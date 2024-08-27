Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, has launched its inaugural Warrior Women Awards – a prestigious annual event that recognises and celebrates South African women from all walks of life. These women are identified as those who have achieved greatness through making a positive impact and inspiring people around them.

Good Hope FM and 5FM PCS Combo Business Manager, Masixole Mdingane, said, “Women who selflessly go above and beyond in their families, workspaces and broader communities are THE originals – absolutely vital, yet often under recognised, building blocks for a successful and prosperous nation. They make a unique and lasting impression that will echo for generations to come, and it is our honour and privilege to find them, cast a spotlight on their character and efforts, showcase them and recognise them.”

The station is calling on listeners to nominate dynamic women in their families circle of friends, work environment and communities who excel as entrepreneurs, trailblazers, pioneers, industry leaders or unsung heroes.

The Good Hope FM Warrior Women Awards will celebrate women who are creating a lasting impact in one or more of the following categories: Social Impact Champion, Innovation and Technology Pioneer, Excellence in Entrepreneurship, Women in Business, Community SHERO, Visionary Leader, Empowerment Advocate, Excellence in Arts, Trail Blazer of the Year, Young Achiever, Sport Achievement and Lifetime Achievement.

Listeners can read up on the criteria for each category, nominate outstanding women in these categories and vote for their favourites by downloading the Good Hope FM App, visiting www.goodhopefm.com. Nominations can also be sent to marketing@goodhopefm.co.za. Entries close at midnight on the 8th of September 2024.