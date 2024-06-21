[PRESS OFFICE] It’s back to school with the cast of Youngins fronting the cover of SMag’s annual youth issue, coinciding with international Pride Month.

Whether you find the Showmax YA series perplexing or captivating, we can agree that the 45-episode first season was an uncontested arbiter of ‘Ma2k’.

One of the covers feature Tabile Tau, 25, and Lebohang Lephatsoana, 23. Through their characters, Sefako and Tumelo, they have captured the year’s most daring TV romance, changing the world for the better.

