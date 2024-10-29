The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Who wants to be an influencer? dentsu launches call for entries

Globally, influencing has become a top career aspiration for the younger generations. It’s not surprising the influencer marketing industry is becoming more formalised, opening up opportunities for content creators to learn and develop in line with industry standards such as the IAB South African Content Creator Charter, and become more strategic in carving out a career for themselves.

Dentsu was one of the first agencies in South Africa to adopt this charter. “At Dentsu School of Influence we empower content creators with the industry knowledge that enables them to make responsible and ethical decisions when it comes to their participation in influencer campaigns. This is vital to their success because the robustness and sustainability of communities they have created depends on their trustworthiness and authenticity,” said Emma Odendaal.

The Dentsu School of Influence’s inaugural cohort, the class of 2024 saw eight promising young South African influencers immersed in 1 000 learning hours.

Participation in the Dentsu School of Influence programme resulted in measurable results. Students used their new-found knowledge to boost their followers, achieving a follower growth of up to 11.5%. Latest benchmark data from Creator IQ sets an engagement rate of 0.97%, but Dentsu School of Influence students outstripped this ten-fold, achieving engagement rates of up to 10.4%.

Enthusiasm, a natural flair for creativity, a passion for the digital landscape and a drive to succeed are some of the attributes Dentsu will be looking for in the selection of its 2025 cohort. All interested South African citizens over the age of 18 with a matric qualification can apply. Applicants must have between 1 500 and 10 000 followers on Instagram or TikTok or YouTube to be eligible for this opportunity.

The carefully-selected class of 2025 will be taken on a six-month journey that will not only give them a solid foundation for a career in content creation but also provide them with the skills, tools and connections to supercharge their trajectory. Successful applicants will be exposed to exciting learning opportunities that will enable them to develop mastery as an influencer of note. Some of the topics include Content Creation 101, Mastering Platforms, Money Matters, Working with Brands, Building Your Personal Brand, and Ethics & AI.

Aspiring content creators can apply here. Applications are open from 28 October 2024 to 8 November 2024. Successful applicants will need to be based in Cape Town for the duration of the programme, which runs from 1 February to 31 July 2025. Students will receive a monthly stipend. For all application criteria, terms and conditions, please click here.

Thembinkosi Mthembu on winning the Best Actor SAFTA as King Dingiswayo in Shaka iLembe

The epic drama Shaka iLembe won 12 SAFTAs this weekend, setting a new record as the most awarded drama series in the event’s history. One of Shaka Ilembe’s biggest wins was for Best Actor for Thembinkosi Mthembu as King Dingiswayo. The epic drama Shaka iLembe won 12 SAFTAs this weekend, setting a new record as the most awarded drama series in the event’s history. One of Shaka Ilembe’s biggest wins was for Best Actor for Thembinkosi Mthembu as King Dingiswayo.

Thembinkosi was also nominated for Best Actor in a Telenovela as Bandile Biyela in the Showmax Original Outlaws, which came in joint second overall at the SAFTAs with eight awards, including Best Telenovela.

Thembinkosi had never been nominated for a SAFTA before, but those four nominations were the most of any actor this year. They topped an incredible run that’s seen him also win Hunk of the Year at The Feather Awards, the People’s Choice Award at The GQ Men of the Year Awards and Best Actor at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and TV Awards, also for Shaka ILembe, with Daily Sun headlines about how ‘Actor Thembinkosi Drives Women Wild!’

He said finally cracking not just one but four SAFTA nominations meant a lot to him. “I’m truly happy. When you love your work, you keep pushing every year. Even when I wasn’t getting nominated, I kept telling myself that I needed to work hard—not just for the awards, but to keep improving in my job.”

Actually winning meant even more. “Being recognised by the NFVF for the SAFTAs is a big deal for me. I’m grateful that they see me and acknowledge the work I put in: the time, the love and passion I poured into this character of Dingiswayo. I feel blessed. I’m grateful.”

In addition to its SAFTA record, Shaka iLembe set a DStv record with more than four million premiere views on Mzansi Magic, with the series going on to become the most Googled TV series in South Africa last year.

New Media soars – with 9 gold wins in New York

It was a big day in the Big Apple for New Media. Having received 13 nominations in 11 categories, the agency garnered nine wins in total at the 2024 Eddie & Ozzie Awards, including two very special recognition awards.