Media organisations and leaders from 53 countries have told Kantar there’s no room for complacency and a clear desire to adapt and change. The rapid transformation of the media industry requires new skills and talent to navigate these changes.

The findings of Kantar Media’s 2024 Media Leaders Pulse Survey reveal that media organisations are reshaping talent profiles and skills to meet these challenges.

“The media industry is changing at an accelerated pace. Whether it’s due to big data, automation, generative AI, or the next big innovation – what worked yesterday won’t necessarily work tomorrow. Hiring and retaining talent that can adapt to and drive change, challenge the status quo, and bring fresh perspectives will dictate who thrives and who is left behind,” said Kantar Media’s Global CEO, Patrick Béhar.

“At Kantar Media, we are investing in our talent and seizing the opportunity to evolve our core business. The insights from this survey will help our media colleagues understand the talent and skills gap and implement concrete ideas today,” he said.