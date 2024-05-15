[PRESS OFFICE] The 2024 edition of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. And you can watch the announcement live at 7pm to find out who will perform at this signature jazz event.

The Sandton Convention Centre will come alive on 27-28 September when over 50 artists from around the world will perform on five stages.

Don’t miss the 25th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Line-Up announcement. Join us today at 7pm for a jazz-filled extravaganza, streamed live directly to your screens. Set your reminders, tune in, and be the first to find out who will be gracing the stage.

“The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz has been the harmonious heartbeat of our corporate narrative for several years and its 25th year celebration promises to be a memorable occasion,” group head of sponsorships at Standard Bank Bonga Sebesho said.

“This platform reflects our devotion to creativity, inclusivity, growth and diversity as Africa’s largest bank with a long-standing tradition in the arts. Standard Bank Joy of Jazz not only celebrates the rich tapestry of jazz but has also served as a catalyst for cultural exchanges that promote camaraderie through the universal language of music.”

The Facebook event will be streamed on TimesLive and Sowetan: https://www.facebook.com/events/1002331171460548/