Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa research audience data shows that across the months of April through June, Jacaranda FM garnered an impressive 5.64 million users of its website during this period, nearly one million more than its closest competitor East Coast Radio, which recorded 4.7 million website users during the same time.
The IAB SA’s Industry Measurement Dashboard revealed dedicated online audiences for radio station websites in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for Q2 2024.
Niche radio station sites that enjoyed high online daily visitors during this period included Sepedi, Zulu and Tswana-language stations Thobela FM, Ukhozi FM and Motsweding FM, respectively.
Below, the biggest online radio station websites in South Africa for Q2 2024*:
South Africa’s Top Online Radio Station Sites — Q2 2024
1
Jacaranda FM
5,643,773
2
East Coast Radio
4,718,614
3
Metro FM
1,638,228
4
RSG
1,587,326
5
Thobela FM
340,114
6
Ukhozi FM
288,243
7
Radio2000
230,864
8
SA FM
152,239
9
Motsweding FM
144,782
10
Umhobo Wenene FM
134,263
*As of 16 July 2024. Note that these figures refer to radio audiences accessing the radio station websites, both to access audio and other information.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa Measurement Dashboard is a three-year partnership with dY/dX, a digital transformation company that provides product and service design, and content and digital sales optimisation solutions. The partnership provides a standardised audience measurement currency for publishers that can be used across the South African online industry.