[PRESS OFFICE] Celebrating its 10-year milestone, The Directors Event: South Africa’s Biggest Board Meeting, will this year set the stage for leaders to reflect on what 30 years of democracy has meant for South Africa and what collective action must be taken in moving the country forward towards an economically stable future.

Presented annually in association with BCX and the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, the leadership event is scheduled for 25 June, 2024. The theme for the event is Reflecting on South Africa’s Journey: 30 Years of Democracy and Beyond.

South Africa’s post-apartheid journey has seen the country make significant strides in creating a more equal society, yet the country remains challenged by corruption, unemployment, poor education and poverty.

“With one of the country’s most crucial national elections having just taken place, decisive, ethical leadership and collective action are vital in moving the country forward towards a just and inclusive society”, says Hope Lukoto , chief of human resources at BCX Group.

Positive trajectory

“This is the perfect opportunity for leaders to reflect on where we were as a country, what we have achieved over the last 30 years of democracy and what it is going to take to embark on a more positive trajectory moving forward.”

As the nation stands at a critical juncture, this executive event aims to challenge and inspire business leaders to contribute proactively to South Africa’s evolution.

These same leaders will be called upon to leverage their influence and resources to develop strategies to ensure that the next thirty years are marked by inclusive growth and equitable development.

Actionable outcomes will be pursued through three panel discussions that will include:

A focus around how business can humanise artificial intelligence (AI) for economic growth and prioritise investing in skills development and education for AI interaction – AI’s Place in SA.

An open dialogue around building a better working South Africa through collaboration and partnerships between government and the private sector titled: Is it time to redefine public-private partnerships?

An outcome-orientated discussion – Unpacking the challenge of poverty alleviation – that looks at how to effectively combat poverty through promoting economic growth and job creation, investing in education and skills development, and enhancing social protection programmes.

“South Africa is resilient enough to change its course. However, this requires a critical assessment of the current state of the nation if we are to envision and bring to life bold strategies for the future. Now is the time for the change-makers to step forward and we are proud to provide the platform for these crucial conversations,” concludes Lukoto.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Dr Mteto Nyati, chairman Eskom Holdings SOC Limited.

Panelists will be announced in due course.

Register now for The Directors Event on 25 June 2024 here.

