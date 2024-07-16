[PARTNER CONTENT] DStv Media Sales will represent advertising sales for all Paramount channels and brands from October 1st in South Africa

MultiChoice and Paramount are strategically evolving their relationship through a new advertising sales partnership in Africa. From 1 October, MultiChoice’s DStv Media Sales will represent all the Paramount Channels, including MTV, MTV Base, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Nick Toons.

“Paramount and MultiChoice have a long-standing partnership, and we believe that this decision will further extend and deepen our strategic relationship. This evolution of our ad sales operating model in Africa allows us to maximize revenue, align with key markets worldwide, and reduce costs,” said Craig Paterson, SVP and General Manager of Paramount Africa.

“The partnership with Paramount provides a wonderful growth opportunity for the DStv Media Sales business and expands our offering to advertisers for the continent,” said Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, Chief Executive Officer for DStv Media Sales.

“DMS will now be able to offer advertisers and sponsors an expanded portfolio of channels, content, and audiences,” said Lucasta Stephen, Executive Head of Sales SA.

“The addition of these awesome Paramount channel’s provide increased scale and reach to the DMS offering’s, which we are super excited to bring to market. We will be reaching out to our valued advertisers to ensure a seamless transition.”

For ad sales enquiries, please contact please contact Lucasta Stephen, Executive Head of Sales, South Africa and Doris.Ohanugo@dstvdm.com Executive Head: DStv Media Sales, Africa.