TikTok’s inaugural Visionary Voices List for Africa recognises 15 exceptional individuals at the forefront of industry-shifting innovation, viral trends elevating African music, transforming entertainment spaces, and cultural representation.

They are celebrated in three categories: creators, small-owned businesses, and industry disruptors.

“The Visionary Voices List Africa celebrates the extraordinary talent and innovative spirit of the African community. These 15 individuals have made a profound impact on and off the platform. Their dedication to cultural representation and innovation is truly inspiring,” said Boniswa Sidaba, head of content operations, Sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok.

Creators

@elsa.majimbo (Kenya)

Elsa Majimbo is a comedian from Kenya now residing in the US, who shot to international fame in 2020 with her viral skits. Elsa’s hilarious style has skyrocketed her to international fame, with her now working as a full-time content creator sharing entertaining story time videos and a fashionista adored by stars like Beyoncé.

@moghelingz (South Africa)

Banele Ndaba, known as Moghelingz, is known for relatable TikTok sketches that see his take on a nostalgic journey through African culture.

@chadjones (South Africa)

Chad Jones lights up our screens as a dynamic content creator from South Africa, famous for his dance videos featuring his family.

@arapuria (Kenya)

Arap Uria, with 1.5 million followers and 5.6 million views, is a sports content creator who combines a love for sports with creativity to entertain and educate. He’s your go-to influencer and content creator for all things sports.

@__iremide (Nigeria)

Iremide is a digital creator with a unique style, focusing on lifestyle, education, and community content. Winner of the TikTok Top Creator Awards 2023 in the Lifestyle and Education Category, she wields significant influence and embraces the diversity of African culture in her content.

Industry Disruptors

@burnaboyofficial (Nigeria)

Burna Boy, born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, is a Nigerian Grammy Award-winning artist based in the US known for his Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and pop hits.

@hildabaci (Nigeria)

Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, titles include TV producer, actress, presenter, and entrepreneur, running My Food by Hilda and Hilda Baci Academy. Hilda’s passion for cooking, connecting with communities and cinematography shines through her TikTok and social media videos. Plus, she holds the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking by an individual in 2023.

@popi_sibiya (South Africa)

Popi Sibiya is a go-to African travel vlogger who’s all about ‘edutainment’ and aims to inspire with a twist that challenges your worldview about the continent.

@thejoyofficialmus (South Africa)

The Joy brews up instant euphoria with their mix of traditional Zulu beats and modern acapella vibes. Just recently, the group performed at Coachella, alongside Doja Cat to open her headline performance.

@uncle.waffles (Swaziland)

Uncle Waffles, a Swazi-born DJ and record producer based in South Africa, is known for her vibrant stage presence and viral TikTok dance challenges.

Small Business Owners

@dreadlocksnairobikenya (Kenya)

Mwangi Muthoni, the genius behind Dreadlocks Nairobi, has transformed his salon into Kenya’s hot spot for natural dreadlocks.

@kaylakimkay (South Africa)

Kayla Kim Kay is a TikTok creator, entrepreneur and influential business leader from South Africa. As CEO of Afrocurl, she spearheads growth and innovation, earning acclaim as a top industry voice.

@blaqboi__vic (Nigeria)

Blaqboi Victor, from Plateau State, Nigeria, wears many hats as a TikTok creator, actor and filmmaker. In 2023, he launched his own film production company, producing and sharing impactful short films on his platform.

@bolobespoke (Kenya)

Bolo Bespoke, a fashion designer from Nairobi, Kenya, uses TikTok to showcase his unique designs and the vivacious culture of his fashion house, Bespoke City.

@Rethread_ (South Africa)

Alexa Schempers, the founder and creative director of the Cape Town-based fashion label Rethread, is a self-trained fashion designer with a background in business and marketing.