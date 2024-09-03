The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Publicis Groupe Africa partners with The Loeries Student Expo

In line with Publicis Groupe Africa’s commitment to fostering young talent, the group is proud to be the official sponsor and partner for the 2024 Loeries Student Expo, taking place during Loeries Creative Week in October. CEO Koo Govender, CCO, Pete Little and CPO Yevenia Naidoo share how this partnership aligns with the Groupe’s objectives from a business, creative and people-first perspective.

“At Publicis Groupe Africa, we believe in the transformative power of creativity and the importance of nurturing the next generation of talent,” said CEO Govender. “Our partnership with the Loeries Student Expo reflects our commitment to empowering young creatives, creating impact and making a difference. We are proud to support initiatives that align with our values of mentorship, innovation and collective growth across the continent,” she adds.

The Loeries Student Expo Powered by Publicis is a platform for young talented creatives to showcase their work and to connect with industry giants through networking opportunities like the Publicis x Loeries Student Expo launch event, taking place on 9 October, from 3pm. Read more about the Loeries Student Expo Powered By Publicis here.

How does the expo work? Final-year students from schools across the region are invited to create an A2 brag board to showcase their work to industry professionals. Each brag board should include a QR code that links to their portfolio, ensuring that all Expo attendees can view their complete body of work online. The deadline for submissions is 6 September.

“The Loeries Student Expo is a key element of Loeries Creative Week where we shine a spotlight on top students,” says The Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj. “By supporting this initiative, Publicis Groupe Africa is joining this mission to grow young talent, and we truly appreciate their support and passion for this initiative.”

Listeners see Algoa FM as the voice of the Garden Route

Algoa FM has won the “Best of George Readers’ Choice” 2024 award in the Local Radio Station category.

“We’ve been embracing and adapting to the Garden Route community since launching a dedicated weekday afternoon drive show in 2011,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

“As the leading commercial radio station in the region, our driving force is to connect closely with our listeners and advertisers, and this award tells us that we are succeeding.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate as well as vote for us, it really means the world to my team and me”.

Algoa FM’s presence in the Garden Route has grown steadily, leading to the opening of its purpose-built studio in George at the beginning of December 2023.

Local personality Simon Bechus is the afternoon drive presenter, who listeners can meet at many of Algoa FM’s “on the ground” activations, which take place in the Garden Route.

“This award is also a tribute to the support that Simon and our local sales executive, Angelique Strydom, give to our listeners and advertisers.

“Many Local businesses continue to increase market share through integrated on air, online and on the ground campaigns crafted by my award-winning team,” says Jay.

Entries for the 2025 Product of the Year South Africa Programme open

Entries for the 2025 Product of the Year South Africa Awards opened on 2 September, with brands being encouraged to submit their entries and maximise the opportunities winning the prestigious award presents.

Product of the Year is the largest consumer voted award for product innovation in South Africa and has been in operation globally for over 30 years. It is internationally-recognised in over 40 countries, having been created to champion new product innovation and provide consumers with a shortcut to the best new products on the market.

The 2025 Product of the Year entry period runs until Friday, 31 January, 2025 and entries are accepted from products launched or modified after 1 January, 2023, and which demonstrate meaningful consumer innovation in either function, design, packaging or ingredients.

A ‘Heritage’ category for products that have been in the market for 10 years or more is also available to brands in the South African programme.“It’s incredible to see just how much Product of the Year has grown as an awards program in South Africa,” says Edith Venter, General Manager: Product of the Year South Africa.

“With that growth comes an increased awareness, increased participation, and greater credibility, which sits at the core of any awards programme, along with the prestige of winning such a sought-after award and the benefits the come with that.”

Brands can submit their products across various categories via the official entry form, on the Product of the Year South Africa website – link.

The 2024 IABC Africa Silver Quill Awards are now open for entries

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Africa have announced the launch of its prestigious 2024 Silver Quill Awards Programme, spotlighting the brightest communication talent across the continent.

“This isn’t just about winning an award,” says Camilla Osborne, IABC Africa chair. “The Silver Quill Awards Programme is a powerful platform for communicators to shine, showcasing their innovative work and establishing themselves as leaders in the industry.”

The programme offers more than recognition. It’s an opportunity to validate strategic initiatives, inspire teams, and build a portfolio of award-winning work that can propel your career. Imagine groundbreaking projects being celebrated by peers and industry leaders, leading to speaking engagements, publishing opportunities, and a significant reputation boost.

Entries are judged against IABC’s Global Standard, ensuring a rigorous and fair assessment. Every entry is meticulously evaluated by two seasoned professionals, most of whom are previous Quill Award recipients, IABC-accredited, or certified by the Global Communication Certification Council.

For more information, such as the programme’s various divisions and categories, templates and guidelines, go to www.iabc.co.za or email info@iabc.co.za. Deadline extension for Creative Cleanup 2024

After a few requests, we have extended the submission deadline for Creative Cleanup 2024 by one week. You will now have until 08 September 2024 at 23h59to submit their posters.

Here is a quick reminder of what’s up for grabs: Win a R5,000 cash prize.

Win a 3-month paid internship with Voxeon.

Be displayed outside The Loeries event or at a creative hotspot where attendees are bound to see it.

Get the amazing opportunity to attend the prestigious PRISM Awards and present their work (provided you are in Cape Town during the specified time period).

Be featured in an article in leading industry publications including IDIDTHAT.co.

Be highlighted to thousands of creatives in the global Creatives for Climate online community.

Be used by the Clean Creatives campaign, and widely shared on social media.

Be selected by some of the country’s most respected ad and PR industry players, and the Clean Creatives SA team.