The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.
Publicis Groupe Africa partners with The Loeries Student Expo
In line with Publicis Groupe Africa’s commitment to fostering young talent, the group is proud to be the official sponsor and partner for the 2024 Loeries Student Expo, taking place during Loeries Creative Week in October. CEO Koo Govender, CCO, Pete Little and CPO Yevenia Naidoo share how this partnership aligns with the Groupe’s objectives from a business, creative and people-first perspective.
“At Publicis Groupe Africa, we believe in the transformative power of creativity and the importance of nurturing the next generation of talent,” said CEO Govender. “Our partnership with the Loeries Student Expo reflects our commitment to empowering young creatives, creating impact and making a difference. We are proud to support initiatives that align with our values of mentorship, innovation and collective growth across the continent,” she adds.
The Loeries Student Expo Powered by Publicis is a platform for young talented creatives to showcase their work and to connect with industry giants through networking opportunities like the Publicis x Loeries Student Expo launch event, taking place on 9 October, from 3pm. Read more about the Loeries Student Expo Powered By Publicis here.
How does the expo work? Final-year students from schools across the region are invited to create an A2 brag board to showcase their work to industry professionals. Each brag board should include a QR code that links to their portfolio, ensuring that all Expo attendees can view their complete body of work online. The deadline for submissions is 6 September.
“The Loeries Student Expo is a key element of Loeries Creative Week where we shine a spotlight on top students,” says The Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj. “By supporting this initiative, Publicis Groupe Africa is joining this mission to grow young talent, and we truly appreciate their support and passion for this initiative.”
Listeners see Algoa FM as the voice of the Garden Route
Algoa FM has won the “Best of George Readers’ Choice” 2024 award in the Local Radio Station category.
“We’ve been embracing and adapting to the Garden Route community since launching a dedicated weekday afternoon drive show in 2011,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.
“As the leading commercial radio station in the region, our driving force is to connect closely with our listeners and advertisers, and this award tells us that we are succeeding.
“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate as well as vote for us, it really means the world to my team and me”.
Algoa FM’s presence in the Garden Route has grown steadily, leading to the opening of its purpose-built studio in George at the beginning of December 2023.
Local personality Simon Bechus is the afternoon drive presenter, who listeners can meet at many of Algoa FM’s “on the ground” activations, which take place in the Garden Route.
“This award is also a tribute to the support that Simon and our local sales executive, Angelique Strydom, give to our listeners and advertisers.
“Many Local businesses continue to increase market share through integrated on air, online and on the ground campaigns crafted by my award-winning team,” says Jay.
Entries for the 2025 Product of the Year South Africa Programme open
Entries for the 2025 Product of the Year South Africa Awards opened on 2 September, with brands being encouraged to submit their entries and maximise the opportunities winning the prestigious award presents.
Product of the Year is the largest consumer voted award for product innovation in South Africa and has been in operation globally for over 30 years. It is internationally-recognised in over 40 countries, having been created to champion new product innovation and provide consumers with a shortcut to the best new products on the market.
The 2025 Product of the Year entry period runs until Friday, 31 January, 2025 and entries are accepted from products launched or modified after 1 January, 2023, and which demonstrate meaningful consumer innovation in either function, design, packaging or ingredients.
A ‘Heritage’ category for products that have been in the market for 10 years or more is also available to brands in the South African programme.“It’s incredible to see just how much Product of the Year has grown as an awards program in South Africa,” says Edith Venter, General Manager: Product of the Year South Africa.
“With that growth comes an increased awareness, increased participation, and greater credibility, which sits at the core of any awards programme, along with the prestige of winning such a sought-after award and the benefits the come with that.”
Brands can submit their products across various categories via the official entry form, on the Product of the Year South Africa website – link.
The 2024 IABC Africa Silver Quill Awards are now open for entries
The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Africa have announced the launch of its prestigious 2024 Silver Quill Awards Programme, spotlighting the brightest communication talent across the continent.
“This isn’t just about winning an award,” says Camilla Osborne, IABC Africa chair. “The Silver Quill Awards Programme is a powerful platform for communicators to shine, showcasing their innovative work and establishing themselves as leaders in the industry.”
The programme offers more than recognition. It’s an opportunity to validate strategic initiatives, inspire teams, and build a portfolio of award-winning work that can propel your career. Imagine groundbreaking projects being celebrated by peers and industry leaders, leading to speaking engagements, publishing opportunities, and a significant reputation boost.
Entries are judged against IABC’s Global Standard, ensuring a rigorous and fair assessment. Every entry is meticulously evaluated by two seasoned professionals, most of whom are previous Quill Award recipients, IABC-accredited, or certified by the Global Communication Certification Council.
For more information, such as the programme’s various divisions and categories, templates and guidelines, go to www.iabc.co.za or email info@iabc.co.za.
Deadline extension for Creative Cleanup 2024
Here is a quick reminder of what’s up for grabs:
- Win a R5,000 cash prize.
- Win a 3-month paid internship with Voxeon.
- Be displayed outside The Loeries event or at a creative hotspot where attendees are bound to see it.
- Get the amazing opportunity to attend the prestigious PRISM Awards and present their work (provided you are in Cape Town during the specified time period).
- Be featured in an article in leading industry publications including IDIDTHAT.co.
- Be highlighted to thousands of creatives in the global Creatives for Climate online community.
- Be used by the Clean Creatives campaign, and widely shared on social media.
- Be selected by some of the country’s most respected ad and PR industry players, and the Clean Creatives SA team.
You can submit your work to noni@fossilfreesa.org.za.
Discovery takes first two places on Ask Afrika Orange Index winner’s podium
The 2024/5 winner at the Ask Afrika Orange Index was announced on the 28 August 2024 at GIBS Business School in Illovo. Discovery Bank took first place on the podium, while Discovery Private Bank took second place overall.
“Our banking industry is generally speaking delivering excellent CX, with banking brands being six of the top 10 brands in the Ask Afrika Orange Index”, Dr. Sarina de Beer, Director of Global Products at Ask Afrika says. “Banking brands also showed a nine index point increase in being rated the most authentic brands, compared to the average of five index points across all the industries who showed an increased rating.”
The Ask Afrika Orange Index is considered the most comprehensive CX research study in the country, and measures, among other things, customer satisfaction, emotional satisfaction, and loyalty. South African consumers were interviewed about their real experiences and expectations of 200 brands across 26 industries. The study design involves 154 variables, has 31 core measures, and tests customer experience interactions across 21 contact channels.
Sasol wins Petrol Stations: Forecourt Industry Award for third consecutive year in the 2024 Ask Afrika Orange Index
Proudly South African fuel brand Sasol has been named the customer experience winner in the Petrol Stations: Forecourt Industry for the third consecutive year, as measured in the 2024/2025 Ask Afrika Orange Index benchmark. The Ask Afrika Orange Index was founded in 2001 and is the longest standing customer experience benchmark in South Africa, celebrating and awarding customer experience excellence.
This year, Ask Afrika conducted more than 48,000 public interviews to understand consumers’ recent service experience with brands. The database tracks 2,000 brands and 26 industries to systematically benchmark brands’ customer experience performance against industry standards.
Zanele Hadebe, vice-president strategic ,arketing for Sasol Energy Marketing & Sales said: “We are proud to be recognised for the outstanding customer service that our forecourt staff continue to deliver with every customer interaction. Our customer-centric approach is driven through our comprehensive customer service excellence programme, that is embedded in our culture and serves as proof of our commitment to continue delivering excellent customer service 24/7. “
NetcarePlus Takes Top Honours in this year’s Ask Afrika Orange Index
NetcarePlus has been ranked as the top performer in the Medical Insurance category of the prestigious Ask Afrika Orange Index 2024/2025. This recognition is a testament to NetcarePlus’s unwavering commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare solutions to its clients.
The MD of NetcarePlus, Teshlin Akaloo, says this award not only highlights NetcarePlus’s stellar performance but also demonstrates its leading role in revolutionising accessible and affordable healthcare.
“This accolade is a powerful validation of our commitment to delivering outstanding service and exceptional value. Our goal has always been to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, and this award motivates us to continue striving for excellence” said Akaloo.
The Ask Afrika Orange Index is a highly respected benchmark of customer satisfaction and service quality in South Africa. NetcarePlus’s first-place ranking in the Medical Insurance category demonstrates its leadership in the industry and its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients.
SABC1 wins platinum status for City Press Reader’s Choice Awards
SABC1 is delighted to be named the winner of the TV Channel category of the annual City Press Reader’s Choice Awards, taking Platinum status, equivalent to first place.
The City Press Reader’s Choice Awards are a barometer of public opinion, with winners determined through a survey in which readers vote for their preferred businesses or brands across various consumer-related categories.
For the voting, readers engaged with advertisements in the City newspaper and City Press and supported by a social media awareness campaign.
In 2022 and 2024, SABC1 received Platinum status, taking 1st place in the TV category, and in 2023 received 2nd place in the TV Channel category, taking Gold Status.
“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude for recognizing SABC1 with this award. It means a great deal to us as the channel. Thank you to City Press and the City Press Readers for choosing SABC1,” said channel head of SABC1, Ofentse Thinane.