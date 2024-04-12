Saturdays will see Lord Veezus (LV) presenting a brand-new, pumping dance show called The Clubhouse from 22h00 to 01h00. Fauzia Bull has moved to Sundays 22h00 to 01h00. for her new relaxed vibes only show called “Sunday Chilla”.

Former part-time news presenter, Meghan Hector, is now presenting news on Weekend Breakfast on Saturday and Sunday between 06h00 and 09h00., as well as on The Sunday Feela with Rinaldo Felaar, Sunday mornings from 09h00. to 12h00. Fabulous new addition to the Good Hope FM team, Zahraa Schroeder, is now presenting news on The Weekend Special with Carissa Cupido, Saturdays and Sundays from 15h00 to 18h00.

The station also announced that it will be kicking into high gear with some exciting events and community initiatives.

These include a celebration of ‘30 years of democracy’ with location-based outside broadcasts – the first two at the District 6 Museum and Iziko museum respectively, with Robben Island likely to follow. Keep Cape Town Warm will be one of the biggest drives in the city to protect those most vulnerable from the bitter cold.

Goodhope FM will go on the road with listeners with the Big Stan Taxi – driving listeners to work and school in style, whilst broadcasting live, and Saaiman Says Live Sessions to promote Cape Town’s up-and-coming artists through intimate and epic free performances at the Sea Point auditorium.

Good Hope FM’s programme manager, Gerard Muller, said, “It’s a proud day for us to celebrate our successes, to look at a stellar line-up and our newly branded studios, as well as our plans for the future, and know that Cape Town’s Original and best is just getting better.

“We’re on a great trajectory and our listeners, as well as clients from local, regional, national and multi-national brands are really feeling Good Hope FM’s vibe and punching power. We’re looking forward to what lies ahead and, of course, to continue pushing the boundaries of great radio.”