larger than life personality and awesome sense of humour. We are grateful for every moment he spent heating up our airwaves and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.”
He concluded: “The rest of our line-up is, as always, ready to rock the Mother City to its core, with all the best in music, news, interviews, events, community upliftment initiatives and more.”
To tune in to Good Hope FM, download the Good Hope FM app and follow the station’s website – www.goodhopefm.co.za – and social media pages for more information.