HEINEKEN Beverages marketing director, Sharon Keith, will retire on 31 December 2024.

Keith joined HEINEKEN South Africa in January 2022, tasked with leading the marketing function ahead of the proposed integration with Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

She led the marketing function through a complex integration process and brought much needed gravitas and maturity to the function, during a volatile phase of the HEINEKEN business, the company said in a press release.

“Sharon was instrumental in stabilizing the company’s beer business as well as repositioning and relaunching Windhoek and Sol. She also oversaw the launch of Heineken® Silver, and most recently, the launch of the Heineken® Star returnable glass bottle in South Africa,” it said.

Throughout her 38-year career, Keith has held senior marketing leadership roles with various blue-chip companies besides Heineken SA, including The Coca-Cola Company, Diageo, brandhouse, Unilever, and Standard Bank.

“The HEINEKEN Beverages Management Team and board extends its deep appreciation to Sharon for her contribution and commitment to the company, and for the significant role she has played in positioning the HEINEKEN Beverages marketing function to deliver on the company’s growth plans.”