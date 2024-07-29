Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa research audience data shows that across the months of April through June, Jacaranda FM garnered an impressive 5.64 million users of its website during this period, nearly one million more than its closest competitor East Coast Radio, which recorded 4.7 million website users during the same time.

The IAB SA’s Industry Measurement Dashboard revealed dedicated online audiences for radio station websites in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for Q2 2024.

Niche radio station sites that enjoyed high online daily visitors during this period included Sepedi, Zulu and Tswana-language stations Thobela FM, Ukhozi FM and Motsweding FM, respectively.

Below, the biggest online radio station websites in South Africa for Q2 2024*: