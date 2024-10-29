The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.
Who wants to be an influencer? dentsu launches call for entries
Globally, influencing has become a top career aspiration for the younger generations. It’s not surprising the influencer marketing industry is becoming more formalised, opening up opportunities for content creators to learn and develop in line with industry standards such as the IAB South African Content Creator Charter, and become more strategic in carving out a career for themselves.
Dentsu was one of the first agencies in South Africa to adopt this charter. “At Dentsu School of Influence we empower content creators with the industry knowledge that enables them to make responsible and ethical decisions when it comes to their participation in influencer campaigns. This is vital to their success because the robustness and sustainability of communities they have created depends on their trustworthiness and authenticity,” said Emma Odendaal.
The Dentsu School of Influence’s inaugural cohort, the class of 2024 saw eight promising young South African influencers immersed in 1 000 learning hours.
Participation in the Dentsu School of Influence programme resulted in measurable results. Students used their new-found knowledge to boost their followers, achieving a follower growth of up to 11.5%. Latest benchmark data from Creator IQ sets an engagement rate of 0.97%, but Dentsu School of Influence students outstripped this ten-fold, achieving engagement rates of up to 10.4%.
Enthusiasm, a natural flair for creativity, a passion for the digital landscape and a drive to succeed are some of the attributes Dentsu will be looking for in the selection of its 2025 cohort. All interested South African citizens over the age of 18 with a matric qualification can apply. Applicants must have between 1 500 and 10 000 followers on Instagram or TikTok or YouTube to be eligible for this opportunity.
The carefully-selected class of 2025 will be taken on a six-month journey that will not only give them a solid foundation for a career in content creation but also provide them with the skills, tools and connections to supercharge their trajectory. Successful applicants will be exposed to exciting learning opportunities that will enable them to develop mastery as an influencer of note. Some of the topics include Content Creation 101, Mastering Platforms, Money Matters, Working with Brands, Building Your Personal Brand, and Ethics & AI.
Aspiring content creators can apply here. Applications are open from 28 October 2024 to 8 November 2024. Successful applicants will need to be based in Cape Town for the duration of the programme, which runs from 1 February to 31 July 2025. Students will receive a monthly stipend. For all application criteria, terms and conditions, please click here.
Thembinkosi Mthembu on winning the Best Actor SAFTA as King Dingiswayo in Shaka iLembe
It was a big day in the Big Apple for New Media. Having received 13 nominations in 11 categories, the agency garnered nine wins in total at the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, including two very special recognition awards.
New Media’s Woolworths TASTE team scooped the coveted Editorial Team of the Year for the second time and its Internal Communications division’s group art director, Christopher Evans, was named Art Director of the Year.
The remaining seven category wins and six honourable mentions reflect the full spectrum of New Media’s client work, covering content marketing (Woolworths, Mediclinic, Vodacom), internal communications (FNB), B2B marketing (Plascon), video production (Woolworths) and platform development (Mediclinic).
New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards honour excellence in editorial content, design and platform globally. Our recognition at the 2024 awards prove that New Media is worldclass in all our specialist areas – across storytelling and tech. New Media is a one-stop agency for award-winning digital marketing solutions. From crafting compelling content to developing scalable platforms with our in-house software development agency, Swipe iX, our teams deliver end-to-end strategies that drive real results for our clients. We’re proud to have been recognised with nine golds at the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards – it’s a testament to our expertise and commitment to excellence.”
The head of the Woolworths TASTE division, Kelly Cloete, was with Evans at the awards luncheon at City Winery at Pier 57 on the Hudson River to receive the trophies.
SHIFT Celebrates Three Wins at The 2024 Loerie Awards
SHIFT was awarded three wins at this year’s prestigious Loerie Awards, celebrating creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.
A silver award was given to the integrated Brutal Fruit SheBeen campaign for SAB (ABINBEV) in the Interior Design & Temporary Structures. This work celebrated women and reinforced their sense of belonging. Additionally, bronze was awarded in the Graphic Design – Package Design category for the Castle Milk Stout packaging, inspired by the brand’s heritage and nickname, Inkunzi Emnyama (Black Bull). Lastly, the Nedbank Youth X campaign earned a bronze in the Mixed-Media Campaign category, honouring the Class of ’76 and its enduring impact on today’s youth.
“These wins demonstrate the commitment from our team, our clients and partners to co-create brave, bold and powerful brand solutions – brave ideas only happen with brave clients,” said Simone Rossum, executive creative director at SHIFT. “We are incredibly honoured to have received these awards. This recognition reflects our passion for creating relevant local work that not only resonates with our country but also reflects positive social impact.”
H&M Foundation launches new round of Global Change Award
Going forward, the H&M Foundation will focus on supporting the textile industry in halving its greenhouse gas emissions every decade by 2050, while promoting a just and fair transition for both people and the planet.
Therefore, GCA is now seeking innovative ideas addressing different high emission areas across the textile industry value chain, including sustainable materials and processes, responsible production, mindful consumption, and ‘wildcards’ that supports the GCA purpose. Today, only a fraction of philanthropic capital is directed to climate.
“The textile industry needs all hands-on deck if we are going to meet our climate goals by 2050, and we must ensure this transition is fair for everyone. I really believe that innovation is key to decarbonising the industry, and that the Global Change Award can play a role in identifying and growing future changemakers whose ideas can have a transformative impact if given the right support,” said Karl-Johan Persson, Board Member of the H&M Foundation.
Since its launch in 2015, 46 innovations have received support and a combined grant of 8 million euros from the GCA. While it continues to award 10 winners every year, with each receiving 200,000 EUR, there are some key updates to align the award, and its Changemaker Programme, with H&M Foundation’s new strategic focus.
ONEOFEACH takes home two well-deserved wins at 2024 V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards
By showcasing African designs anywhere from the United Nations to Times Square in New York City, ONEOFEACH challenges global narratives that overlook the vibrancy of our continent’s cultures. Using beadwork, weaving and printing, the brand translates modern South African, Zimbabwean and Botswanan patterns onto its products, bringing relevance to traditional art and design. In recognition of its stellar work, the local fashion and homeware brand received the Empowerment Impact Award and the Global Brand Ambassador of the Year Award at the 2024 V&A Waterfront Neighbourhood Retail Awards.
The awards ceremony was held at the stylish new restaurant Spyced in the Silo District in late September. The two categories in which ONEOFEACH received accolades were judged by Wakanda Founder Miles Khubekha, Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy and Wesgro Chief Tourism Officer, Monika Iuel.
‘ONEOFEACH exemplifies the V&A Waterfront’s core values, showcasing the best that South Africa is capable of,’ says V&A Retail Executive, Alex Kabalin. ‘As a woman-led business prioritising job creation and training through The African Academy of Fashion, the team is deserving of the Empowerment Impact Award. Its growing international presence, especially in New York, represents South African talent and the V&A’s commitment to innovation. We are privileged to consider ONEOFEACH our Global Brand Ambassador of the Year.’
South African fashion influencer Sphokuhle N. wins the Global Champion Award
The Chery Global User Champion Night took place in Wuhu, China. Top KOCs gathered to participate in this exciting event. After intense competition, South African lifestyle trendsetter, Sphokuhle Ntshalintshali, emerged victorious, receiving Chery’s highest KOC honor – the Global Champion Award – for her remarkable influence and contribution.
Sphokuhle N. is a well-known social media influencer in South Africa. Fans love her vibrant personality and passion for life. With a significant influence in the lifestyle and fashion spaces, she recently joined the Chery family as an official influencer for the Tiggo Cross. Winning the Global Champion Award highlights her exceptional talent and contributions.
On stage at Chery’s Global KOC Champion Night, Sphokuhle N. shared her connection with Chery, explaining that safety and comfort were her top priorities when choosing a car. Chery vehicles perfectly meet these needs. While driving the Tiggo Cross, she’s experienced its outstanding performance and comprehensive features, which gave her confidence behind the wheel.
Joe Public named Agency of the Year at The Loerie Awards 2024
Joe Public proudly took to the stage at the 46th annual Loerie Awards in Cape Town. Joe Public Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and their clients bagged 35 of the sought-after birds, including five wins with production partners Romance Films, Darling Films and Post Modern.
34 of the wins were for clients across a variety of categories, including Nedbank, Chicken Licken, Brutal Fruit, Castle Milk Stout, Hansa, Santam and Amnesty International SA, and are the byproduct of Joe’s belief in growth through the greatness of creativity.
Joe Public’s Chief Creative Officer, Xolisa Dyeshana, said, “Receiving this recognition is an accolade for all three of our offices and our clients. Being awarded Agency of the Year stands testament to our belief that it takes a village to raise an idea, and motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity.”
Publicis clinches Regional Agency Group of the Year at 2024 Loeries
Publicis Groupe Middle East and Africa (MEA) celebrated a significant victory this month, taking home the prestigious Regional Agency Group of the Year title at the 2024 Loeries awards. The agency’s creative excellence and innovation across the region have cemented its position as a leader in the advertising industry.
“It was amazing to have entries from all of our markets including UAE, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Mauritius, and South Africa. The demonstrates not only the breadth of the Publicis network across the region, but also the strength of the creative product,” said Jonty Fisher, senior vice president, Publicis Groupe Africa.
The stand out piece of creativity was the NBA Jump campaign where, through a beautiful photographic journey across India, Leo Burnett Dubai recreated four of the NBA’s most famous player’s dunks, in an authentic Indian way. In addition, the NBA was named brand of the year at the Loerie awards.
Hook, Line & Sinker wins international award for Creative PR & Communications Experts of the Year
The eighth annual Corporate Vision Small Business Awards has crowned integrated PR and Marketing agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS) as ‘Creative PR & Communications Experts of 2024’.
The UK-based Business Awards celebrate the innovation and resilience of small businesses and entrepreneurial excellence worldwide. By recognising their dedication and achievements, the awards showcase the invaluable contributions of these successful enterprises and entrepreneurs to the global economy.
HLS won the 2024 award for its exceptional customer growth and service, growth, creativity, and innovation. Established in 2019, just six months before COVID, the agency has grown from strength-to-strength in popularity and revenue, doubling staff and clients. Five years later, the business has flourished due to its forward-thinking approach to marcomms, supporting some of the world’s biggest power brands across Africa and Europe.
“What an exciting year for us, 2024 is our biggest growth trajectory to date, with the second half seeing several new account wins including global software brand, Cisco; international hotel chain, the Radisson Hotel Group; the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and leading motor vehicle insurance company, Motorvaps,” said Emma Rijkers, business unit director at HLS.