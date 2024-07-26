DStv celebrates obsessive sports fans in its latest Olympic campaign. Crafted by retroviral and Panther Punch, it profiles hilarious, local, fan favourites – from swingball to ‘braai-nastics’.

“The average person underestimates the elite nature of an athlete,” says co-creator, Glen Biderman-Pam. “The quadrennial event provides a glimpse into the exceptionalism of the individuals representing our country and DStv Stream provides us the opportunity to live vicariously through these athletes who sacrifice everything to don the Green and Gold.”

The content piece uses humour to illustrate how obsessive South African sports fans are and the juxtaposition of the intensity of performance by the sportsmen and women, with the nature of viewer fandom.

The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony commences on DStv Stream at 19:30 on Friday 26 July. It is set to be the first Olympic Games Opening Ceremony held outside a stadium, and will transform the French capital into a stadium and theatre as the traditional parade of athletes takes place in boats along the Seine, passing the most iconic Parisian landmarks.