This week’s BIG move: Lindile Xoko heads off to Harvard and Private Equity

Primedia has announced that Lindile Xoko, who has served as the CEO of Primedia Broadcasting and Group Chief Revenue Officer, is leaving for Harvard ahead of his move into the private equity space.

Xoko will be stepping down from his roles on 1 July 2024 in order to take advantage of a stint in the academic world, spend some time in Silicon Valley reviewing the latest industry innovations and also to start investing in media and technology on an international scale.

Reflecting on his time at Primedia, Xoko expressed his gratitude: “I’m grateful for the amazing time that I have had with Jonathan Procter and the brilliant team at Primedia, for the incredible people that I have worked with and for the privilege of serving our listeners and clients. I am eternally proud of what we have achieved together. I am excited to take this with me into the next chapter of my life, building a legacy of creating value.”

Jonathan Procter, Group CEO of Primedia, remarked on Xoko’s departure “Lindile brought the disciplined mindset of an engineer into the broadcast space and successfully challenged traditional models. The local media market has to face and beat international competitors like Google, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube etc, on a daily basis, and Lindile courageously led the revenue team at Primedia in this battle. He will always remain a valued member of the Primedia family, and Primedia extends its best wishes to him and his family for his future academic and business pursuits.”

People moves

Arena Holdings announces new leadership team

Arena Holdings has announced a series of strategic executive appointments aimed at propelling the company into a new era of growth and digital transformation and innovation. Pule Molebeledi has been confirmed as the group chief executive officer. The company also announced Nadeem Joshua as its first chief revenue and growth officer and Gerty Battison as the chief operations officer.

Arena Holdings chairman Tshepo Mahloele said the appointments signified the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and focusing on the future, after what has been a challenging year of trading. He said the three executives bring a wealth of experience in editorial, operations, growth and revenue management. Their appointments come just a month after Lance Brebnor was announced as the group’s chief financial officer.

Molebeledi, who has been acting in the role since last year, has a wealth of experience in editorial and stakeholder management, making him ideally suited to steer the company towards its ambitious goals.

Joshua boasts a robust background in driving revenue growth strategies, overseeing sales, and marketing operations. In his new role, he has been tasked with ensuring the sustainability and expansion of Arena Holdings.

Battison’s extensive expertise makes her the ideal candidate for the Chief Operations Officer role. Her recent role as Portfolio Manager at Lebashe Investment Group has equipped her to oversee the company’s business operations strategy, which is crucial for driving our growth and success.

The board has extended its best wishes to Pule, Nadeem, and Gerty in their new roles and looks forward to their contributions to the company’s continued success.

Nielsen Sports SA appoints technical and innovations director

Nielsen Sports South Africa has appointed Eddie Roux, formerly head of automation at Nielsen Sports SA and a veteran expert in data analytics, to the newly created technical and innovations director position. This signals an operational shift towards a more technologically driven organisation in a climate of innovation and rapid technological growth.

Having been on the Nielsen Sports SA team for 18 years, Roux has a wealth of combined media analysis and market research experience.

“As I’ve witnessed Nielsen Sports SA’s evolution over the last 18 years, we have consistently focused on exploring innovative avenues to do things better and faster, finding solutions to ensure we offer our clients accurate, actionable insights by harnessing the latest technology,” he said.

“This includes using our unique sponsorship evaluation model to calculate visual quality scores, data flow automation to improve database management across both media analysis and market research, developing online reporting tools and dashboards and fully integrating various generative AI tools for data analysis and reporting. I am excited to be part of this new and evolving chapter in our business and see it expand further and continue to offer world-class products.”

Tribeca welcomes fresh talent

Tribeca Public Relations has expanded its team with the addition of two dynamic interns, Steve Nyalangu and Tekanyo Selatela. Nyalangu, a graduate of IIE Rosebank College with a passion for storytelling and client relations, joins the technology and consumer client support team.

Meanwhile, Selatela ,armed with a BA in Governance and Political Transformation from the University of Free State, brings his enthusiasm for PR and media dynamics to the agency.

Tribeca’s internship programme emphasises hands-on training and development, including workshops in communication and emotional intelligence, ensuring they not only contribute immediately but also grow into future industry leaders. The agency is dedicated to fostering young talent and supporting their career goals within the dynamic PR landscape.

McCann Joburg brings Mugg & Bean and Chef Mokgadi Itsweng together

McCann Joburg and Mugg & Bean have highlighted the ongoing success of their two-year partnership with renowned plant-based expert, Chef Mokgadi Itsweng. This enduring collaboration continues to enhance the Mugg & Bean menu, offering customers a variety of delicious, sustainable, and health-conscious choices.

As part of this successful partnership, Chef Mokgadi Itsweng has been consistently introducing her signature dishes to the Mugg & Bean menu. Known for her creative use of indigenous ingredients, such as beans and sorghum, Chef Mokgadi’s contributions align perfectly with Mugg & Bean’s commitment to providing a diverse array of dishes that cater to a wide range of consumer tastes and needs. The menu features an increasing number of plant-based options and environmentally friendly dishes, maintaining a focus on health and sustainability.

“We’re proud to have entered into a partnership with local influential brands such as Mugg & Bean and Chef Mokgadi Itsweng. This partnership not only showcases the innovative culinary talents of Chef Mokgadi but also reinforces Mugg & Bean’s commitment to sustainability and healthy eating packed with flavour. The campaign provides us with an opportunity to truly connect with customers as well as enhance their dining experience,” said Toni Hughes, creative director at McCann Joburg.

Introducing the AAXO Youth Chapter

Recognising the critical contributions made by the youth to the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) sector across Africa, the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) is launching the AAXO Youth Chapter, an exciting new forum for members dedicated to empowering the young voices within the industry.

This initiative calls upon AAXO members aged 18-35 (defined as ‘Youth’ in the South African National Youth Policy) who have at least two years of industry experience and are employed at an AAXO member organisation to join the committee, with the aim of providing a platform for the industry’s youth to voice their perspectives.

“The main objective of the AAXO Youth Chapter is to empower our industry’s future leaders by offering a platform for their voices to be heard. In order to effectively address the needs of this important demographic, we believe it is crucial to involve youth input and participation. That is why we are thrilled to announce the formation of a Youth Chapter Committee, responsible for spearheading relevant initiatives and activities within the chapter. Through this committee, we hope to create a dynamic and engaging space for the next generation to share their ideas and perspectives while paving a path towards a more inclusive and successful events and exhibitions industry,” said Devi Paulsen-Abbott, Chairperson of AAXO.

Nominations for members to the AAXO Youth Chapter Committee must be completed on the nomination form (accessible by clicking here) and emailed to aaxo@aaxo.co.za by the 5 July 2024.

Local NPO expands board to amplify the joy of giving

The JOG (Joy of Giving) Trust, custodian of the Santa Shoebox Project (SSP) – a collection of initiatives dedicated to uplifting underprivileged children in South Africa and Namibia – has elected Deidré Vrede and Samenthea Arendse to its board of trustees.

Over the past 18 years, the Project has brought joy to over 1.3m children through its Traditional Santa Shoebox, Virtual Santa Shoebox and SSP Legacy initiatives.

Vrede currently serves as Senior Manager: Corporate Social Investment and Wellness at the V&A Waterfront and is a registered counsellor with experience in working with at-risk youth in the education sector.

Arendse, the Head of Finance (HOF) at Business Partners Limited, brings with her 18 years of experience as a finance professional along with her expertise in governance as a Certified Director. Fuelled by a deep desire to give back, her decision to join the Trust aligns with a personal commitment she made: to make her 40s a ‘decade of purpose’. “

Business moves

Human8 is supercharging Innovation with Generative AI

JOHANNESBURG – June 18 2024

Human8 (previously known as InSites Consulting and Columinate), the global consultancy, today announced the launch of its proprietary Generative AI-driven Innovation offer. Designed to amplify human expertise, the new offering integrates artificial intelligence throughout the innovation process, from identifying opportunity spaces to optimizing concepts, setting a new standard for innovation and market research.

Unlocking the potential of Generative AI across the Innovation spectrum

From a simple concept test to full programmes, the Human8 Generative AI-driven Innovation offer enhances well-established innovation approaches by integrating AI to support and amplify human creativity and insight. The global consultancy states the new offering addresses three key challenges in the innovation process: a lack of depth in insights or problem statements, not going beyond ideas that are expected, and a lack of rapid iteration.

One notable tool developed by Human8 is the Insight Reframing Canvas.

“For many organisations, the most impactful change to implement in their innovation practice is to spend more time on the problem space before jumping to solutions.” says Thomas Troch, Head of Innovation at Human8. “Our Insight Reframing Canvas allows Generative AI to assist in identifying underlying patterns and root causes often missed by traditional methods. This is a critical step in the innovation journey to ensure that we are not just generating ideas, but creating solutions that are truly differentiated and relevant.”

Castle Milk Stout’s Black Conversations Returns with A Power-Packed Fourth Season

Following the resounding success of its previous seasons, Castle Milk Stout has announced the return of the thought-provoking series, Black Conversations. Now in its fourth instalment, this iconic platform continues to push boundaries by facilitating candid discussions on topics that are often overlooked or considered taboo within African communities.

Since its inception in 2022, Black Conversations has garnered critical acclaim for its uncompromising exploration of diverse narratives surrounding African identity, culture, and lived experiences.

For Season 4, Castle Milk Stout has assembled a remarkable lineup of esteemed personalities, thought leaders, and cultural ambassadors to unpack a range of pertinent subjects.

“At Castle Milk Stout, we recognize the importance of providing a platform for open and honest conversations that celebrate and preserve the richness of African traditions,” said Khwezi Vika, Castle Milk Stout marketing manager. “Through Black Conversations, we aim to inspire Africans to rediscover and embrace the multifaceted aspects of their heritage while navigating the complexities of the modern world.”

Black Conversations Season 4 is on now at 21:30 on Mzansi Magic with subsequent episodes airing weekly.

NAB becomes first African member of The Global TV Group

The National Association of Broadcasters’ (NAB) TV Committee has joined The Global TV Group, becoming the first African member of the global grouping of broadcasters, sales houses and TV membership associations. Membership of the group spans across Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Latin America.

“We are excited and indeed honoured to have the NAB’s TV Committee welcomed into The Global TV Group. The work we have been doing as the NAB advocating for our local TV industry will be strengthened by the partnership opportunities that will emerge from our membership in this body,” said NAB executive director, Nadia Bulbulia. “Collaboration with our counterparts in this space will benefit our TV committee and the TV industry in South Africa.”

The group’s objective is to promote the effectiveness of television and remind advertisers, the press, government agencies and industry peers about the medium’s continued relevance in the digital era. The Global TV Group aims to move the industry forward through exchanging data and technical expertise, addressing current topics and trends in the industry and supporting World Television Day, among other activities.

Hennessy unveils Durban’s first In the Paint Court as part the cognac brand’s global community initiative

Hennessy has unveiled a newly refurbished basketball court at 200 Florida Road in Durban. This marks Hennessy’s third In the Paint installation in South Africa. The first two courts were unveiled in Johannesburg at Zoo Lake with artist R!OT (Sindiso Nyoni) and at Ernest Oppenheimer Park with artist African Ginger (Seth Pimentel).

For the latest instalment, Hennessy partnered with local contemporary artist Sphephelelo Mguni to bring his artistic vision to life, inspired by the unique cultue of Durban, its sense of community and how it unites individuals from all walks of life.

“To me, this piece represents pride, bravery, and Ubuntu. While the leopard print represents the Zulu culture, the blue background depicts the city of Durban—a place that heralds a new age of style, innovation, and creativity. The imagery is my idea of how the game of basketball and the culture that surrounds it blend together,” said Mnguni.

Making moves

ISUZU Motors South Africa Invests in Youth to Build a Better Tomorrow

ISUZU Motors South Africa (ISUZU) is dedicated to empowering youth by investing in education at every stage, creating a full cycle of youth development opportunities from early childhood through to high school, tertiary education and providing youth employment opportunities, to build a better tomorrow.

Through a partnership with Rally to Read, ISUZU invested over R1 million to enhance literacy skills among primary school learners. This initiative is focused on fostering a passion for reading and providing foundational support for building a brighter future.

ISUZU has adopted St Albans Primary School, situated adjacent to the St Albans informal settlement in Gqeberha. To ensure clean water supply, an industrial borehole and water harvesting tanks were installed. ISUZU also announced a R1.2 million investment to improve the school’s infrastructure, creating a conducive learning environment.

“ISUZU is dedicated to making a lasting impact in education and youth development. By investing in today’s youth, we are investing in the future. ISUZU is committed to driving education and providing resources and opportunities for young people to thrive,” said Celestin Ndhlovu, ISUZU Motors South Africa’s VP for planning, marketing and corporate affairs.