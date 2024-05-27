Mukuru has helped underserved and unbanked customers along a journey of embracing digital financial solutions for two decades.

Despite starting out as a remittance provider, Mukuru is undergoing an exciting evolution into a next-generation financial services platform with more than 16-million customers, offering a variety of financial products and services

DUO Marketing + Communications has successfully managed Mukuru’s B2B PR since 2020, bringing the brand messaging to the right audiences, on the right platforms. And at the right time. DUO undertook to help Mukuru shift the existing brand perception, prevalent both in the media and the broader public, from remittance provider, to next-generation financial services platform.

To achieve this objective, DUO needed to help educate the media and broader public about the meaning of a next-generation financial services platform, and this required staying close to the business by reinforcing strong, trust-based relationships with key business stakeholders.

High level strategy

DUO streamlined processes and worked in sync with Mukuru’s marketing team to ensure there was clear communication, no bottlenecks and rapid and responsive turnaround times. To complement this, DUO took the Mukuru team through a comprehensive media training programme to equip them for the publicity that would follow.

DUO achieved exceptional PR results over a 12-month period, exceeding the SLA, with a high-quality thought-leadership content strategy that genuinely positioned Mukuru’s brain trust as industry leaders, thinkers and pioneers. Some highlights in the past year:

221 published articles secured from original content, including 2 Business Day articles and 7 Intelligent CIO features secured

45 media interviews secured including features and broadcast interviews on platforms such as eNCA, CNBC Africa and Power 98.7

6 speaker opportunities secured including Converge Africa and Africa Tech Festival for Mukuru executives

1 Award submitted and won for Mukuru as Fintech Innovation of the Year at Africa Tech Festival 2023

In the words of Mukuru CEO, Andy Jury: “DUO surpassed all goals and raised brand awareness and recognition as Mukuru shifted from being remittance-led to a leading next-generation financial services platform.

“DUO secured a record 221 pieces of coverage over 12 months through high quality thought leadership content. In addition, securing 45 broadcast interviews, media features and speaker slots – and submitting Mukuru for a high-profile award, which we won. All this affirmed Mukuru’s position as a key entity in the fintech industry.

“In light of this demonstrated success, DUO will continue their efforts on behalf of Mukuru in the wider African market and include B2C content in their offering.”

