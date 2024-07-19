In The Media’s agency issue, we asked media agencies if their business models were fit for purpose.

NXD, soon to be Naritive, began as a run-of-the-mill digital media agency but quickly pivoted towards shaping the next generation of media solutions.

Our journey started with Mettlestate, a passion project turned powerhouse boasting 300 000 subscribers among gamers and esports competitors across the continent.

More recently, we’ve unleashed our own arsenal of media-optimised creative solutions set to revolutionise the way we approach ‘traditional’ digital and performance media on a global scale.

But amid the buzz of innovation and AI, whispers of a crisis echo through the industry. Boutique and specialist agencies, once stalwarts of creativity and expertise, are closing their doors.

Even the industry behemoths struggle to find relevance in a digital landscape that demands lean commercial arrangements and cutting-edge technology for competitive campaign execution. It seems Pandora’s Box has been opened, and the traditional agency model is on the ropes.

Yet, from the box also emerged hope. Agencies, now more than ever, must innovate to survive. South African developers and marketers, armed with bold ideas and informed opinions on effective marketing, lead the charge not just locally but abroad.

The industry teems with new talent, fostering an arms race of innovation that disrupts the status quo, giving rise to new voices and visions.

In our experience, every pitch with agencies sparks a dialogue on fostering intimate partnerships and collaborative innovation. Agency strategists no longer focus solely on channel strategies and media schedules; they envision pioneering technology solutions owned by clients, transcending traditional agency and media owner boundaries.

So, what should business models look like in this evolving landscape? Talent and skills demand a blend of creativity and technological prowess. Stronger links with ad agencies necessitate collaborative innovation for purpose driven solutions.

Is the current agency model fit for purpose? Perhaps not, but it’s evolving. As for the future? It’s shaped by those who dare to innovate and collaborate, harnessing future thinking technology, rather than letting it run away with us.

In this ever-changing landscape, the agency model isn’t dead – it’s adapting, evolving, and ready to shape the future of marketing.”

~ Nicolas van Zyl is managing director of Naritive.