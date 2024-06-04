The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards announce finalists

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has announced the finalists and the closure of the adjudication process for the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards for excellent journalism has been successfully concluded.

This year, the awards received approximately 600 entries nationwide, showcasing the exceptional talent and dedication within South Africa’s journalistic landscape.This marked a significant milestone, with a record-breaking number of entries compared to previous years.

Quality news stories from these platforms stood tall alongside contributions from mainstream media establishments, highlighting the depth and breadth of journalistic excellence across all sectors.

This year’s finalists, in no particular order, are:

Hard News Norman Masungwini City Press Zikhona Tshona Newzroom Afrika Slindelo Masikane eNCA Indigenous Language Reporting in Community Media Annie Mokoena SABC Hlengiwe Ngwenya SABC’s Cutting Edge Zinhle Mugabe SABC’s Cutting Edge Community service Reporting Hazel Friedman Fokus on SABC2: Matthew Hirsch GroundUp Zikhona Tshona Newzroom Afrika Sune Payne and Samane Junior Marks Daily Maverick Investigative Journalism Nicky Troll Carte Blanche Joy Summers Carte Blanche Kyle Cowan, Azarrah Karrim and Sipho Masondo News24: Caryn Dolley Daily Maverick Business Journalism Lisa Steyn News24 Business Na’ilah Ebrahim News24 Business Lulamile Feni Daily Dispatch Nick Wilson News24 Business Jan Cronje News24 Business Features Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza Eyewitness News Don Pinnock Jack Journal Hazel Friedman Fokus (SABC2 Lucas Ledwaba Daily Maverick Sean Christie Bhekisisa Lifestyle Don Pinnock Daily Maverick Nomvuyo Ntanjana SABC Cutting Edge: “Buru The Snake Guru”. Luke Feltham Mail & Guardian: “The witty words of the 20th century’s dirty magazines laid bare”. Jonathan Ancer News24 Columns/Editorial Bhekisisa Mncube LitNet Lucas Ledwaba Daily Maverick Carol Paton News24 Ozayr Patel Mail & Guardian Visual journalism (Editorial cartoons & graphic layout) Design Team Daily Maverick Carlos Amato News24 Thulani Ntsong Maverick Citizen News Photographs Alaister Russell TimesLive Jeremiah Thapelo Morebudi Sunday Times Ayanda Ndamane Cape Times Sandile Ndlovu Sunday Times/TimesLive Feature Photographs Sandile Ndlovu Sunday Times/TimesLive Theodore Jeptha Daily Dispatch Sports Photographs Jaco Marais, Netwerk24 Die Burger Bertram Malgas News24

It is worth mentioning that this year marks the third consecutive year that SANEF has spearheaded the awards across all media platforms. Stay tuned for the outcome when the finalists meet at the awards ceremony in at The Venue, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg on 22June 2024, where we will celebrate and honour the exemplary achievements in South African journalism. The awards are sponsored by Standard Bank.

Effie Worldwide report shows humanity lies at the heart of effectiveness

The most important factor driving effectiveness in marketing isn’t data or AI, but human qualities and behaviours says a new global report by Effie Worldwide.

The report, titled ‘Making Effectiveness Happen’, surveyed 170+ leaders and senior marketers across the industry at the world’s most effective companies, including ranked top performers in the Global Effie Index and Global Best of the Best Winners, with the aim of getting a deeper understanding of how to put effectiveness into action.

Only 1 in 3 respondents feel they have a mature, embedded effectiveness culture

More than 60% of the effectiveness drivers identified are human-centred, including values and behaviours, relationships and collaboration

There are 3 key buildings blocks to effectiveness cultures, the right cultural values and ways of working, alongside equipping teams with the tools and skills they need

Sustainable effectiveness does not happen in isolation: 79% said success came from nurturing 2 or more of the building blocks

70% said their effectiveness culture starts with leadership

Clarity of briefing is the most important success factor when it comes to optimizing the client/agency relationship for effectiveness

87% invested in training to develop marketing effectiveness capabilities, identifying it as a crucial success factor

Traci Alford, Global CEO of Effie Worldwide, said: “In our exploration of effectiveness, we’ve uncovered a fundamental truth: humanity lies at the heart of effectiveness. It’s not just about what we do, but how we do it – nurturing relationships, fostering collaboration, and embracing the values that drive us forward.”

Pat on Brands reveals finalists in the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brand Awards The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBAs) are back for the third consecutive year. This year, the YOBAs expanded their reach to include participation from across the African continent, leading to entries from 15 African countries. The recorded number of entries reached 3 364, which marked a significant increase from the under 500 entries received in 2022. Finalists can be seen here. Established in 2022, the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards are the only awards show in the African continent that recognise and celebrate youth excellence in brand building. The shortlisted nominees are a diverse group of young entrepreneurs who have created innovative and successful businesses across a range of industries.

“It’s phenomenal to see the growth of youth-owned brands, not just in South Africa, but all over the continent. The calibre of entries this year is really top-tier and it’s becoming more difficult for judges to distinguish which brand deserves the award. They’re all doing exceptionally well to establish and grow themselves in this economic market and we’re honoured to recognise and reward these brands,” said Mosa Ntwampe, jury chairman of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards. The voting lines are open until 10 June 2024. To vote, individuals can click here, or visit the YOBAs website, www.top16yoba.africa and click on the ‘VOTE NOW’ button.

Publicis Groupe Africa is Flying the Flag High for Africa at Cannes

Publicis Groupe Africa has the largest African representation by a group at the 2024 Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity.

CEO Koo Govender, ECD Neo Segola and ECD Chima Okenimkpe are representing the group. Govender has been selected to be a judge on the Lion for Change jury, which recognises work that addresses issues of gender inequality or prejudice, through the conscious representation of gender in advertising. Segola, who has already been selected as the jury chairperson for radio at D&AD, has also been selected to be a jury member on the Cannes Lions ‘Audio & Radio’ panel. And Chima Okenimkpe will be judging on the ‘Direct’ panel. The Direct Lions celebrate targeted and response-driven creativity.

“The 2024 Cannes jury appointments are testament to both the quality of talent we have in the Publicis Groupe across the African continent and the commitment we have to continually elevate our innovation and creativity to meet our ambitions,” said Publicis senior vice president, Jonty Fisher. “We look forward to the learnings and feedback our jurors will bring back from Cannes, paying their experiences forward to the next generation of African creative communications leaders.”

To see the full list of jurors for this year’s Cannes Lion, click here: https://www.canneslions.com/news/cannes-lions-announces-2024-awarding-jury-members

Sandton City Wins Big at Global Awards in Vegas

Building on its already impressive repertoire of endorsements and accolades, Sandton City has now been recognised on a global scale for marketing. This past weekend, Africa’s top retail destination was awarded with two honours at the International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) Global Marketing Awards in the U.S. for professional marketing excellence. The ICSC Global Awards are the most recognized achievement in retail marketing.

The centre’s 2023 festive season activation, titled Momo’s Magical Adventure, won a silver MAXI Marketing award, while the LEGO, Your Dream Car Generation won a gold Global Visual Victory award. The winners were announced at a prestigious ceremony in Las Vegas, this past weekend, that saw the world’s leaders in the retail industry congregate to recognise excellence and retail innovations.

WorkStatz Wins Intelligent ICT Award for HR Solution Provider of the Year

WorkStatz, easy-to-use employee management software, has been honoured with the Intelligent ICT award for HR Solution Provider of the Year. This prestigious recognition highlights WorkStatz’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the HR technology sector.

The Intelligent ICT Awards celebrate the best of the IT industry, showcasing diverse and innovative ICT implementation projects across various verticals and technology areas. The awards aim to recognize companies that are pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver exceptional value and performance.

WorkStatz is a flagship product of Statzco Pty Ltd, a trailblazer in new technology solutions that bring valuable tools to market, helping leaders drive improvements through enhanced business efficiency and productivity. Statzco Pty Ltd has consistently demonstrated its dedication to advancing technological solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

“Being recognised for this award is a major achievement, reflecting our growth in the market and customer appetite for new cloud-based technologies that drive better business and HR performance,” says co-founder Warren Bonheim. “Our success is a testament to our innovative approach and the trust our customers place in us.”

The company’s recognition at the Intelligent ICT Awards underscores its role as a WorkStatz remains dedicated to revolutionising the way organisations manage and optimise their workforce, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.