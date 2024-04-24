M&C Saatchi Abel and Group of Companies, a pan- African marketing services firm, is MTN’s new marketing services partner across all MTN Group operating companies, effective 1 January 2025.

“We look forward to commencing this new chapter with M&C Saatchi Abel and their Group of Companies,” remarked Bernice Samuels, MTN Group marketing executive.

“Their progressive perspective and achievements in the marketing domain are precisely what MTN requires to elevate our brand. We believe this partnership will not only redefine our brand presence but also enrich the experiences of our customers globally.”

In a press release, the M&C Saatchi Abel and Group of Companies said it was selected following a “meticulous process for their expertise in fostering growth and enhancing brand value for multinational corporations”.

“It’s a great honour to partner with MTN Group, a distinguished leader in the telecommunications arena. We are dedicated to applying our comprehensive industry insights and cutting-edge marketing strategies to support MTN’s growth ambitions and boost customer satisfaction. We are eager to achieve remarkable milestones together in the industry,” said Jacques Burger, Group CEO of M&C Saatchi Abel and Group of Companies.

Meanwhile, the Omnicom Group said it had reached “incredible heights” during the eight years of its brand partnership with the telco giant.

In late 2020, MTN Group named Omnicom Group as MTN’s lead agency partner across its footprint, cementing a partnership that began in 2017. Omnicom agency TBWA\ had prior to this worked with MTN at the dawn of democracy in 1994 to launch its brand in South Africa.

“We are immensely proud of the work that our teams across the continent have consistently delivered for MTN during our second run, driving them to the number one brand in Africa,” said Luca Gallarelli, Group CEO of TBWA\South Africa. “This is testament to the talent, commitment and endurance of our entire network in every market they operate in and the work they have done in helping reposition and relaunch MTN as its evolution from telecommunications company gathered pace.”

Gallarelli said that was a mammoth task in itself and he was “extremely proud of what our collective managed to achieve. Together with MTN, there is no doubt we have made a huge impact on the continent in multiple markets.”

In 2022, the TBWA\ Group walked away with the Partnership of the Year Award for its working relationship with MTN and the overall Agency of the Year title at the FM AdFocus Awards. In 2023, TBWA\South Africa won both the Group of the Year Award and the African Impact Award, further cementing the work the agency does in South Africa and across the continent.

Gallarelli added, “We have had an incredible run with MTN, and it is now someone else’s chance to take up the baton. We are grateful for the opportunity to help build one of Africa’s largest and most loved brands and we continue to do that for all our clients. This opens up a new chapter for both as we explore opportunities independently of each other. We wish MTN the very best as they embark on their new partnership.”