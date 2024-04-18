Newzroom Africa co-founder Thabile Ngwato outlines her innovative vision of the impact generative AI could have on newsroom operations – with tips on how to navigate the exploration of tech’s most startling new tool.

There’s no doubt that artificial intelligence will affect how we report, gather and produce news. The imperative for news organisations now, lies with how we deal with its many ramifications.

I attended the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland in January, where the role of artificial intelligence (AI) across the world was a popular subject of discussion, with several key concerns.

Will AI take our jobs?

Of course, AI will change the way we work across industries, including media. This is already happening and, realistically, many specific tasks may be performed better, or faster, by AI.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean people will lose their jobs. It just means we have to adapt to new technology, as we’ve done in the past.

The most productive use cases for AI are likely to involve humans using it as a tool to enhance their work, rather than it replacing them. We should focus on how we can use it to get better at what we do, instead of fearing it.

AI’s intended purpose is to refine existing systems – human intervention is still required for the cognitive and emotional intelligence perspective, and for quality control purposes. Storytelling, which is ultimately what media is, is a fundamentally human ability, which requires empathy, understanding and insight – qualities that cannot be emulated by machines.

AI may be able to mimic this skill by manipulating existing content, but it cannot feel, nor create it in response to human experience, as journalists do.

This distinction limits AI capabilities, relative to humans, especially in creative fields like ours.

Will it run out of control and take over?

Only if we let it. Globally, we already have a serious problem with fake news, propaganda and mis/disinformation proliferating on social, even mainstream media, and a huge risk with AI is that it is able to generate content that looks and sounds real, populated with real human beings – and this, in the early stages of its development.

In the wrong hands, this capability is a genuine threat to our systems of knowledge and information sharing, in which media plays a vital role.

Technology has already impacted on elections the world over, and with 2024 being widely regarded as ‘The year of AI Elections’, it’s clear this new tool requires careful regulation at national and global levels.

For us in the media, it requires greater vigilance in cross-checking information, verifying facts and attributing image sources.

In that sense, the role of the media, with humans in control, becomes ever more important. Ultimately, AI is not a conscious entity; it doesn’t “understand” what it is producing, which is why it is prone to generating artefacts like hallucinations.

But while it can’t fully replace human beings, we’re going to have to get better at understanding it, and detecting fake content.

From the media production point of view, I see AI as an additional layer to current ways of working. Here, it’s not a threat but an opportunity to refine and enhance process – especially if we use it wisely.

How can we upskill workforces?

By providing adequate training when introducing such systems into workflow processes, encouraging employees to explore their curiosity about AI, and empowering them to view it as a tool that can assist, rather than a threat.

We can take important lessons from history – notably, the industrial revolution that, despite initial fears, resulted in continued technological innovation, economic development, greater employment opportunities and increased prosperity overall – albeit unequally distributed.

The lesson here is that resisting the tide means being left behind, while exploring the opportunities and learning to apply new technology, develops valuable, sought-after skills.

How do we transform to incorporate?

Newzroom Afrika embraced AI since day one. We pride ourselves on being innovative and pioneering new forms of storytelling, using the latest technology.

The tech in our studios allows for seamless integration with all AI activities that we have taken on in the past and we look forward to showcasing what we have in store in this regard, for the upcoming election season.

News groups and generative AI

Transformation consultant and coach Lyndsey Jones, author of Going Digital , works closely with WAN-IFRA Women in News’ Digital ABC programme , and offers sage advice to newsrooms navigating AI .

The extract below is taken from her article, What are the pros and cons of using Artificial Intelligence in your newsroom? published by the World Association of News Publishers.

News groups will need to consider the following:

Transparency – so users can understand how AI is being used and works

Ethics – AI should be deployed in ways that uphold ethical standards, such as accountability, fairness and privacy

Data quality – review and monitor the quality of your data, which can be biased and if left unchecked, can skew results

Verification methods – fact checking, verifying the source of origin, and monitoring need to be strengthened and ingrained in newsrooms

Staff skill sets – training in AI skills should be paramount so editorial departments can understand and consider the impact on journalism

Collaborate with data scientists and journalists to ensure the best possible use of AI.

Countering mis/disinfo

For news groups, to be a trusted source of information is also part and parcel of the company’s value proposition. So what should media groups do as the danger of misinformation, disinformation and influence is increasing?

They should set up safeguards such as:

Establish guidelines on how to use generative AI and publish them on your website for transparency. See the examples of on how to use generative AI and publish them on your website for transparency. See the examples of Wired or the Financial Times

Clearly label AI-generated content and vigorously source your material to build trust with users

Enhance a fact checking and monitoring desk, including the origin of images.

Always have a journalist in the AI newsroom workflow, and the Editor should still be ultimately responsible for all published content.

Thabile Ngwato is a dynamic entrepreneur with an innate passion for broadcasting. With experience in both radio and television, the former news anchor and producer co-founded Newzroom Afrika, a 100% black-owned, 50% women-owned news channel in in 2019. She also sits on the boards of Rapid Innovation Investments and the Ngwato Nkosi Group.

