Good Hope FM has announced its 2024 line-up changes. The regional station, positioned as ‘Cape Town’s Original’, says the line-up remains virtually unchanged, keeping with a recipe that has seen audience numbers, as well as the time that listeners spend tuned to the radio station, steadily increasing.

“We’ve seen some solid growth at the station, both in terms of audience numbers and revenue, and, being the first station to bring exciting events like R&B lunches to South frocaA, being the preferred media partner to one of the biggest dance festivals on the planet, ULTRA, and being nominated for seven SA Radio Awards, were making some serious waves,” said Good Hope FM’s programme manager, Gerard Muller.

“So, we’ve kept changes to a minimum, making only minor tweaks to make sure that we give listeners an unbeatable on-air experience and clients maximum bang for buck.”

The changes

Weekends will see two show changes: On Saturday Lord Veezus (‘LV’) will present a brand-new, pumping dance show called The Clubhouse from 10pm to 1am. Fauzia Bull will move to Sundays 10 pm to 1 am for her new relaxed vibes only show called Sunday Chilla.

There will also be two changes in weekend news programming, with former part-time news presenter, Meghan Hector, presenting news on Weekend Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday between 6am and 9am, as well as on The Sunday Feela with Rinaldo Felaar, Sunday mornings from 9am to 12 noon.