The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Woolworths TASTE cracks the worldwide top 10

International websites may have dominated recipe traffic in the past, but TASTE.co.za is now officially ranked fifth in the world in the cooking and recipes category, according to SimilarWeb’s latest stats on South African users (February to April 2024).

TASTE’s success speaks volumes about South African consumer preferences, says Elizka Ferreira, head of foods marketing at Woolworths. “TASTE’s current ranking shows that TASTE and Woolworths can compete with global websites for local traffic, which is testament to the incredible work the team have done in making TASTE’s recipe database so comprehensive and authoritative.”

The immense potential of the TASTE digital audience was first seen during the Covid-19 lockdown when food websites across the world saw their traffic spike. TASTE doubled down on its digital offering at that time with content that showed the team as well as other creators cooking at home. In the years that followed, even as traffic normalised across other sites worldwide, TASTE’s audience never returned to pre-Covid levels. In fact, the audience has continued to grow year on year as the team continued to show SA food in context – recipes made by those who grew up with that food and want to celebrate it.

According to Google Analytics and platform APIs used to track performance, TASTE’s total digital audience grew by 36% year on year, to over 1.1 million users in March 2024. Its social media audience – who engage with TASTE’s videos and links to online recipes – grew by 53% year on year.

PRISM Awards 2024 – Cape Town, theme, new categories

The 25th edition of the prestigious PRISMS is breaking new ground. This year’s awards will take place in Cape Town, and will, for the first time, be a two day event. Planned events include workshops, skills development seminars and knowledge sharing, culminating in the awards ceremony.

“We are excited at the opportunity to offer Cape Town practitioners the opportunity to involve more of their teams in PRISMS activities,” said Phuti Mothapo, PRISA president. “Hosting the PRISMS in Cape Town reflects the city’s status as a hub of cultural diversity, artistic expression, and entrepreneurial spirit. Known for its breath-taking landscapes, rich history, and a dynamic creative community, Cape Town provides the perfect backdrop for this year’s PRISMS planned festivities.”

The PRISMS celebrate excellence in the Public Relations and Communication industry In Africa.

“We are also very excited to announce this year’s theme “Ink” said Bradly Howland, vice-president of PRISA and CEO of the Alkemi Collective.

“The theme embraces the spirit of our ancestors, honouring and celebrating the sacred tradition of storytelling, the transformative power of the written word and the painting of the right picture.

In our celebration of “Ink,” we pay homage to the luminaries of the past whose strokes of genius adorned the canvas of history. From the legendary scribes of ancient civilizations to the Renaissance painters who dared to dream in colour, we draw inspiration from their legacy of artistic expression”

Also planned are new categories, as well as updates to some of the old ones, redefined to reflect the changes in the media landscape and in the profession.

“The committee has been hard at work, consulting broadly in the sector. We are confident these new categories offer an opportunity for all practitioners to enter their work and be recognised by their fellow practitioners,” said Paul Reynell, this year’s chief judge and managing director of Paddington Station.

Join us in Cape Town as we come together to celebrate the ingenuity, and impact of communication in all its forms. Stay tuned for more updates on the PRISMS Committee, nominees, speakers, and special events leading up to the PRISMS 2024.

Global awards for journalism and factual productions highlight the ever-increasing need for unbiased reporting and holding power to account

The Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) has announced Radio Taiwan International (Rti) as the event partner and sponsor of the Sustainability – Audio award for the AIBs 2024, the landmark 20th annual competition celebrating the best in journalism and factual productions across video, audio, and digital platforms.

This important partnership underscores a shared commitment to promoting media freedom and supporting unbiased, factual journalism and reporting across the globe. Rti’s collaboration with the AIBs enhances the scope and impact of the awards, bringing together diverse voices and fostering a more inclusive media landscape.

At the signing of the event partnership agreement in Berlin during a series of Rti-organised events, Cheryl Lai, chairperson of Radio Taiwan International, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership: “At Rti, we believe in the power of free press and the critical role it plays in informing and educating societies. Supporting the AIBs aligns with our mission to advocate for media freedom and provide a platform for unbiased, factual journalism. We are thrilled to be part of this initiative that celebrates and encourages excellence in media worldwide.”

Simon Spanswick, CEO of the Association for International Broadcasting, expressed his gratitude for Rti’s continued support, especially in this milestone year: “We are immensely pleased that Rti is joining us once again as an event partner and category sponsor for the AIBs. Their unwavering support over the years has been vital in enhancing the global reach and stature of our awards. As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the AIBs, Rti’s involvement is more significant than ever, reinforcing our shared goals of championing high-quality, ethical journalism.”

The AIBs 2024 feature 20 categories spanning video and audio disciplines, showcasing and rewarding outstanding contributions to the media industry. The competition invites entries from all over the world, reflecting its international scope and the diverse nature of today’s media landscape.

Bar & Beverage Awards now accepting nominations

The South African Bar & Beverage Awards is now accepting nominations for the most anticipated bar categories of 2024. This year’s awards will also highlight the vital supporting industries that drive service excellence in the bar sector.

The aim is to establish the Bar & Beverage Awards among the top international drinks accolades and the gala ceremony promises to be a significant event on the trade calendar. All brands, distributors, and agencies are invited to compete for recognition.

A panel of 46 industry experts is led by Leah van Deventer as head judge. Judges will refrain from evaluating categories where conflicts of interest arise, even if they are eligible for awards.

The submission categories showcase the pinnacle of achievement within the South African beverage industry, from Best Brand Campaign to Best New Local Product. In addition to the beverage categories, the awards also honor excellence within the on-trade sector, featuring coveted titles such as Best Bartender and Best Cocktail Bar.

Nominations for the bar categories will be open to the public, with final judgments made by the panel of industry experts. The deadline for bar nominations is 22 May 2024.

For submission details and further information, please contact info@barandbeverageawards.co.za. For more information about the ANGOSTURA® Bar & Beverage Awards you can also visit www.barandbeverageawards.co.za

‘Just Go With It’ lights Credico Awards with beamZ

The Credico Awards and Gala Dinner 2024, recently held at the Super Bowl and King’s Ballroom in Sun City, was a vibrant blend of celebration and professional networking. ‘

About Entertainment’s’ chosen technical service provider, ‘Just Go With It’, ensured flawless audiovisual execution for both the awards show and the after-party, and smooth online streaming of the event to partners in Africa and other international guests. ‘About Entertainment’ curated an engaging lineup of performers, including the sensational headline act, ‘Goodluck’, at the after-party.

This year marked the third consecutive year that ‘Just Go With It’ managed the technical aspects of the Credico event, which took place on 26 March 2024.

“Our focus has consistently been on refining the audiovisual components to enhance the overall event experience,” stated Sean Bakos, owner of ‘Just Go With It’.

The visual and lighting show for the ‘Good Luck’ performance in the King’s Ballroom was plotted by ‘Good Luck’s’ lighting designer, Grant Olivier, and was complemented by the dedicated efforts of ‘Just Go With It’s’ team. Led by Keegan Scott, Head of Lighting and Design, the team included Caleb Heath and King Nkosenthsa, who handled the gala and after-party lighting, with Leonard Mamabolo overseeing video production. They orchestrated a dynamic atmosphere featuring 28 moving head lights, 28 par can lights, two stage blinders, and other atmospherics and video elements.

35-year anniversary of the Galliova Food and Health Writers’ Awards announced

The South African Poultry Association has announced that, despite the challenges it has faced over the past few months due to the avian influenza outbreak, the annual Galliova Awards will be going ahead this year.

With media facing pressure from AI- generated and syndicated content, the Galliova Awards honours excellence in original journalism and opens new doors for up-and-coming print and digital content creators.

This year the awards enters its 35th year – a milestone marked by continued support from journalists and writers across the food and health sector, and the high-calibre adjudication panel assembled each year. This panel is committed to strict, fair and transparent judging, which has become a hallmark of these awards.

The awards are open to food and health media of South African print and online publications, including influencers and bloggers. The categories this year comprise Galliova Food Writer, Galliova Food Stylist, Galliova Health Writer, Galliova Egg Champion, Galliova Egg Hero, Galliova Chicken Champion, Galliova Digital Content Creator and the Galliova Champion.

The Galliova Awards are sponsored by the Egg and Broiler Producers of the South African Poultry Association (SAPA).

The categories and their related prizes are:

Galliova Food Writer (food print & online media). First prize R25 000 and the runner up R6 000. Galliova Food Stylist (food print & online media). First prize R30 000 and the runner up R8 000. Galliova Health Writer (health print & online media). First prize R20 000 and the runner up R5 000 Galliova Egg Champion (Food/health print & online media). First prize R20 000 and the runner up R5 000. Galliova Chicken Champion (Food/health print & online media). First prize R20 000 and the runner up R5 000. Galliova Digital Content Creator (South African credible digital food content creators who have their own website and a minimum of two linked social media platforms). First prize R20 000 and the runner up R5 000. Galliova Egg Hero (Food/health: print & online media and digital content creators). First prize R20 000 and the runner up R5 000.

Galliova Champion (Judges will select one entrant from the winners in the above seven categories, whom they believe deserves this prize). One prize R20 000.

The winners will be announced on 18 October 2024 at a lunch in Cape Town.

dotsure voted The Star’s Readers’ Choice ‘Best 2023 Gauteng Pet Insurance Company’ accolade

dotsure.co.za was recently announced the winner of the annual The Star’s Readers’ Choice Best Pet Insurance Company category. Winners are selected after the culmination of a competition in which readers and consumers nominate their favourite businesses in the various featured categories. This is the third time dotsure.co.za has proudly received this accolade.

“We thank our clients and The Star readers for their recognition and acknowledgement of our commitment to providing the highest levels of customer service, budget-friendly pet insurance and a variety of choice product options to fit the needs of our fans and their pets,” says Glen Anderson, managing executive, dotsure.co.za, who adds, “From our passionate call centre staff to connecting with our fans on social media to the many community initiatives involving veterinary clinics and professionals, the dotsure.co.za family strives daily to be the number one pet insurance company in South Africa.”

Sharing love through wholehearted pet care, dotsure.co.za’s Soft Landings initiatives mobilises their staff, vet partners, and communities to help animals and pet owners. By encompassing responsibility to do good, think good and be good, dotsure.co.za has raised millions for the Animal Anti-Cruelty League, paid monthly vet bills for the SA Guide-Dogs Association while continuing to feed a shelter puppy for a month each time a pet insurance policy is bought online.