The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.
Good Hope FM launches Warrior Women Awards
Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s Original, has launched its inaugural Warrior Women Awards – a prestigious annual event that recognises and celebrates South African women from all walks of life. These women are identified as those who have achieved greatness through making a positive impact and inspiring people around them.
Good Hope FM and 5FM PCS Combo Business Manager, Masixole Mdingane, said, “Women who selflessly go above and beyond in their families, workspaces and broader communities are THE originals – absolutely vital, yet often under recognised, building blocks for a successful and prosperous nation. They make a unique and lasting impression that will echo for generations to come, and it is our honour and privilege to find them, cast a spotlight on their character and efforts, showcase them and recognise them.”
The station is calling on listeners to nominate dynamic women in their families circle of friends, work environment and communities who excel as entrepreneurs, trailblazers, pioneers, industry leaders or unsung heroes.
The Good Hope FM Warrior Women Awards will celebrate women who are creating a lasting impact in one or more of the following categories: Social Impact Champion, Innovation and Technology Pioneer, Excellence in Entrepreneurship, Women in Business, Community SHERO, Visionary Leader, Empowerment Advocate, Excellence in Arts, Trail Blazer of the Year, Young Achiever, Sport Achievement and Lifetime Achievement.
Listeners can read up on the criteria for each category, nominate outstanding women in these categories and vote for their favourites by downloading the Good Hope FM App, visiting www.goodhopefm.com. Nominations can also be sent to marketing@goodhopefm.co.za. Entries close at midnight on the 8th of September 2024.
Cape Town’s most loved triumph at the prestigious 2024 Kfm 94.5 Best of the Cape Awards
Kfm 94.5 recently revealed the victors of the esteemed 2024 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards, powered by Yoco, in an all-day award show recognising the exceptional businesses and vibrant communities of the Western Cape.
The 2024 awards have brought fresh excitement, with Tang in the Waterfront clinching the title of Best Date Night Restaurant for its unparalleled ambiance and culinary delights. Bootlegger Coffee Company, a renowned name in the Cape’s coffee scene, has once again secured the Best Coffee accolade, solidifying its status as a local favourite. In addition, Ceres Rail Company has been lauded as the Best Adventure Experience, offering exhilarating excursions through the Cape’s picturesque landscapes.
Amidst a year of extraordinary accomplishments, the Best Breakfast Spot award was presented to The Meeting Place in Stellenbosch, a rising star that has swiftly garnered a devoted following with its distinctive and exquisite flavours. The newly introduced ‘Yoco’s Choice’ category saw Butter, based on Loop Street, Cape Town, emerge as the winner
“The Best of the Cape Awards have evolved into more than just a celebration – they stand as a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of our local enterprises,” remarked Hennie Myburgh, Station Manager of Kfm 94.5. “It is truly inspiring to witness our communities rallying behind these exceptional establishments, acknowledging their commitment to bringing joy and excellence to our daily lives. We take great pride in honouring these businesses and their contribution to making the Western Cape a truly exceptional place.”
France 24 awarded by the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union at the Together for Planet, People, Peace Media Awards
The property industry holds capacity to drive significant long-term environmental advancements through a variety of strategies which can drive behavioural changes across all levels of the supply chain, essential for building a sustainable future. Canal Walk’s commitment to sustainability is demonstrated through a variety of initiatives that contribute to its high environmental performance. Key achievements include:
The Green Star SA rating system is a comprehensive evaluation that assesses the environmental performance of buildings across several criteria, including energy efficiency, water conservation, indoor environment quality, and resource management. Achieving a 5-Star rating is a testament to the exceptional standards upheld by Canal Walk in its ongoing efforts to minimise its environmental impact.
Gavin Wood, General Manager of Canal Walk Shopping Centre, recognised this exceptional achievement, stating, “This 5-Star Green Star rating is a significant milestone for Canal Walk and a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We are extremely proud to be recognised for our on-going efforts in creating a safe, green space where people can connect and be part of a community.”
Primedia Studios’ strategic vision triumphs at the 2024 Bookmark Awards
The Masked Singer South Africa has been recognised with a Bronze award at the 2024 Bookmark Awards, an achievement that marks a significant milestone in Primedia Studios’ journey towards innovation in content creation. This accolade, awarded for the show’s exceptional social media campaign, aligns with the ambitious goals outlined by Primedia at its innaugural Primex event in 2022, which emphasise a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to content development.
The success of The Masked Singer South Africa is emblematic of Primedia Studios’ commitment to integrating content across multiple platforms, creating cohesive and compelling narratives that captivate audiences far beyond traditional broadcasting. This achievement demonstrates the Studio’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what can be accomplished through digital and social media integration, aligning perfectly with Primedia’s broader strategic goals.
Lindiwe Hani, recently appointed head of marketing at Primedia Studios, sees this win as a vital indicator of the Studio’s forward-looking strategy. “This recognition at the Bookmark Awards is more than a win for The Masked Singer South Africa, it is a validation of our strategic direction. At Primedia Studios, we are redefining content by seamlessly integrating it across platforms, ensuring that our narratives resonate deeply with audiences, no matter where they engage with our brand. This is the essence of our 360-degree approach.” Hani remarked.
The overall success of The Masked Singer South Africa was driven by a robust partnership with Rose & Oaks Media, led by the visionary Anele Mdoda.
FNB leads the pack as Most Valuable Brand in South Africa for the fourth time
FNB is again the top brand in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands rankings, for the fourth time. This, despite tough macroeconomic challenges including load shedding, falling consumer income, rising cost of living, and a disruptive fintech startup scene— all which impact both its customers and operating environment.
The bank is also recognised, in the financial services category, as the Most Meaningfully Different brand – a cornerstone of Kantar’s new Blueprint for Brand Growth.
“The financial services category of Kantar’s BrandZ ranking is arguably the most disruptive, so this vote of confidence is a testament to the importance and impact of the work we do in facilitating financial inclusion, financial wellbeing, financial access, and broader economic transformation in South Africa. And, as the country’s oldest banking brand, now in its 186th year, helping South Africans is at the centre of everything we do — and maintaining a broad footprint and constant innovation for that purpose is inextricable,” said Faye Mfikwe, FNB’s chief marketing officer.
With an estimated brand value of R3.1-billion, FNB ranks first among all South African brands while the financial services category accounts for more than half of the total value of South Africa’s top 30 most valuable brands.
Kantar’s BrandZ valuations methodology combines two important elements: Financial Value and Brand Contribution. In addition, the report considers the opinions of more than 45 000 people, looking at 858 local brands across 56 categories, to quantify the value of South Africa’s most valuable brands.
INMA 2024 Elevate Awards Now Open for Applications
INMA’s Elevate Scholarship is designed to elevate members of under-represented and disadvantaged groups in mid-level roles at news media companies.
To be considered for the Elevate Scholarship, you must:
- Be a part of an under-represented and disadvantaged group within your country
- Be actively involved in, or aspire to be an integral part of, the business side of news media (subscriptions, data, product, advertising, the business of newsrooms)
- Be employed by a news media company
- Hold a position below senior management at your organisation
- Be in the business of news media for less than 15 years
- Be under age 45
- Aspire to become a top manager at a news media company
Recipients will receive:
- Free access to three INMA Master Classes (valued up to US$3,200)
- Free membership in INMA for one year — with full and unfettered access to the association’s global community (valued at US$795)
- Public recognition via INMA announcements and a scholarship certificate
Apply now or nominate someone here. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 4.