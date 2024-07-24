If you’re looking for an instant audience, by all means, hire an influencer, but insist that they spend an hour preparing their show for every hour that they’re on air.

Sure, there are days when events dictate that you should drop your prep and go with the flow. But one can’t rely on those rare occasions. Or those days when your sparkling personality shines through and you’re setting the airwaves alight.

If you’ve done your prep, on a bad day (and we all have them), you’ll still manage to score 7 out of 10

This article is directed mainly at station managers and programme managers. Presenters don’t read. Correction, some of them are doing the old rip and read routine where they download stuff off the internet. Not very creative.

As with anything in life, there are exceptions. Here are just a few: Sean Brokensha, the Music Guru, weekends from 4pm to 7pm on Mix Fm. Rob Vega, weekdays from 9am to 12pm on Hot 1027, Wackhead Simpson, Morning drive on KFM and Jeremy Maggs from 6pm to 7pm, weeknights on Hot 1027.

Putting in the effort

They may not all be everyone’s cup of tea, but they’re putting in the effort to earn your respect and admiration. If you’re busting a gut to earn your keep and I haven’t mentioned you, please forgive me. Better yet, let me know how hard you’re working.

I often wonder if programme managers are air-checking their presenters. That’s when you listen back to a show with the presenter and critique them. That’s how they learn for next time.

In my years as a presenter I worked with programme managers who were kind and reaffirming and others who brightened up the whole room … when they walked out. I won’t mention names, because I don’t want to involve the late Groover Wayne.

Believe it or not, your presenters will appreciate the fact that you’re actually taking an interest in their performance. Besides, it’s part of what you’re being paid to do. As a programme manager you are responsible for everything that goes out over the air.

Here’s the problem: most programme managers come from the ranks of presenters, or music managers. They wouldn’t know great radio if it got up and bit them in the ass.

So, maybe the influencer you’re hiring has a big following. The question is: Will they hang on to it when they’re not in their element?

