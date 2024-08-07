As we sit and chat with her on a chilly day in June, Maggie Mojapelo is looking forward to travelling. She needs a holiday, her team will agree, and she says she’s going to delete the email app from her phone to ensure she enjoys a proper break.

Still, she insists she’ll make time for us. As we speak, the launch of her company’s rebrand is approaching, and Mojapelo’s insight and authority are needed for information, guidance and creative decisions. She’s been hands-on the entire process.

It’s also how she’s run The Human Touch, a management consultancy, for over a decade.

To hear Mojapelo speak of her journey thus far, you can’t help but recognise its success is a testament to nothing and no one but her – a woman who’s spent over five decades gathering knowledge, getting experience and making an impact in organisations worldwide.

Where it all began: Inspirations and entrepreneurship

“It started with my father,” says Mojapelo. He was a man who’d struggled every day of his life, but refused to let hardship stop him from being a provider to his family and the broader community, while pushing his children to be the best they could be.

To a young Mojapelo, this meant she had a responsibility – a responsibility to show him that she could do what he did, and do it even better. It was a way for her to celebrate him and his belief in her.

The road ahead wasn’t easy. Growing up in a small rural village, her home lacked both electricity and running water. Her mother, juggling three demanding jobs, worked full-time while also raising seven children. At just 10 years old, inspired by her mother’s entrepreneurial spirit, Mojapelo started selling tomatoes.