Torque Media has announced is the tragic death of Rachelle Jaques on Sunday [20 October 2024].

At the time of her passing, Jaques was a director of Torque Media, who managed the Johannesburg sales portfolio.

“As Torque Media we are deeply saddened by her passing and are at a loss for words. Her energy, love for people, kindness and passion for her work will be sorely missed,” the company directors said in a statement.

“The family have asked for time and space to mourn this huge and devastating loss. Anyone who wishes to send their message of condolence to the family may do so by emailing any of the directors at Torque Media as below.”

“Torque Media will communicate the funeral arrangements once finalised.

“Torque Media Management and staff thank you for your support during this difficult time.”